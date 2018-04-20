Gig Harbor students learned about boat safety. April 29, you can too

Gig Harbor students were given a chance to learn more about boat safety thanks to the efforts of the Gig Harbor Police Department.
Officer Jeff Martineau spoke to numerous students from Saint Nicholas Catholic School about water and boat safety on Friday at Skansie Park.
"We discussed water temperature of the Puget Sound, wearing life jackets, about being around family and friends while walking near a waterfront, boat safety, walking and not running on a dock or near water and facts about the (Gig Harbor Police Department) marine service unit," Martineau said in a department press release. "It was a great event for these younger students ages kindergarten through second grade."
The rest of the city's residents can also receive free boating safety vessel inspections and educational seminars 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 29 from the Gig Harbor Police Department Marine Services Unit.
Vessels can be inspected by trailering the boat to Gig Harbor Marina and Boatyard, 3117 Harborview Drive; bring the boat to the Jerisich Dock (City Dock); or call (253) 853-2423 and the city will come to the moored boat in either Gig Harbor or Wollochet Bay.
Free educational seminars are at the Gig Harbor Marina and Boatyard classroom: 11 a.m., Prepping your boat for spring; noon, care and feeding of your outboard engine; 1 p.m., onboard tracking and messaging devices (SPOT messenger).
They will offer free fire extinguisher servicing, expired flare disposal and discounts on other marine safety items.
Vessel inspections will be performed by police officers and the U.S. Power Squadron and USCG Auxiliary.
For information, contact Sergeant Matt Dougil at (253) 853-2423 or dougilm@cityofgigharbor.net.
