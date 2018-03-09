Auditions Sunday for ‘Music Man,’ ‘Best Little Whorehouse’ at Gig Harbor’s Paradise Theater

Paradise Theater in Gig Harbor is having auditions 1-3 p m. Sunday for upcoming productions of “The Music Man” and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
“The Music Man” production runs June 15-July 7 and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” runs Aug. 3- 25 at the nonprofit community theater, 3114 Judson St, Gig Harbor.
Performers should prepare a one-minute Broadway song and one-minute monologue. All talent is welcome and ages 5 and up are needed for “The Music Man.”
Email Artistic Director Vicki Richards at vrichards@paradisetheatre.org for an appointment time.
More about the shows at tinyurl.com/ptauditions.
