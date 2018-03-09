Paradise Theater in Gig Harbor is having auditions 1-3 p m. Sunday for upcoming productions of “The Music Man” and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
Paradise Theater in Gig Harbor is having auditions 1-3 p m. Sunday for upcoming productions of “The Music Man” and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Courtesy
Paradise Theater in Gig Harbor is having auditions 1-3 p m. Sunday for upcoming productions of “The Music Man” and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Courtesy

Gateway

Auditions Sunday for ‘Music Man,’ ‘Best Little Whorehouse’ at Gig Harbor’s Paradise Theater

Staff reports

March 09, 2018 12:16 PM

Paradise Theater in Gig Harbor is having auditions 1-3 p m. Sunday for upcoming productions of “The Music Man” and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

“The Music Man” production runs June 15-July 7 and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” runs Aug. 3- 25 at the nonprofit community theater, 3114 Judson St, Gig Harbor.

Performers should prepare a one-minute Broadway song and one-minute monologue. All talent is welcome and ages 5 and up are needed for “The Music Man.”

Email Artistic Director Vicki Richards at vrichards@paradisetheatre.org for an appointment time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More about the shows at tinyurl.com/ptauditions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Peninsula High students building their own futures

View More Video