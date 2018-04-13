Public memorial Saturday for Evergreen student Lacey Foy

A public memorial for Evergreen Elementary student Lacey Foy is Saturday with a performance from the school’s choir.

The memorial is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., Gig Harbor.

“We decided to make it public since so many people in the community knew of Lacey,” said Sydney Edmison, Lacey’s stepmother..

Foy, who died March 21 had been in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in the shallow end of the Tom Taylor Family YMCA pool. She was likely doing a handstand in the pool when she suffered a seizure and took in a lot of water, said Dan Whitmarsh, pastor of Lakebay Community Church.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“She was loved by her family, friends and community for her sweet smile and loving nature,” Edmison said in The News Tribune obituary. “She loved reading books, playing Barbies, swimming, riding her bike, rock climbing, hiking and playing at the park. She leaves behind her dog, Lilly, and cat, Mr. Pickles. She enjoyed going to school every day to spend time with her friends and teachers. Lacey's smile and love of life lit up the world around her. She made such an impact on everyone that she came in contact with, and will be missed by so many. To know her was to love her."

A fundraiser on youcaring.com has been created by Lakebay Community Church. Checks can also be sent to to KP Cares, P.O. Box 1, Vaughn, WA 98394 or donations made at any Sound Credit Union under local nonprofit KP Cares.