Who will win the Key Peninsula’s annual Citizen of the Year?

Sixteen candidates are vying for the title of Key Peninsula’s Citizen of the Year. The winner will be announced March 31 at the Key Peninsula Lions banquet. Top row from left: Karen Jorgenson, Daniel McCarthy, Marcia Harris and Mark Michel. Second row from left: Carl Shanks, Peggy Gablehouse, Claudia (Sammi) Jensen, Rick Selfors. Third row from left: Pat Medveckus, Zach Koehnke, Cathy Reaney and Cindy Worden. Last row from left: Guy Allen, DeeDee Kerkes, DeeDee Emmett and Jarvis Krumbein. Courtesy