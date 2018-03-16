Speak up against evil because silence is approval

Recently Jewish communities around the world celebrated the festival of Purim. You can find the Biblical basis for Purim in the book of Esther. The book of Esther tells the story of a young diaspora Jewess who becomes queen of Persia. Esther’s parents died when she was young and she’s adopted by her uncle Mordechai. As her guardian, Mordechai commands Esther to hide her Jewish identity.
The festival that originates from Esther is Purim — a word that means “lots.” Haman, the evil enemy of the Jews casts lots to determine what day/month his “god” desired to annihilate the Jews throughout the Persian empire. In ancient near eastern thinking, the casting of lots was a divinatory act used to get information from one’s “god.” For the Jewish perspective on lots, see Proverbs 16:33. The “lots” Haman cast eventuate into a decree that all Jews in Persia should be killed on the 14th day of Adar.
When Mordechai heard of Haman’s decree to genocide the Jews, he initiates a conversation with Esther where both speak through others. In Esther 4:14, Mordechai appeals to Esther by alluding to a Torah text he assumes she must know in order to get the message he’s sending. In Esther 4:14 note the words “silence” and “your fathers house” as these words both appear in Numbers 30. Numbers 30 addresses the authority of a father to annul a vow of his daughter or a husband to annul the vow of his wife. A girl living in her “father’s house” could have her vow annulled by her father if he spoke up. If the father remained “silent” after hearing of the vow his silence meant the vow stood. The father/husband had a small window of time to speak and once that time passed his silence was implicit approval.
Sometimes life allows us the luxury of remaining neutral by our silence. Numbers 30 says that in certain cases silence is equivalent to agreement with whatever you didn’t speak out against. Mordechai is hinting at Numbers 30 to say to Esther that she can’t sit this one out or take the path of least resistance with silence. A failure of Esther to speak up for her people will allow the decree of Haman to accomplish his desire even after his death.
This brings us to the name of the festival we derive from Esther...Purim. Does it strike you as odd that this festival has been named after the very device that was used to determine Jewish death? Shouldn’t this festival be named “We defeated Haman Day” or anything but Purim? This brings us back to Numbers 30. The Hebrew word for “annul” is spelled very close to the Persian word “pur” so that this day speaks of “annulments.” Perhaps “Purim” carries a double meaning. To those who wanted the Jews dead it means “lots” but to the Jewish people it meant “annulment”. Purim comes every year to remind us that evil and those who would propagate it’s spread can be thwarted by those who break their silence and act to annul the schemes of others. Purim reminds us that by speaking up we can reverse injustice, fight for those with no voice, and speak peace to those that would wage war.
The book of Esther has a sub theme of reversal running throughout the narrative. The initial queen is replaced by Esther. Haman and all his possessions are given to Mordechai. Esther’s hidden identity is revealed. An evil decree is replaced by another competing decree. The Jews mourn and then rejoice. Esther first declines to help and then reverses course. Haman builds gallows for Mordechai but is hanged on those very gallows. Reversal can only happen when silence is broken and words are spoken.
When we choose to remain silent in the face of impending or actual evil, we have endorsed that evil by our silence. With certain issues there is no middle ground or neutral place you can run and hide. In many cases silence by the righteous empowers and emboldens the “other side” to continue advancing evil. There is a section of Yad Vashem (Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem) dedicated to “righteous Gentiles”. A righteous Gentile was a non-Jew who spoke out against genocide by harboring and helping Jews who were being killed. Many individuals and countries kept silent during the Holocaust but this only emboldened evil to continue it’s carnage.
I recently attended a local fundraising event for victims of sex trafficking. Way too many young boys and girls are taken or brought to this area and then exploited for sex. There is no middle ground on this issue. In my view sex trafficking is evil and I want to do my part to end it for good. If I/we stay silent on this issue (and do nothing as well) then evil wins and many humans will suffer and die as they have no voice. If good men and women speak out, then we can do serious damage to the industry of sex trafficking. If we remain silent, our silence is implicit approval. Sometimes there’s only two options but in many cases there is really only one option.
Brent Emery can be reached at torah4today@comcast.net.
Comments