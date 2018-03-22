Gig Harbor police reports for the week of March 22

Man pays for engine part with a bad check
MARCH 12 — A Gig Harbor Police officer was dispatched to a fraud and theft report at Lighthouse Marine on Sehmel Drive at 1:39 p.m. Dispatch reported a Yamaha 9.9 horsepower 2017 long shaft outboard engine was stolen.
When the officer arrived two employees started describing the situation. Earlier that day, at 12:30 p.m., the store received a phone call asking if the Lighthouse had a Yamaha 9.9 long shaft in stock. When the employees said they did, the man on the phone said he would be over soon to purchase it.
At 12:45 the suspected man arrived in a two-door Infiniti Coup. The suspect came inside the store and said he wanted to purchase the long shaft. The employees filled out an invoice with the suspect’s contact information and the suspect used a business check to pay $3,249.58 for the part. The check was from an auto repair shop located in Federal Way. The employees helped the suspect place the engine part in the passenger seat of his car, it did not occur to the employees they were scammed until after the suspect left. The employee told the officer the sale happened quickly.
One of the employees called the bank printed on the check and a bank employee told him the account associated with the check was not opened and the check was not cashable. The employees attempted to call the two phone numbers for the suspect but was unable to reach him or leave a voicemail message.
The officer took a report of fraud and reported the engine part as stolen. The officer advised the employees to watch Craigslist and other classifieds for the part. The report was sent to a Gig Harbor police detective.
Better to take your purse then leave it in the car
MARCH 12 — A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to Judson Street for a vehicle prowl at 5:20 p.m.
The officer met with the woman who reported the incident near the Gig Harbor Post Office.
The victim told police she ran into the post office for five minutes and when she came back she noticed the passenger door of her car looked broken. The victim then saw her purse, which she had hidden under her jacket, was missing. The purse had $80 in cash, two debit cards, two credit cards and the victim’s driver’s license. There was also an iPhone 7 in the purse. Police do not have any suspects at the time.
Thief takes items for home improvement
March 16 — A Gig Harbor police officer responded to a theft on Soundview Drive. The officer spoke with an employee of Clover Creek Electrical who said numerous items had been stolen from within a residence under construction. The items included many can-recessed lighting units, cable TV wire, phone wire and electrical boxes.
The officer had no suspects but forwarded the incident to night patrol.
Couple’s home shot at, reason still a mystery
March 17 — Gig Harbor police were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting in the 6500 block of Soundview Drive at 10:21 p.m. Dispatch told police that five minutes prior, the man who called in the report heard a gunshot from his residence on Berk Lane. The man reported seeing a small hole in his home, the size of a bullet.
The officers conducted a search of the area but didn’t find any suspects. The officers made contact with the man and his wife, the wife said she heard about three shots while on her porch earlier that evening. The officer observed a hole in the wall of the home.
Officers located a small caliber bullet which was lodged in the interior of the wall. The bullet was believed to be from a .380 or a 9mm handgun. Officers searched for bullet casings but wasn’t able to find any. Neighbors reported they did not hear the gunshots. The reporting couple said they do not believe anyone would have reason to harm them or any known enemies. The case is being investigated by local police.
