Paradise Theater puts on production of 'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer'

Paradise Theatre in Gig Harbor spring production of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" starts April 13.
“Join Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn and Becky Thatcher in the greatest summer adventure ever told in this imaginative, highly theatrical adaptation of Mark Twain’s incomparable classic,” a press release from the theater said. “Featuring the thrill of mischief-making, the fickleness of first love, the cold shivers that linger after an adventure gone very wrong and the unbridled joy at discovering real buried treasure, this story is for anyone who has ever been a kid and celebrates all that is grand and glorious about childhood.”
The show runs April 13- May 5 with 7:30 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays. Paradise Theatre is located at 3114 Judson St.
Tickets for "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" are available at paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/110739. Tickets cost $25-$27 for adults, $20-$22 for seniors or military members and $10-$12 for children, depending on seating. Those who buy tickets and attend opening night will be treated with complimentary wine and cheese from Mark Ryan Winery.
The Paradise Theatre is also presenting “The Music Man” from June 15 through July 7 and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” from Aug. 3 - 25.
For more information visit www.paradisetheatre.org.
