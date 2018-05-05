Peninsula High School students, local artist, featured at Harbor History Museum

Harbor History Museum introduced new marine friends to its lobby this week, thanks to some local student and professional artists.
Christine Buchanan’s ceramic octopus and Peninsula High School student-created jellyfish were crafted as a part of a lesson for the Peninsula High School Art Club, a museum press release said. Along with the donation of Buchanan’s ceramic octopus, members of the Peninsula High School Art Club made five fused-glass jellyfish sculptures.
"The students’ jellyfish and Buchanan’s octopus will find a home with the twisted metal pieces that were found in the Narrows after the 1940 collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge," the press release said. "Together they will bring to life the existing lobby installation, creating 'Galloping Gertie Under the Sea.'"
Student Art Club members Gabrielle Gates, Riley Schuller, Aerrow Cruz, Shaun Madlinger, Brittany Foster, Irish McClendon, Brenna Parent, Courtney Stasio, Alix Wagner, Hudson Evans, Ricky Winslow, Andrea Daly and Caden Brinkman created the jelly fish in response to a study of the exhibit as it related to the marine dive park.
Buchanan’s solo exhibit opens in the Harbor History Museum Lobby Gallery on May 27. A member preview of Buchanan’s work and “Salmon, Seiners, and Life on the Sea” is 6 p.m. May 26 at the museum.
Born in Portland, Oregon, Buchanan was an honors graduate of Pacific Lutheran University and was influenced by Lute Faculty Tom Torrens and Mark Gulsrud. Since 1993, Buchanan has been teaching Fine Art at Peninsula High School. In addition to an active gallery schedule, she has donated her art to charities including the Harbor History Museum, Washington Water Trails Association and the Community Inclusion Program.
