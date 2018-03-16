Thanks to fellow Communities In Schools of Peninsula activist Lisa Anderson, I became aware of this recent great Kopachuck Middle School production. On Feb. 15-16, some 50 students performed the first play the school had produced in five years, “Aesop’s (Oh So Slightly) Updated Fables.” It was heralded as “the perfect blend of kids, comedy and creativity.” It had a “cast of thousands,” as Hollywood would say.
And, to my disappointment, I had to miss it!
Shannon Wood, Kopachuck first-year Language Arts teacher, who noticing the school didn’t have many activities outside of sports for students, said, “Middle school kids do so well in theater, they tend to be quite dramatic.” When she suggested to Kopachuck administration, they form a drama club, “they jumped at it. Everyone was so excited about the club that they bent over backwards to help get it up and running. A wonderful outlet for our students, putting it together was a labor of love for everyone.”
Wood selected “Aesop’s (Oh So Slightly) Updated Fables” by Kim Esop Wylie, a modern telling of six of Aesop’s Fables: “Dog and the Bone,” “Tortoise and the Hare,” “Lion and the Mouse,” “Fox and the Grapes,” “The Miller, His Son, and the Donkey” and “The Country Maid.”
“Wylie took our old favorites and twisted them in hilarious ways to appeal to a modern audience,” said Wood.
Eighth-grader Emily Zinter played a woman counting her chicks. In addition to acting, she loved getting to do behind-the-scenes work. “I enjoyed creating the set and the props for our cast,” she said.
“Acting is a way to express your feelings on stage and become a new person,” said sixth-grader Kaylie Anderson, who played the dog. “It is very fun to act and you make so many new friends.” A highlight for Anderson was, “Getting to perform for my friends and family and showing them what I had learned.”
Wood said she chose the play because the kids in the club were so excited and so passionate about putting on a play. “I wanted to make sure that we could get as many kids to participate as we possibly could. We got very lucky and everyone who wanted a part got one. Between the cast and crew, we had almost 50 kids work on the play. The play also really fit the personality of middle school kids, high energy and really funny!”
For sixth-grader Campbell Anderson, “performing in the role of an activist was fun because I liked getting to act as someone else. My character was different than my personality so it was fun to act the opposite of who I am.”
Classmate Cassius Via, an old man in the play, said his confidence went out the window right before the show. “All the days prior to the performance I was completely fine with the fact of performing live in front of a lot of people, but the second I caught a glimpse at the audience I was terrified,” he said. “Thankfully, I got a lot of laughs out of the audience which really made me proud and honored.”
Sixth-grader Christopher Politakis said he loves acting. “My favorite part of the play was watching how much the audience enjoyed it.”
Politikis played the narrator who falls for the hare and the rabbit. Like many students, he was not new to acting. “I did theater camps when I was little and was in some of the school plays,” he said. “I think it would be fun to be an actor in the future. It probably wouldn’t be my main career, but it would be something that I would love to do.”
Seventh-grader Kit Wood, who played the lion, said to encourage others to get involved in acting, “You will meet people that are like no one else, and you will be shocked you have so much fun.”
Her advice for future actors? “Throw caution to the wind!”
“We all had a great time and are already looking forward to next year,” Wood said.
And I plan to NOT miss it!
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
