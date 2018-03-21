First restaurant week to attract visitors to waterfront

As a new way to bring foodies and restaurant goers to Gig Harbor’s waterfront, the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance is holding its first restaurant week. It starts Sunday and runs through March 29.
“It’s a phenomenon that’s been sweeping the country,” Josh Sherwin, the alliance’s special projects coordinator, said. “Many cities have been doing these events to highlight their downtowns. A couple of restaurants here in Gig Harbor thought it would be a great way to bring people down to the water.”
Similar events are held in nearby cities such as Tacoma and usually include a few partnering restaurants that offer special deals during the week in a hope to attract more residents and visitors to their establishments.
Never miss a local story.
Restaurants in Gig Harbor are offering what Sherwin calls “fixed-price menu items.” Restaurants include:
▪ Anthony’s, 8827 N. Harborview Drive, which will offer a $20 two-course lunch or a $30 three-course dinner.
▪ Brix 25, 7707 Pioneer Way, which will offer a $30 two-course dinner.
▪ El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 3226 Harborview Drive, is offering a two-for-$30 special on their new pork carnitas.
▪ JW Restaurant, 4107 Harborview Drive, is offering a $30 three-course dinner.
▪ Kelly’s Cafe, 7806 Pioneer Way, is offering a $20 steak-and-egg breakfast or a $30 halibut dinner.
▪ Millville Pizza Company, 3409 Harborview Drive, is offering a $20 light lunch and a $30 dinner, both include a choice of one beer or glass of wine.
▪ Morso, 9014 Peacock Hill Ave, is offering a $30 three-course dinner.
▪ The Green Turtle, 2905 Harborview Drive, is offering two options of a three-course dinner for $30.
▪ The Trolley at the Boatyard, 3117 Harborview Drive, is offering lunch-for-two for $30.
“It’s for people to come down and see what the restaurants have to offer,” Sherwin said. “It’s a great event for those who want to support their favorite places or for people to come and try something new.”
Sherwin said this is one of many events the Downtown Waterfront Alliance holds throughout the year to attract people to the city’s waterfront. They also hold the annual Girl’s Night Out in Gig Harbor and the annual food festival. The idea for restaurant week was brought to the alliance by John Ross, owner of Millville Pizza Company.
Sherwin said he hopes to see restaurant week succeed because it can benefit the downtown.
“People will come downtown and see other shops and businesses that are open,” he said. “It helps with the economic vitality of the town. It benefits the rest of the city as a whole.”
Anyone interested in visiting local restaurants during the event can see the specials on the alliance’s Facebook page.
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
Comments