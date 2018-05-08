Gig Harbor BoatShop hosts a weekend full of fun

The Gig Harbor BoatShop is amping up its spring events by presenting an entire weekend of festivities in town.

The nonprofit, which hosts a regular concert series at its location, will be hosting multiple events on May 19 and 20 at 3805 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor.

Events on Saturday include:

1 p.m.: Musician Jim Valley. Children and the young at heart will enjoy. Parent’s Choice award winner Jim Valley, a former member of Paul Revere and the Raiders, as he leads an interactive musical adventure for the entire family, the press release said. He will perform original upbeat tunes and classic rock n’ roll.





5:30 p.m.: Former unlimited hydroplane driver Chip Hanauer. Join Chip for his talk, “Lessons from a Dangerous Life,” as he expresses how a kid from Seattle, who grew up wanting to be an unlimited hydroplane driver, made it happen. Chip shares what he learned in that process, how it changed him and how those lessons continue to benefit him as a man in his early 60s.





7 p.m.: Traditional Cuban Son Musicians SuperSones. will play the sublime music known as son – the acoustic dance music of the Cuban countryside that inspired modern salsa.

Sunday features:

1 p.m.: Tales at the BoatShop. This unique multimedia event about early commercial fishing and Gig Harbor families who fished held in an authentic boatyard is available for all ages.





4 p.m.: Race to Alaska (R2AK) Race Boss Daniel Evans talks about the human- and wind-powered craft race that takes place 750 cold water miles from Port Townsend to Ketchikan, Alaska. The race is the first of its kind and North America’s longest human- and wind-powered race. First place takes $10,000. Second place? A set of steak knives.





6 p.m.: Portland band The Old Yellers bring Americana music fusing Appalachian folk and traditional outlaw country groove with exceptional vocal harmony to the BoatShop. Enjoy this award-winning band with its excellent original songwriting, old school country charm, rock n’ roll roots and well-crafted ballads.





Individual event tickets prices range from free to $30. Discounts are available when purchasing in advance and for Gig Harbor BoatShop members, the press release said.

Discounted weekend passes that provide access to all events are also available. To purchase tickets, email info@gigharborboatshop.org.

More information at gigharborboatshop.org or (253) 857-9344.