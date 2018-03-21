Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for the week of March 9-15

GIG HARBOR, March 9-15
Total Reports: 122
Longboarder falls
March 10 – A man was riding his longboard down a hill when his foot got caught on the ground and he fell forward, landing on his right shoulder and face. A friend of the patient told crews that he was knocked out, regained consciousness and was then helped onto the sidewalk. When crews arrived, they found that he had a bruise on his clavicle, and road rash on the right side of his chest, back, arms and legs. He was transported for further care.
Dog bites man
March 11 – A man was attempting to break up two dogs from fighting when he was bitten on the hand by a Great Dane. He told crews he is able to move his fingers, but due to the pain he would rather not. It was noted that the dog was up-to-date on her shots. Crews found him to have multiple lacerations on his hand with localized swelling. His hand was bandaged and put into a position of comfort and he was transported for further care.
Motor vehicle accident
March 14 – A woman was in the middle turn lane attempting to move to the right lane of travel when another vehicle came up behind her and they collided. The patient’s vehicle was struck on the right front side. She self-extricated and walked up the hill to the other person’s vehicle where she sat and talked to the other driver who was upset about the accident. The patient explained to crews that after sitting for a bit, she began feeling pain in her neck and back, and was starting to lose vision in her eyes. She was placed on a backboard with a c-collar and transported for further evaluation.
Emergency lockout
March 15 – A woman called 911 after accidentally locking her keys in her car while her grandchildren were still inside. Crews arrived and found two children, around 3 years old, buckled into their car seats. Crews put a blue tarp over the windows to keep the sun off of the children, as the locksmith was approximately 10 minutes out. Crews also attempted to unlock the vehicle without success. One child was crying initially, but crews were able to keep him calm by making silly faces at him. Once the locksmith arrived, access to the car was made in under two minutes. Both children were removed from the vehicle and were found to be getting warm, so their jackets were removed. After it was determined the children were fine, they were very excited to see the fire engine and get their picture taken in the front seat.
Comments