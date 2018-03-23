Spring comes with traditions and family gatherings in Vaughn

Every season has its pluses, and maybe some minuses, but spring remains my favorite, the beginning of floral bloom and sunny, warmer weather for getting out and about. The recent frost damaged our earliest rhododendron, erubescens, but now there are fresh opened trusses to be gathered.
These are our largest rhododendron — large-flowered, deep-rose pink — transplanted about 27 years ago. It basically filled the pickup bed. Hubby dug the hole, we compared hole and plant and asked, “Will it fit?” He said “Yes, because it’s not moving again!” It went in, was pronounced perfect, and still is.
During spring, almost every day we can find one more plant producing its first flower of the season – not always in the same order, as some seem to be calendar lovers, and others wait for certain temperatures.
Easter comes on April Fools’ Day this year, and my thought was “I don’t remember that happening before,” but knew it must have. Ah, yes, 10 years ago and 17, 28 and so on.
A now-teenage nephew was born on April 1. Hope he gets gifts as well as Easter eggs and candies!
Easter was one of our traditional family gatherings when I was growing up in Vaughn, with most of the relatives who lived near enough to gather, and of course, well-laden tables with homemade food. One of Grandma’s specialties was lemon curd tarts, the filling of course homemade with butter and eggs, and flaky biscuits with a thimble hole in the top. One of my favorite foods of childhood, and something I’ve made myself, but if cousin Joyce is part of the crowd, it’s one of her specialties, too, so I back off.
My memories don’t recall the main meat — ham? Or something else, but always more food than even that large crowd could get around, so some leftovers found their way home with us.
We had a great-grandfather living in Vaughn until 1944, a great uncle and aunt and some of their descendants, my grandmother, my two aunts and an uncle, their children and soon the next generation. Not all lived in Vaughn, but most were close enough to attend the big family gatherings.
We’ve carried on the tradition with our own family, but even at max attendance, we don’t come near the crowds of my childhood. I’ll admit if all of our descendants could gather in one place, we’d outnumber those gatherings, but they’re spread out enough, it may never happen. So we enjoy getting together with a few or many whenever we can.
Each Easter, growing up, we girls had new dresses, shoes and white gloves, and the boys got shirts, pants and shoes. Other than birthdays or Christmas, the other new clothes occasion was in August, just before school started. My shoes didn’t take such hard use as my sister Patt’s, as she had several pairs of new school shoes each year.
Recently I reread some letters from a good friend and one was describing her upcoming wedding, when I’d be a bridesmaid. “White gloves” was to be part of the outfit. A few days ago at handbell practice at the church, we were discussing our white gloves. I don’t recall when this pair was purchased. I have a couple of other pairs, more used, but still “useful” if needed. I wondered if one of those pairs was from that wedding over 60 years ago! Yes, I admit to being a hoarder of sorts – if it might be useful (wearable again), why give it away?
Happy Easter to those who celebrate it and happy spring to all.
Colleen Slater is a Vaughn resident.
