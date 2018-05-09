School leaders, police worry 'Nerf wars' too dangerous for teens

A longstanding tradition that is beloved by Peninsula School District students but hated by teachers, residents and police is underway this past month on both peninsulas.

Nerf wars is a tradition spanning two generations where graduating seniors from Peninsula High School and Gig Harbor High School go head-to-head with Nerf guns in tow. This game typically involves teams of high school seniors with the objective to eliminate other teams or players by being “shot” by Nerf guns. There are multiple rules associated that players must follow and historically money is collected and distributed to the winning team.

Peninsula School District spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller said the school district does not condone or support the game in any way and has tried to let parents know the district considers the game dangerous.

“It is important to note that this game is not endorsed by or in any way associated with the Peninsula School District and is not to occur on school grounds. Violators risk prosecution to the full extent of the law,” a letter sent to parents in April said. “We encourage you to talk with your senior as portions of the game have the potential to be unsafe and/or illegal. Our greatest concern is that if a community member, unaware of the game, perceives a real threat; there is risk of receiving a response from a real weapon. There is also potential for property damage, trespass and unsafe driving. Another worry is the “naked rule,” where players can remove their clothing to avoid being eliminated. This is concerning with regard to cell phone cameras and social media. Student-athletes should be aware that if their Nerf war participation results in illegal activity, their eligibility could be in jeopardy.”

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey said the annual game is a headache for his department, who begin receiving calls every spring regarding teens running through businesses, resident’s backyards and busy streets.

“We had a car crash last year because of the game,” Busey said. “The teens were chasing each other for the game and weren’t paying attention.”

Busey said it’s not possible for his department to track exactly what calls and reports are derived from just Nerf wars, but the department feels the uptick when it begins.

“It turns into kids driving recklessly with vehicles chasing each other,” Busey said. “We don’t want people getting hurt whether they are direct participants or not. We also get prowler calls, stalking each others' homes or places of business. I am afraid some homeowner is going to become concerned and take aggressive action against the prowler and that wouldn’t be good. We have businesses that call in disturbances because kids bust in and start chasing each other with Nerf weapons.”

Busey said the game is national and is organized by Twitter users and teens keep tabs on how the game is going by checking in online.

Peninsula School District Risk Manager Sara Hoover said the district is worried a student is going to be injured, or even killed, if the game goes too far.

“Kids really think they are indestructible at this age, and unfortunately, they aren’t,” Hoover said. “While it is fun, and something you’d think would be great to do, there is a lot of downsides to this as well.”

Hoover said the school district has not attempted to host its own, safer version of the game because there would be no “educational purpose” for the event.

“Especially in today’s political climate, an event with students with ‘guns’ shooting each other is not what we want to be promoting,” Hoover said. “Even if it’s ‘all fun and games’ … from a school district perspective let's find another activity that is team building.”

She said she does not receive reports that cite the game, like the police, but her main goal is to keep her students safe.

“We want them paying attention to their surroundings,” Hoover said.