Looking to sample some regional beers? Annual Gig Harbor Beer Fest can deliver

The seventh annual Gig Harbor Beer Festival is underway, and event hosts hope to attract more people to spend a weekend in Gig Harbor than before.
“We really want to bring people to downtown in general,” John Fosberg, event organizer and owner of Gig Harbor Brewing Company, said. “I always try to get people to rent a hotel room and stay for the weekend, because more than just the festival it's about the city.”
The beer festival is from 12 - 5 p.m. May 19 and includes local music, craft beer and games at the Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com or at the gate. No one under the age of 21 is allowed inside the gates.
“Tickets come with a five-ounce glass and eight beer tokens,” Fosberg said.
This year’s event includes 25 breweries and a cider booth, who will pour some of the unique brews available in the South Sound.
“This event is how beer fests used to be,” Fosberg said. “It’s not a drunk fest or a party but an appreciation of great brewing.”
The Gig Harbor Beer Festival is a fundraiser event for the Gig Harbor Kiwanis club. For over 45 years, members of the Gig Harbor Kiwanis have raised funds and planned a variety of service projects that improve the lives of children, their families and the Gig Harbor community.
Fosberg came up with the idea for a festival while attending one in Tacoma.
“I was at a beer fest and I said to my friend ‘Gig Harbor could use on of these,’” he said. “And my friend said, ‘You can’t do that.’ So I showed them. We see it as the unofficial start of the summer in the city.”
Featured brews
Here is a list of the breweries and distilleries making an appearance that this year’s Gig Harbor Beer Festival:
- Wingman Brewing, Tacoma
- Wet Coast Brewing, Gig Harbor
- Valholl Brewing, Poulsbo
- Top Rung Brewing, Lacey
- Sound Brewing, Poulsbo
- Slippery Pig Brewing, Poulsbo
- Silver City Brewery, Bremerton
- Rainy Daze Brewing, Poulsbo
- Pacific Brewing & Malting Company, Tacoma
- Odd Otter Brewing, Tacoma
- Narrows Brewing, Tacoma
- Lazy Boy Brewing, Everett
- Kulshan Brewing, Bellingham
- Hood Canal Brewing, Kingston
- Gig Harbor Brewing, Gig Harbor
- Ghostfish Brewing Company, Seattle
- Fox Island Brewing, Fox Island
- EW2 Brewing, Gig Harbor
- Dystopian State Brewing, Tacoma
- Downpour Brewing, Kingston
- Dog Days Brewing, Bremerton
- Cash Brewing Company, Silverdale
- Bent Bine Brewing Company, Belfair
- 7 Seas Brewing, Gig Harbor
Comments