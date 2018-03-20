Evergreen Elementary student remains in critical condition after YMCA pool incident

A “cherished” young girl from the Key Peninsula is in critical condition at Mary Bridge Children’s Health Center in Tacoma after she was found unresponsive in the shallow end of the children’s pool Saturday at Gig Harbor’s Tom Taylor Family YMCA.
Lacey Foy, 8, was found submerged in the shallow end of the children’s section of a pool at about 2 p.m. Saturday by a lifeguard, said Dan Whitmarsh, the family’s pastor. The lifeguards on duty responded and called 911. Staff and bystanders were performing CPR when paramedics arrived and took over.
Lacey was transported to Tacoma’s Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Whitmarsh of Lakebay Community Church has been with the family since Saturday. He said Lacey has started breathing on her own again, but the girl is still on life support and has shown no signs of brain activity since arriving at the hospital.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Whitmarsh said, who has been speaking for the family in the past few days. “We baptized Lacey (Monday). It was a honor to have the family let me be a part of that moment.”
Saturday’s incident at the YMCA occurred while the staff prepared for a swim meet. Three lifeguards were on duty. A fourth lifeguard was on break, but Michelle LaRue, spokesperson for the YMCA, said the staff still met its target of one lifeguard per 20 swimmers. There were nine adults and 11 children in the pools at the time.
Whitmarsh said the family and doctors are assuming Lacey, who is a second-grader at Evergreen Elementary, had a seizure while performing headstands in the water.
“We think she had a seizure while doing a headstand and blacked out,” Whitmarsh said. “Then she just took in a bunch of water. This entire time the family has not said one ill-word about the YMCA. They went there regularly. They have been only complimenting how the lifeguards responded to try and save their girl.”
LaRue said an investigation into the incident is still ongoing after the aquatic center closed Saturday and SundayIt re-opened Monday morning.
The YMCA has provided counseling services for employees in response to the incident. LaRue said the YMCA is continuing its standard practice and training procedures for lifeguards at the facility.
She lights up the room. Everyone always comments on her smile, or how she would give the best hugs. Just big bear hugs where she would drive her face into your stomach.
Dan Whitmarsh, pastor of Lakebay Community Church
“Our focus is primarily giving love and care to the family and our employees,” LaRue said.
A fundraiser on youcaring.com has been created by Lakebay Community Church. It had raised $3,415 as of Tuesday afternoon for the Foy family.
Checks can also be sent to to KP Cares, P.O. Box 1, Vaughn, WA 98394 or donations made at any Sound Credit Union under local nonprofit KP Cares.
Lacey is a best friend to many at Evergreen. She loved to play with everyone in class and is a friendly girl.
“She lights up the room,” Whitmarsh said. “Everyone always comments on her smile, or how she would give the best hugs. Just big bear hugs where she would drive her face into your stomach.”
Kathy Weymiller, spokesperson for the Peninsula School District, said a crisis team was sent to the school Monday, in response to the news about Lacey.
Weymiller said the team also went to the district’s bus barn to console drivers who know the father, Adam Foy, a substitute bus driver with the school district.
“The bus drivers are passing the hat to help collect support for the Foy family,” Weymiller said. “They knew him and Lacey. It was hard news to hear.”
A letter from Evergreen Elementary Principal Hugh Maxwell was sent to parents on Monday, offering support to the family.
“We have some additional counselors from other schools here today to help support students and staff as needed,” Maxwell said. “There will be open times at recess in the library for any students who are interested in making a card for her family. Here at Evergreen, we care for and love each other and find ways to support others in their time of need. For now, the best thing we can do for Lacey's family is to send them our best wishes while respecting their need for private family time.”
For the Foy family, this is not the first time they have dealt with a tragedy.
“She had a younger sister,” Whitmarsh said. “They lost her four years ago to cancer. She was 14 months old. So to go through this again is a trial.”
Whitmarsh said family and friends have flown in and the hospital has provided a room for family members while they support the Foys. The Lakebay Community Church and Evergreen Elementary Parent Teacher Association have created a food train, preparing weeks of meals for the family.
Whitmarsh said the family deserves privacy during this time, so anyone who wishes to write a card can send them to the Lakebay Community Church for him to deliver to the family.
“The amount of passion and care the family has received is amazing,” Whitmarsh said. “Right now, prayer and emotional support is needed for them.”
