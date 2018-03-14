Gig Harbor, Peninsula students walk out in protest for gun reform

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 135 'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot' Pause 73 Peninsula High students building their own futures 93 Is the Fox Island bridge ready for repairs or to be replaced? 103 Will Ellen DeGeneres wear a Gig Harbor #GIRLPROMISE shirt? ‘Definitely,’ says fashion creator 144 Restoring an old dance hall in Vaughn 134 Gig Harbor's HGTV Dream Home 2018 offers dramatic views 74 Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance 219 Swing dancing the night away in Gig Harbor 103 What if your mom falls down and can't get up? Lakebay startup uses technology to send help 38 Orcas nearly capsize peninsula family on a Jet Ski Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com