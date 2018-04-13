Want to stay updated on city of Gig Harbor news? There's an app for that.

In effort to include newer technology with its work, the city of Gig Harbor has launched a new mobile app for residents who wish to stay up-to-date with city announcements and workings.
The new app is CivicMobile in the iTunes store and is a third party app that includes Gig Harbor. For Android users, the app is City of Gig Harbor. The new app is available for Apple and Android devices.
Once the app is downloaded, users can search the app for the city of Gig Harbor to receive notifications and updates.
“The city of Gig Harbor has launched a new mobile app providing a connection between the City and its citizens and visitors,” a press release from the city said. “The city of Gig Harbor app can be used to enjoy convenient access to services such as the public meetings calendar, mayor's blog, city maps, parks, permit portal and much more. You may also find current employment opportunities or contact information for city of Gig Harbor departments.”
To download the app on an Apple device:
- "CivicMobile" in the iTunes App Store. Make sure to choose "CivicMobile" and not the "CivicMobile Preview" or "CivicMobile Demo."
- Once the CivicMobile app is downloaded, search Gig Harbor or use the ‘Find My Location’ feature to find the city of Gig Harbor app.
- Once city of Gig Harbor has been selected during the first use, it will open the Gig Harbor mobile app each time the app is used.
To download the app on an Android device, visit the Google Play Store and search for "City of Gig Harbor."
Comments