Memorial planned for Evergreen student Lacey Foy

A memorial service for Evergreen Elementary student Lacey Foy is planned for April 14.

Foy, who died March 21 had been in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in the shallow end of Tom Taylor Family YMCA pool. She was likely doing a handstand in the pool when she suffered a seizure and took in a lot of water, said Dan Whitmarsh, pastor of Lakebay Community Church.

The family has planned a memorial service for Lacey at 1 p.m. at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., Gig Harbor.

“We'll be working out the details over the next few weeks,” Whitmarsh, who is the famil’s spokesperson, said. “But we're hopeful the choir from (Evergreen Elementary) will sing a song or two.”

A fundraiser on youcaring.com has been created by Lakebay Community Church. It had raised $15,655 as of Tuesday afternoon for the Foy family.

Checks can also be sent to to KP Cares, P.O. Box 1, Vaughn, WA 98394 or donations made at any Sound Credit Union under local nonprofit KP Cares.