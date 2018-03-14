Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for the week of March 2-8

GIG HARBOR, March 2-8
Total calls: 130
Seizure
Never miss a local story.
March 2 — A man said he and his wife were asleep in bed when his wife suddenly started to convulse. The husband told crews this lasted for approximately 5 minutes, and then her lips began turning blue. Crews learned the patient had just returned from Mexico and had complained of dizziness throughout the day before. When the patient regained consciousness, she was complaining of a headache and could not recall her trip to Mexico. She was transported for further evaluation.
Patient fall
March 4 — A woman was working behind her home when she tripped and fell. She fell against her house and experienced immediate shoulder pain. It took her roughly 15 minutes before she got the attention of a family member before she received any help. When crews arrived, they found that any movement caused her pain, so crews stabilized her injury with a shoulder sling prior to moving her. Once the sling was applied, the patient told crews her shoulder felt better. She was transported for a possible shoulder dislocation.
Vehicle fire
March 6 — Crews arrived to the scene of a vehicle fire. They found that it was not a car but rather a riding lawn mower. Three feet next to the mower was a five-gallon gas can. The deck of the mower was on fire. Crews flowed water from roughly 30 feet away to extinguish the fire, then removed the gas can. They also used foam to extinguish. Crews noted a drainage ditch next to the mower deck, and much of the water and foam was flowing through the ditch. Crews set up a diking system to help catch any possible hydrocarbons. Crews confirmed the homeowner was uninjured and returned to service.
Possible overdose
March 7 — A man was in the driver’s seat of his car with his head on his steering wheel. A bystander walked by and knocked on the window. When the man didn’t respond, the bystander called 911. When crews arrived, they found the man to be unresponsive. He did not wake up when the window was knocked on, so crews opened the car door where he still didn’t respond to physical stimuli. It was noted that he had a needle in his right hand, and blood was coming from his left wrist. A spoon with a black substance was on the floor board. Crews removed his jacket and lifted him out of the vehicle, which woke the patient up. He was transported for further care.
Comments