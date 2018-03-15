Who will win the Key Peninsula’s annual Citizen of the Year?

There is no shortage of volunteers and community-oriented residents on the Key Peninsula. That’s what makes the community so special, according to its residents. Each year, those who take the extra step to give to the Key Peninsula residents are recognized by their friends, neighbors and local Lions Club during the annual Citizens of the Year Awards.
The awards have been held for 34 years as a part of the Key Peninsula Lions Club.
“We want to give thanks and recognize those who work extra for the Key,” Key Peninsula Lions Club President William (Bill) Jones said. “People really care about this community. People on the Key Peninsula are the most giving people. When you live out here, it’s impossible to not come across someone who wouldn’t help if you needed it.”
About 15-30 people on average are nominated each year by their friends, peers, coworkers and family members. Sixteen residents, ranging in age and profession, have been nominated for the award this year.
Never miss a local story.
After nominations are received, the Lions Club meets to tally the votes on who they think the winner should beawarding their first, second and third place choice. One member of the club is allowed to tally the votes and only they know who the winner is until the March 31 eventat 6 p.m. at the Key Peninsula Civic Center. Lions Club members cannot be nominated for the award and winners from the past two years are not allowed to be nominated. Those who nominate each resident are kept anonymous.
Daniel McCarthy
Last year, McCarthy said he read about the Citizens of the Year nominees and admired them.
“I thought how cool would it be to one day work hard enough to be seen like that,” McCarthy said.
A year later and McCarthy is now a nominee. McCarthy works as a volunteer with local Narcotics Addicts Anonymous groups and the Hope Recovery Center project to help those with addictions overcome their struggles to find a life of sobriety. As a recovering addict himself, McCarthy finds volunteering helps keep him on the straight and narrow.
“I started using pharmaceuticals when I was 19 and 20,” McCarthy said. “Then I started selling them and landed in prison. I got out in 2012 but I didn’t have a lot of self-will. I started hanging out with old friends and I found myself in the same spot.”
McCarthy said he started a 12-step program with NAA where he met Jeremiah Saucier of Hope Recovery Center. While also working a full-time job to support his daughter and fiance, McCarthy spends his free time working with Saucier to bring a recovery and rehabilitation center to the Key Peninsula.
“The people I encounter want to quit,” he said. “They want to detox and they don’t always have a lot of resources. I have the resources so I try to help them during that small window of clarity.”
“Daniel has become a driving force to bring recovery to the Peninsula,” his nomination said. “Our small communities need this sort of close-by oasis to fight the crazy addiction epidemic that is so prevalent in this country. He’s a driving force for fundraisers to bring Hope Recovery to the (Key Peninsula).”
McCarthy said he feels awkward about being nominated, because he doesn’t see himself in the same light.
“This is just my way to give back,” he said. “I get to hang out with so many awesome people while I do this.”
Denise (DeeDee) Emmett
Emmett was nominated for her work as the new postmaster at the Vaughn Post Office.
“She was appointed to the position in December 2013, and in the short time she’s been here, she’s really created a friendly, customer-service-based environment,” her nomination said. “Though she lives on Fox Island, her Key Peninsula roots are deep. Her grandmother lived in Home and as a child, Emmett visited her frequently. Her father grew up on the Key Peninsula and graduated from Peninsula High School. And her grandfather was Chuck “Shorty” McVicker, a longtime, well-remembered school bus driver. In her position as postmaster, she sets the tone for the overall feel of the facility; Emmett has been committed to making the post office a helpful, comfortable place. She’s done a terrific job and has shown herself to be an uncommonly vibrant asset to our community and a bright light in a rather thankless setting.”
Emmett was surprised to hear she was nominated, because in her mind she is just doing her job well.
“I laughed out loud,” Emmett said. “I do what I do because I love my job. I don’t feel special until someone does something like this.”
Emmett said she isn’t taking any extra steps but what she considers “the right steps” in her position. She said every customer she meets at the post office brings her joy.
“The people in the community, my customers, are the reason I stay at the Vaughn post office,” she said. “This community feels much more like a family then just a bunch of houses thrown together on a peninsula. Everyday I have somebody who walks into my office and makes me feel at home in this community. I only hope that when people walk into my post office they feel at home.”
Guy Allen
The Key Peninsula Fire Chief was nominated by a couple of people close to him for his work on making the fire department more transparent in the past couple of years.
“Allen has served as the Key Peninsula Fire Chief for over 4 years,” his nomination said. “He works tirelessly connecting,communicating and reaching out to the community on a regular basis. Through weekly social media messages, citizens advisory panel and numerous community meetings and events, he uses his honest, forthright and warm personal approach to keeping the community up to date on the workings of the fire district and its many talented members. He is approachable and available to any and all citizens with questions. He has taken a previously struggling department and put it in a position of fiscal strength. Guy is looked upon as a community leader. He is well thought of by those he leads and mentors. He brings a high level of respect to the fire district and the services it renders to Key Peninsula.”
Allen, like the other nominees, doesn’t believe he deserves to be recognized.
“Well, I am well paid to be the fire chief. So I don’t really believe that makes me worthy of such an award,” Allen said. “I’ve attended the (Citizen of the Year) dinners multiple times and the stories that are shared of the amazing people that are awarded the honor of (Citizen of the Year) make my story rather insignificant.”
Allen said he has taken the past four years to try and fix some issues within the department and glad to see his efforts are reaching members of the community.
“The Key Peninsula is unique and that brings unique challenges. The long and narrow peninsula limits our ability to deliver emergency response services. I enjoy trying to solve problems and develop plans to improve the community,” Allen said. “I hope that I have been able to restore the trust of the community. My motto is, if you ask me a direct question, I will give you an honest answer. Even if you may not like the answer.”
Jarvis Krumbein
Krumbein may have been nominated for his work as a volunteer with the Mustard Seed Project, but he could have easily been nominated for his brownie recipe.
“I sell these at auctions and fundraisers,” Krumbein, 87, said. “I am known as the brownie guy.”
Besides baking at home with his two dogs, Krumbein is usually seen around the peninsula in a red van with a few guests. According to his nomination, Krumbein volunteers to drive seniors at the Mustard Seed Project for 10 years, totaling over 35,000 miles of driving.
The nonprofit organization helps senior citizens who are unable to drive reach doctors appointments, grocery shop, meet family and more.
“Jarvis Krumbein is a tremendous gift to The Mustard Seed Project of Key Peninsula and to all who rely on them for transportation,” his nomination said. “At busy times Jarvis will drive up to five days per week if we need him. He willingly takes riders to Puyallup and Silverdale and all points in between. We can call him at the last minute and he will always say yes if he possibly can. The staff and riders very much enjoy his stories, his kindness and his wit; not to mention the wonderful homemade brownies and blackberry jam.”
Krumbein said he has been nominated three times, but his reasons for volunteering are “selfish.”
“I may need these services one day,” Krumbein said. “I am 87 now, so I may need transportation in the future.”
Krumbein started volunteering with Mustard Seed and The Angels Guild with his late wife, Mary.
“The Key Peninsula is remarkable,” Krumbein said. “And I love meeting the new people and talking. And they love meeting me when I arrive to pick them up on time!”
Karen Jorgenson
Jorgenson has been nominated up to eight times for award.
“I hope I do win this year so they stop nominating me,” Jorgenson joked.
Jorgenson is the founder of Food Backpacks 4 Kids, a nonprofit that provides backpacks of groceries to children in need on the peninsula. Jorgenson said she started the organization nine years ago because herself and a network of church members saw a great needin across the nation to feed hungry, low-income children, but said she can’t feed the nation.
“So I just hope I can make a difference here,” she said.
The organization has over 60 volunteers and works with individuals, churches and service groups to bring recipes and food to families who may otherwise go without. Jorgenson said she sees being nominated again as a sign Food Backpacks 4 Kids is still doing good work.
“There are so many others who deserve this award more than me,” she said. “But being nominated means we are still doing good.”
Marcia Harris
Harris, president of the Peninsula School District Board of Directors, was nominated because of her persistent dedication to students.
“Marcia has served as president of the Peninsula Schools Education Foundation, is an officer on the Key Peninsula Community Council and conceived of, organized and voluntarily administers the Peninsula School Bus Connects Program,” her nomination said. “A longtime member of the Rotary Club of Gig Harbor, she helps provide funds for supporting communities in schools of peninsula.”
Harris said her first thought when she heard she was nominated was, “Are you sure?” But she has been nominated before for her work, so she wasn’t in total surprise.
“Serving the community has been a way of life for me,” Harris said. “I was raised with the concept of giving back. Grandma DelaMater always taught us, ‘Volunteering is the rent you pay for your time on earth.’ The Key Peninsula is not a place, it’s a state of mind. Living on the Key is all about community. When there is a need, so many step up to support the individual, family, organization.”
Peggy Gablehouse
Gablehouse was nominated for her extensive volunteering efforts.
“Peggy volunteers several times a month at the Key Peninsula Civic Center office to fill in when staff needs to be elsewhere,” her nomination said. “She is the Peninsula Emergency Preparedness Coalition Materials Team Lead, was instrumental in hosting an excellent 2017 PEP-C Emergency Preparedness fair this past September attended by approximately 1,000 people from the Key Peninsula, Gig Harbor and Fox Island. She is the primary contact for KP Center Emergency Preparedness, holding monthly emergency preparedness the third Thursday of each month . She is a member of the KP Civic Center Board, also responsible for human resources for the KP Civic Center and she works almost every event that the KP Civic Center hosts.”
Like her fellow nominees, Gablehouse doesn’t believe she deserves the award.
“This is a way for me to be involved with my area, get to know people, and keep my fingers on the pulse of what is going on without being the nosy neighbor,” Gablehouse said. “I have been out on the Key for more than 60 years. I am a really selfish person. I volunteer my time to the things that are really important to me.”
Rick Selfors
Rick Selfors has been nominated twice, and if it were up to him, he said he’d still be teaching at the Peninsula School District. Selfors taught school at Key Peninsula Middle School for 37 years before deciding to retire in early 2017 after losing almost all of his fingers in an accident.
“I just loved teaching and I miss it terribly,” Selfors said. “I miss getting over 100 high-fives every day.”
Selfors taught shop class to his students, but most importantly he instilled a love of learning and self-confidence in each of his students. His teaching methods made such a lasting impression on his students, some of them have sent their own children to Key Peninsula Middle School to be taught by Selfors.
“Regardless of their scores on high-stakes state exams, each of his students walk away from his instruction feeling special and better about themselves,” his nomination said. “They learn to truly believe in themselves. Every student who has ever had Rick as a teacher believes he or she was special to him. In doing so, each became special to our community and the world. Rick Selfors was the reason why many, many students stayed enrolled in school.”
McCarthy ahad Selfors as a teacher and saw Selfors at his retirement party last summer.
“The man just really cares,” McCarthy said. “He was such a great teacher and I was glad he still saw me as a good guy.”
Cathy Reany
Reany, who raises goat kids and her own kids on a farm, was nominated for the extra work she does in the school district.
“With a ‘can do’ character, she is always willing to jump in and assist wherever needed,” her nomination said. “The students of Evergreen benefit from her service on our Parent-Teacher Association board and as a volunteer in the school. She leads fundraising activities, guides students through Hands on Art, is at all school functions helping where she can. Outside of school, Cathy is very active as a judge and member of the Future Farmers of America. She is on the state Farm Exhibition Board. Additionally, she leads as a call coordinator and training director for the Washington State Agricultural Emergency Team which rescues animals in environmental danger.”
Reany was pleasantly surprised to hear her efforts were being recognized by her peers.
“I live here. If I don’t give back to my community, who will?” Reany said. “If I have the skills or the connections to help out, I should.”
Claudia (Sammi) Jensen
Jensen is recognized for her work with events held by KeyPen Parks.
“Sami is KeyPen Parks top volunteer,” her nomination said. “She has logged hundreds of hours working at our community functions like All Hallows Eve and Fourth of July picnic. She has personally adopted 360 Park, and again spends lots of hours working on the trails and removing scotch broom. She also volunteers her teenage daughter to help.”
Carl Shanks and Zach Koenke
The Pierce County Sheriff deputies were nominated for their volunteer work with the Key Peninsula Fire Department.
“I would like to nominate two deputies who came along on the Santa Sleigh runs with the fire department this year,” their nomination said. “Deputy Carl Shanks and Deputy Zach (Koenke) both wanted to be a part of something where they could interact with the community in a different light. The (Key Peninsula Fire Department) loved having them around and hopes to have them volunteer in the future.”
DeeDee Kerkes
Kerkes was nominated for her multiple volunteer efforts with Key Peninsula emergency services and organizations.
“Dee Dee Kerkes continues serving the Key Peninsula community year after year,” her nomination said. “She has been a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. She volunteers at the Key Free Clinic, works with the Key Peninsula Community Services, senior center and food bank, and she is there whenever or wherever she’s needed. Doing good is her pastime.”
Cindy Worden
Worden was nominated for her work with multiple organizations on the Key Peninsula. “Worden continues as president of the Key Peninsula Citizens Against Crime organization, is an officer on the KP Community Council and as the KP Community Youth Council Advisor,” her nomination said. “She recently chaperoned KP Community Youth Council members on an advisory visit to the state capitol in Olympia where they met our legislators.”
Mark Michel
Michel, a pilot for Alaska Airlines, spends his times working to create beautiful parks on the peninsula through volunteering.
“He’s done a lot for the park district since he became a board member,” his nomination said. “He chairs the Trails Committee and is a main reason that 360 Trails is becoming a regional destination for cyclists. He was the Park Board President in 2016 and guided the board through some rather contentious meetings during the development of Phases one and two of Gateway Park. Currently he is working with the citizen members of the Trails Committee to begin developing trails in Key Central Forest. Mark volunteers on every project and build the Park District has going, unless he’s flying.”
Pat Medveckus
Pat Medveckus, a longtime resident, volunteers with the Key Peninsula Little league, Key Peninsula Civic Center and Two Waters Arts Alliance.
“It is people like Pat who over the years have inspired community involvement to the Key Peninsula community,” her nomination said. “It’s long deserving and yet unawarded. She helps willingly and strongly with organizations on the Key Peninsula. She once delayed a memorial for a beloved family member because she knew she was needed to run the kitchen. She delays a lot of events in her life to support her community.
A commendation for the work she has done in silence (without monetary and political recognition) is due.”
Medveckus, Michel, Worden, Kerkes, Jensen, Shanks and Koenke could not be reached by press time.
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
Awards banquet
When: 6 p.m. March 31 at the Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Road KPN, Vaughn.
Tickets: $25. The banquet includes appetizers. Beer and wine available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event: Any additional money left will go to the Key Peninsula Lions Club’s general fund to be used in the nonprofit’s community work. A raffle includes mountain bikes, gifts baskets and a $200 cash prize.
Comments