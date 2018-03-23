‘Everyone welcomed them like old friends’

Gateway colleague Danielle Chastaine covered the two dozen Chinese students and their accompanying teacher visiting Gig Harbor High and our school district earlier this year. I had a chance to get in close with the six Chinese students at Harbor Ridge Middle School last month.
Each Chinese student had a nickname for the occasion to facilitate communication. They were Xu “Jerry” Junjie, Kang “Alan” Hongjian, Li “Michael” Xinyu, Li “Richard” Xinyu, Li “Tommy” Ruilin and Huang “Mark” Lingchen.
Eighth-grader Lucas Clifford said, about the week’s shadow program by our Chinese friends, “It was very interesting. It was not easy to communicate with my friend, since he does not speak English well, and I do speak a little Chinese. But it was fine. I wish to learn Chinese in high school and hopefully one day I could go to China.”
Classmate Lauren Watts said, “It was a good experience to see them get to know new people and know our school better. I made a new friend.”
To fellow eighth-grader Rachael McCurrie, “It was great to learn from them what China might look like, and show them what our country looks like.”
Chinese student Tommy Ruilin said, “My favorite class is PE because there is no language barrier in PE. I think I will work more and more hard to learn English.”
“I liked the computer class the best,” said Hongjian. “I want to live in America in the future. I liked how everyone here loves learning and helping others. Whenever I asked them a question, they always answered patiently.”
Lingchen noted that he, “liked the open class here the best. I plan to come back to go to school here. Thank you for your help. Although we don’t know the language, I still had a good time.”
As one of the host families of the 25 Chinese students hosted by Peninsula School District families, HRMS eighth-grader Ethan Hammel wrote, “Harbor Ridge was given the opportunity to host six foreign exchange students from China. Some of the eighth-grade students taking Chinese class were asked to have a student from China shadow them throughout the week and this allowed them to meet most of the Harbor Ridge students. Exchange student Jerry shadowed Kiara Dominguez, Alan shadowed Chris Fraser, Michael was with Rachael McCurrie, Richard ghosted William Hardaway, Tommy was with Lucas Clifford, and Mark followed Lauren Watts. All of the foreign exchange students lived with host families who offered to let them stay at their homes. My dad and mom, Erik and Stephanie Hammel, my sister Chloe and I signed up to have students in our home. We got the utmost privilege to host Richard and Mark, hopefully friends I’ll have for the rest of my life.
“The first day was confusing and awkward as the language barrier just kept things silent for the most part. The second day, they left for a field trip early in the morning so we barely even noticed them. And then the third day is where things started to launch forward. Mark started to talk more, and Richard decided to trust us. Richard has a good personality, funny and energetic. Mark was quiet but understood most everything we were saying. One of the things I got out of this experience was that our cultures aren’t the same but the gist of it is similar. All the boys loved games and were constantly on their phones,” Ethan Hammel said.
“They liked shoes. We went to Nike and picked up a pair. The funniest thing we learned is that they go to an all-boys boarding school, so interactions with girls were entertaining. Their names in fact are not ‘Mark’ and ‘Richard,’ those are names they chose before they came to the U.S. Richard’s real name is pronounced ‘lee sho-foam,’ and Mark’s Chinese name is pronounced ‘huang lin-chan,’ which we constantly teased him as his name meant ‘yellow morning.’
“At Harbor Ridge, everyone welcomed them like old friends and Richard had a few of my classes. I even stayed home from school to see them off. It was emotional! Let me say, several tears were shed. Over all, this experience was fascinating for us, and probably a tenfold for them. I’m glad Harbor Ridge could take this opportunity and I know we all hope we can have them again next year,” Ethan Hammel said.
