Not just a play, but a ministry

It may look like a real version of “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, but once the characters start to move, it’s as if the painting came to life.
The “Da Vinci’s Last Supper, Come to Life” production started a year ago at Harbor Covenant Church, by director and producer Sanne Beavins. She has created an Easter show that is coveted by other churches in the region.
“It’s more than a show,” Beavins said. “It’s also a ministry. We bring the painting to life and discuss the lives of the 12 men in the painting before the crucifixion.”
Donald Hamm, the production’s technical director, said he saw the play while living in Iowa. After moving to Tacoma just over a year ago, he started attending Harbor Covenant, 5601 Gustafson Drive NW in Gig Harbor.
“I threw the idea to the pastor,” Hamm said. “He looked into it and then said he loved it, but only if I would do the work for the idea. Then he connected me with Sanne.”
During its first year, “Da Vinci’s Last Supper, Come to Life” was standing-room only.
“It was overflowing,” Beavins said.
This year, the show is going to perform at Harbor Covenant and Eatonville Baptist, 825 Eatonville Highway E.
We weren’t strangers. But over time we have become been lifelong friends and have grown in a ministry.
Aric Olsen, acts as Jesus in the production “Da Vinci’s Last Supper, Come to Life”.
The hourlong show is different then most Easter plays. While many productions at churches portray the story of Easter, the crucifixion and arising of Jesus Christ, this story focuses on Jesus’ disciples and their point of views during the 40 days leading up to Good Friday.
The play starts as a frozen, realistic version of “The Last Supper” mural. The painting by da Vinci portrays the disciples the moment after Christ said the famous words, “One of you will betray me.” The actors stay frozen while a narrator starts the story, accompanied by live music. Then one by one, each man unfreezes to tell their story.
“The hard part is not to react,” Chris Bandoli, who plays Judas, said. “Sometimes we would laugh or applaud.”
Beavins said the hardest part was to get the actors to stop reacting to the other’s scene.
“It’s adorable,” she said. “These are not professionally-trained actors, but they have been a great group to work with.”
For Aric Olsen, who plays Jesus, the production was more than a fun extracurricular, it turned out to be a way to connect to more men within his church.
“We weren’t strangers,” Olsen said. “But over time we have become lifelong friends and have grown in a ministry.”
In the tradition of Lent, the group rehearsed the play for 40 days before opening.
Sanne, who is also a painter, created the backdrop for the set and created the costumes with some help of volunteers from the church.
The actors hope the free productions will touch the lives of its audience.
“We wanted to leave the audience to contemplate,” Olsen said. “Each disciple, who is just a man, is relatable to each member of the audience.”
Beavins said she is excited to see the production grow with each coming year.
“It’s a new tradition for us,” Beavins said.
“Da Vinci’s Last Supper, Come to Life”
When: 6 p.m. March 24
Where: Eatonville Baptist, 825 Eatonville Highway E.
When: 7 p.m. March 29-30
Where: Harbor Covenant Church, 5601 Gustafson Drive NW in Gig Harbor
