Peninsula Knowledge Bowl Team takes second at state

The Peninsula High School Knowledge Bowl team had reason to celebrate recently after a close second-place win at the state tournament March 17 in Arlington.
The team only lost to Interlake High School by one point after three tie-breaker questions were asked in overtime.
“We were so excited even though we didn’t win,” coach and teacher Jonathan Bills said. “We came as close as we possibly could have come. I’m so proud of our kids. There attitude was just as good as if we won. The beautiful thing about it was the judge in the championship round made a point of telling me that he loved reading to our kids.”
Knowledge Bowl team is a non-athletic team at Peninsula High School open to all students. Bills said Knowledge Bowl is like “Jeopardy” but with teams of three. The teams are asked questions ranging in topic and difficulty. Bills said not all of his students have 4.0 grade point averages but do have special skills and talents they bring to their competition.
“A lot of kids who are very academically inclined don’t play sports,” Bills said. “They find a home here where they are accepted. It’s so positive and engaging for the kids who don’t normally have anything. Many of them are very outgoing and it’s a very accepting atmosphere.”
Practice starts in September and runs until the end of competitions. This is not the first time the team has gone to state, and Bills said this season was an especially exciting one.
“To know our success in this area has enhanced the academic reputation of Peninsula High School is fantastic,” Bills said. “The kids have such a great time with it.”
