Gig Harbor police reports for the week of March 15

Feeling guilty over taxi fare
Feb. 28 – Gig Harbor police officers responded to a call at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 26 to Saint Anthony’s Hospital on Canterwood Boulevard for a possible theft.
When officers arrived they contacted a driver with Tacoma Taxi who said he picked up an unknown man at a hotel in Tacoma for a fare transport to an address in Gig Harbor. The driver told police while en-route the man asked the driver to take him to the Best Western where he would meet with some friends who had money to pay for the cab fare. When the driver dropped the man off at the hotel, he tried to evade the taxi driver and did not attempt to make contact with anyone at the hotel.
The driver then engaged the man about other clients who have failed to pay taxi cab fares in the past, which offended the man who said he was planning to pay his cab fare. The man offered his driver’s license to the driver as collateral. The driver told police he took possession of the license.
The driver told police the man then asked to be taken to an address on 101st Street Court NW, which he said was a friend’s home. The driver took the man to the address, but the man then exited the taxi and fled on foot. The driver attempted to search for the man in the area, but lost him. The cab driver went to the hospital on a priority call, before contacting the police. The driver told police he lost $76 in cab fare.
The officers took the name of the suspect from the driver’s license given to the driver andcontinued a search for the subject. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Gig Harbor police received an email at 9:10 p.m. the same day from a local resident who lives on 101st Street Court NW saying he was reviewing home security footage when he saw the taxi pulling into his driveway, and the suspect flee on foot heading north. The resident sent the video to police for review.
Officers reviewed the video, confirming it was the theft report from early that day.
The next day, Feb. 27, an officer conducted a neighborhood search within the 102nd and 101st Street Court NW area. Police did not find the suspect or anyone in connection with the suspect. Police researched the driver’s license provided by the taxi driver and found the suspect once worked at a local bar. The bar owner did not know where the suspect was but said he is known to frequent the bars in Gig Harbor often.
Before police could continue their search they received a call from the suspect himself. The suspect said he was involved in the incident with the taxi driver and agreed to meet with officers the next day.
On Feb. 28 around 1 a.m., officers met with the suspect at the Olympic Village. The suspect agreed to an audio interview with police. The suspect confessed to the police, saying he had left a bar in Tacoma, went to a hotel and asked the hotel staff to contact a cab for him. The suspect said he did not know that his credit cards were not working and he had no way of transferring money into his accounts. The suspect said the taxi cab arrived quickly and he requested to be driven to the Best Western Hotel in Gig Harbor. The suspect said he could tell the taxi cab driver was worried that he wouldn’t pay the fare so he gave the driver his license to reassure him. The suspect then asked to be taken to an address on Peacock Hill, according to his confession, where he fled the scene because he knew he couldn’t pay the fare. The suspect said he hid in the area until a friend picked him up. The officers charged the suspect with theft in the third degree and released him at the scene.
Lesson learned; Don’t send bank information to a stranger on Craigslist
March 5 — A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to McDonalds on Borgen Boulevard at 6:40 p.m. in response to a fraud claim. When the officer arrived the victim said she was needing to make extra cash and she found a company on Craigslist that would pay her $2,000 in two weeks. She said she contacted the company, who then texted her phone. The texter, assumed to be a man, asked the victim for her bank information. The victim sent her bank information, passwords and pins to the unknown man so they could put the money in her account.
The suspect deposited $2,000 into the victim’s account then told her to go to a nearby Western Union to send back half of the money he deposited. The victim did as the suspect asked and the next morning she realized that two more checks of $2,000 had been deposited and cashed out. This left the victim’s account -$6,000.
The victim contacted the suspect who denied having anything to do with the other checks. The victim told police the address of the checks is located in New York but was unsure who she was really talking to. The officer told the victim she had been scammed and needed to file a claim with her bank.
Frightened employee exits stage left
March 5 — A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to AT&T Wireless on Borgen Boulevard at 7:38 p.m. regarding a panic alarm that was set off. Dispatch advised the officer a male employee told 911 someone had just shoplifted merchandise.
When the officer arrived the employee who called dispatch was waiting outside. The employee told the officer he was working when a man walked in inquiring about phone plans. The employee said the suspect began to “act weird” and it seemed like the suspect wasn’t paying attention to what the employee was saying. Another man entered the store and immediately began looking at cell phones. The employee began to feel odd so he told the first suspect to hold on a moment so he could close the open door to the back room.
The employee explained to the officer a safe is located in the back room and he wanted to secure the room in case the two men tried to steal anything. When the employee went to the back, he could hear the alarm from a security cord being removed from a phone. The employee said he became scared and ran into the back room, hit the emergency panic alarm button and then exited out the rear door without looking back. The employee said he hid until he saw the police arrive.
The employee told police he did not see which direction the suspects went. The employee said a iPhone 7 was stolen, valued around $670. The manager of the store was not on scene but contacted police saying she would send video footage from the surveillance cameras the next day.
Suspected for drugs, two men caught stealing soup
March 6 — A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive at 11:28 a.m. for a report of two suspicious individuals sitting in a car. It was believed the two people were consuming narcotics. The vehicle was described as a white Grand Prix. The officer arrived at 11:36 a.m. where he saw the vehicle. The officer was unable to turn down the aisle where the suspects were parked so he went to make a loop around the parking lot when he saw the suspects exit the parking lot in their car.
The suspected car began to travel west towards Point Fosdick Drive at a low rate of speed and then hurriedly made a right-hand turn into the Kohl’s parking lot. The vehicle parked, then the driver exited the car.
The officer caught up with the suspects and told the driver to return to his car. The officer approached the vehicle and saw the driver and a passenger in the car. The officer explained he was contacting them because of the phone call. The driver was very “animated” in his speech and movements, and kept making statements such as “I haven’t even done anything wrong and I don’t even do drugs anymore.” The suspect in the passenger seat was looking down at his feet and was visibly shaking.
The officer requested the suspects’ identification, and each suspect handed over a driver’s license. A second officer arrived on scene and chose to stay with the suspects while the first officer ran the drivers’ license information. The driver showed to have a felony warrant out of Benton County and a suspended license. The passenger had a misdemeanor warrant from Tacoma.
A third officer arrived on scene and the first officer told him that both suspects had warrants out and then the first officer returned to the car. The first and second officer handcuffed the driver and the passenger.
The two suspects were placed in the back of the first officer’s car and the driver agreed to speak to the police. The driver said he had a warrant out for not paying restitution for a previous incident that occurred years ago. When asked why the original caller thought they were doing drugs, the driver said he was unsure because he has not done methamphetamine since 2003, however the driver said he does smoke marijuana. The driver denied smoking in the car. The driver was told he was under arrest for his warrant.
The officers also spoke with the passenger suspect who officers found had concealed soup cans on his person and there was a loaf of bread behind his back in the passenger seat of the suspect’s car. The second officer also saw lunchmeat under the passenger’s seat. The second officer reported he saw a kit that is believed to be used to shoot up heroin on the seat and located a tutor straw and baggie with suspected heroin residue on the passenger’s person. The first officer asked the passenger suspect why he stole the items from Safeway. The passenger suspect said he needed the soup and did not have any money to pay for the food. The passenger admitted to stealing the bread. He said the other food items were purchased earlier at Fred Meyer.
The officer asked the passenger suspect if he consumed any narcotics and the suspect confirmed he did. He said he hadn’t consumed any narcotics since Monday, March 5. Safeway was contacted by the officers regarding the theft and both men were arrested and taken to Kitsap County Jail.
Student becomes dangerously sick on alcohol, police still investigating source of liquor
March 6 — Gig Harbor police were told by dispatch that Gig Harbor Fire Department was headed to Gig Harbor High School at noon because of an intoxicated student. At the time, three patrol cars were busy with an arrest at Kohl’s, so the call was pending until an officer was available to go to the school.
When the officer arrived they met with the school security officer, who told the officer the student was being taken to a hospital in Tacoma by the fire department for extreme intoxication. The security officer told the Gig Harbor police officer that he would not have been able to interview the student because he was too drunk to speak cohesively.
The security officer told the Gig Harbor police officer that a teacher called the security officer from his classroom because the student was throwing up in a trash can and the teacher thought he was intoxicated. The security officer arrived and saw the student was still vomiting. The security officer said he tried to ask the student questions but the student was unresponsive. The security officer asked the student what he had been drinking, and the student responded saying “gin.” The security offer smelled alcohol on the student and decided to call for medical aid. The father of the student was also called by the school.
The school staff was unable to determine where the student obtained the alcohol and the father told staff alcohol was not kept at home. A search of the student’s locker also came up empty. The officer obtained a written statement from the security officer. The investigation is ongoing.
Panhandler cited under new ordinance
March 6 — A Gig Harbor police officer responded to a call on Harbor Hill Drive at 4:46 p.m. regarding a panhandler in the nearby roundabout.
When the officer arrived, they saw the suspect holding a cardboard sign asking for money. The police reported the suspect was in the 200-foot prohibited boundary of the roundabout, standing at the Harbor Hill crosswalk. The suspect provided the police officer with an identification card, stating he had heard it was illegal to panhandle in roundabouts. The officers showed a copy of the new ordinance passed last fall in the city. The suspect was given a written criminal citation.
Teens caught eating stolen snacks behind movie theater
March 6 — Gig Harbor police officers responded to a call to the Safeway on Point Fosdick Drive regarding a possible shoplift. Dispatch told police the suspect appeared to be a teenager that was pocketing sandwiches and possibly alcohol.
When an officer arrived, an employee met them outside. The employee said three suspects went behind the store but they were not sure if they were still there. A second officer located the three suspects behind the movie theater located next to the Safeway store. The first officer arrived at the movie theater and saw the three suspect, one of which that was eating a sandwich and drinking a Red Bull energy drink.
The officer advised the three suspects that they were being detained because they were suspects in a shoplifting incident at the Safeway next door. When police identified the suspects, two of them were 15-years-old and the third suspect was 17-years-old.
The 17-year-old suspect said he had a prepaid card and bought his items, admitting someone had stolen the sandwich and Red Bull energy drink. The officer placed the 17-year-old in handcuffs and one of the 15-year-old suspects in handcuffs, too. The officer put the 15-year-old in his patrol car and set the 17-year-old on the sidewalk to perform interviews. The officer read the 15-year-old his rights, which he waived, and agreed to speak to the officer. The 17-year-old did the same and told police the 15-year-old suspect in the patrol car had stolen the items. By this time, police had contacted the teens’ parents.
A third officer arrived to the scene with the employee from Safeway who identified the 15-year-old in the police car as the suspect who stole items. The officer advised the teen he was under arrest for shoplifting. The mother of the arrested teen said she could not pick up her son because she had been drinking and had taken some pills. She advised police that he was a youth at-risk, asking to book him into the local juvenile detention center. The other parents arrived on scene and took custody of their sons. The arrested 15-year-old boy was taken to his mother’s house by police officers.
Heroin for pain management puts suspect in hospital custody
March 7 — Gig Harbor police received a call from dispatch at 5:23 p.m. saying a man was seen passed out in his car while parked at the GNC located on Olympic Drive Northwest. Gig Harbor fire was requesting police assistance at the scene.
When an officer arrived at the scene they were contacted by the local fire medic who said the man was seen in the front seat of his car passed out with a syringe sticking out of his arm. The medics had removed the man from his truck and placed him in the medic rig.
The driver’s-side door of the truck was left open and the officer spotted mutliple capped and uncapped syringes in the truck. The medics informed the officer the syringe from the man’s arm was removed and sitting in the truck’s center console. The officer also saw a metal spoon below the center console which seemed to have liquified heroin in it.
The medics provided the officer with a driver’s license they found on the man’s person and told the officer they were transporting the man to Saint Anthony’s hospital because he was under heavy influence of heroin. The officer gave the medic’s the man’s license and they transported him to the hospital while the officer secured the truck for evidence. The officer noted the spoon did not have enough liquid heroin to meet Pierce County Superior Court’s charging standards.
When the man was conscious at the hospital he spoke with the police officer and said he used heroin daily for his pain managment. The suspect showed the officer open sores all over his body which he said caused him a lot of pain. The suspect said he usually uses heroin in “safe” areas but on that day he was in too much pain to drive home and felt the need to shoot up. The officer gave the suspect a criminal citation for drug paraphernelia possession. The suspect was released into hospital custody because he needed extended medical treatment.
Don’t expect your police friends to get you out of a DUI
March 10 — A Gig Harbor police officer was on patrol at 1:04 a.m. when they saw a truck traveling northbound on Burnham Drive. There was another car between the officer and the suspected truck which the officer spotted driving on the double-yellow line. The officer watched the truck enter the roundabout on Borgen Boulevard and drive on the double-yellow line again. When the officer followed the truck to a safe location they turned on their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
The officer contacted the driver and asked for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. While the driver was collecting his items the officer noticed the driver had red, droopy eyes. The officer also smelled a strong odor of alcohol from the car. There were no passengers in the truck.
The officer asked the driver if he had anything to drink. The driver admitted he had a couple drinks but did not believe he was too impaired to drive. The officer asked if he would voluntarily take some sobriety tests but the driver refused and asked the officer to contact another Gig Harbor police officer for him. When the officer on scene asked why, the driver said he knew the other officer personally and wanted that officer to tell the patrol officer on duty about what kind of guy he is.
The officer on scene said he believed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was unsteady on his feet and kept asking the officer to call the second officer and to either drive him home or follow him home.
The officer placed the driver under arrest for driving under the influence. The driver was placed in handcuffs and walked to the officer’s patrol car. The driver was transported to the Gig Harbor Police Department.
The driver took a voluntary breathalyzer test which showed high levels of alcohol in the drivers bloodstream. The officer issued the driver a criminal citation for driving under the influence. The driver was transported to his home that night.
Chevron customer attempts to be a hero, becomes an assault victim
March 11 — Gig Harbor police were dispatched to Halftime Saloon on Point Fosdick Drive NW at 12:50 a.m. for a report of a shoplifter in custody. According to dispatch the shoplifting incident happened at a nearby Chevron gas station, the suspect had fled the gas station and ran towards the bar where he was caught and placed in handcuffs by employees.
The police arrived on scene at 12:51 a.m. and made contact with the bartender. The bartender told police he saw two people yelling at each other and running through the bar’s parking lot. He saw the suspect throw an 18-pack of Rolling Rock beer to the side and take down an individual. The victim was on the ground, the suspect hitting him with his fists. The bartender called other members of the bar staff, including a hired security officer, to help him pull the suspect off the victim. The security guard restrained the suspect in handcuffs and waited for the police to arrive. The bartender assumed the man being assaulted by the suspect was the Chevron gas station employee. The assault victim left the scene before police arrived.
One police officer made contact with the suspect in handcuffs, who began to spontaneously start commenting that he knew he did something wrong and he wanted to take responsibility for it. The officer decided to escort the suspect away from the bar and to his police car. During the walk over the suspect asked the officer questions about what happened and said he would cooperate with the officer. The officer read the suspect his rights and then officially started an interview with the suspect.
The suspect admitted to stealing beer from the gas station and swinging his fists at the person who was chasing him. The suspect told police, while running away from the gas station, he dropped the beer near the Halftime Saloon, turned around and tackled the man chasing him. The suspect admitted to hitting the other man but did not know where he hit him and how many times he struck the victim.
The suspect said he did have money to purchase the Rolling Rock but chose not to. He said he was with friends and his girlfriend who convinced him to steal the beer, but when he exited the store, he saw they abandoned him.
The officers ran the suspect’s information in their computers, finding two warrants — one fromPort Townsend for a minor in possession charge, another from Bremerton for a theft in the third-degree charge. The suspect said he had forgotten about the first warrant, but after some time, remembered the second warrant.
Another Gig Harbor officer contacted the Chevron employee, who said the assault victim was not an employee but a customer. The employee said the customer, along with other customers, chased after the suspect. The employee said the customer came back with the beer but left before police arrived.
The officers arrested the suspect for theft in the third degree and on his previous warrants. They did not charge him with assault because the victim had disappeared, but police advised the suspect if the victim came forward, he could be charged. The suspect was transported to Kitsap County jail.
