Gig Harbor police reports for the week of May 10

United Rentals employees stop thief from fleeing
April 27 - Gig Harbor police officers were dispatched at an unknown time to Wilco Farm Store on Hunt Street Northwest for a possible shoplift in progress.
An officer spoke with the store manager who had been watching the suspects — a female in a dressing room, possibly concealing items, and a male lingering nearby — on a surveillance camera. The officer spoke with the male suspect, who said his girlfriend was in the dressing room, asked her to come out of the room because the police had been called.
The female began making a lot of noise, then began flinging men's clothes over the dressing room wall. After leaving the dressing room, the officer asked for her identification because management believed she was stealing items in her purse. The women refused, becoming argumentative. Police decided then to detain the two.
When the officers attempted to detain the man, he shoved a clothing rack towards police and tried to run away from the scene. A foot chase ensued towards United Rentals followed by a loud commotion.
United Rentals employees had wrestled the male suspect to the ground. An officer, who witnessed a knife on the male suspect’s hip earlier, drew his gun and commanded the the male suspect lay on the ground. The man refused but was detained by police with help from the employees, the report said.
The woman also ran away from the scene into a nearby neighborhood. A resident said they witnessed a women running frantically behind her house on Hunt Highlands Loop and continue to jump from backyard to backyard. The officer found a pink and white handbag in the witness’s backyard, which contained clothes from Wilco Farm Store.
The officer lost the woman but found the stolen items. Another officer spotted the female suspect sitting on a rock wall on Soundview Drive talking on her cellphone, where he arrested and transported her to Kitsap County jail.
When the male suspect began to complain about leg pain, police called a medic truck (See this week's fire reports.) The medics told police the suspect admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine, which constituted a visit to the hospital. The officer then cited the male suspect for theft, trespassing and obstructing a police officer. He was released to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Grocery store neighbor tracks manager down at his personal home
April 28 - Gig Harbor police received an angry phone call from a resident on Olympic Drive Northwest, at 1:10 p.m., who wanted to complain about Harbor Greens Market because the store forgot to turn its outdoor music off at night, disrupting the next door neighbor’s peace.
The neighbor said it been an repeated problem, but did not call police the first few times because he said they were “worthless” and “working for rush construction.”
“Since he can bother me at my residence, I can bother him at his,” the caller said, who had the found Harbor Greens manager’s personal address on Fox Island.
The man said he went to the manager’s home to “speak” with the manager.
The reporting officer later learned the manager called 911 the previous night because the neighbor came to his home and starting cussing, swearing and causing a big scene at his house, the report said. The manager was worried his wife or children would have to deal with the man. The reporting officer asked the manager to write an official statement for police. The manager also asked the neighbor be trespassed from Harbor Greens Market.
When the officer advised the neighbor about the trespass, he became agitated and said he was going to create "huge problems" for Harbor Greens Market by picketing outside of the store and exercising his First Amendment rights, letting everyone know the manager was a bully. The officer advised against the man’s protest saying there were laws in place that would create a cause for arrest if the man attempted to picket outside of the store.
The neighbor became more irate, refusing to leave a complaint about the store’s music with the officer.
The officer called the manager to make him aware of his neighbor’s complaints and picketing threats. The manager said he received many angry emails from his neighbor. The manager then sent a written statement telling the neighbor he had been trespassed from the property. The manager told police the neighbor waltzed into the store, visibly angry, and crumpled the paper notice up and started cussing at employees.
The officer asked the manager for employees to write witness statements against the neighbor and to call 911 if the neighbor entered the store again.
The police are waiting on reports, but the neighbor has been legally trespassed from the store.
Son assaults father with shower rod
May 1 - Gig Harbor police were dispatched to a home on Sehmel Drive Northwest around 8 p.m. when a resident called saying his neighbors, a father and a son, were fighting.
The officers spoke with the father who said his son has been delusional for the past decade and had assaulted him with a shower rod, according to the police report. The father had told his son he was going to visit a family member in the hospital, and when he tried to leave, his son became agitated and struck him in the back and on the side of his eye with a shower rod. Police observed welts on the man’s back and near his eye, but the father refused medical treatment. The son also took the shower rod and damaged the windshield of his father’s car.
When police arrived, the son fled out the back door. Police were not able to find the son nearby, so they asked the father to fill out a domestic violence packet and to call if the son returned.
The father called later in the day about his son's return, but the son fled the scene again when officers returned. Around 3:30 a.m. the next morning, the reporting officer was on patrol and found the father asleep in his car, who said his son came home “ripping up the place.”
The officer waited near the backdoor while a second officer knocked on the front door. The son tried to escape for a third time but was detained. The son told police his father had injured himself, broke his own windshield and he was not trying to run away but was looking for his missing cat.
The officers arrested the son and booked him into Kitsap County jail for assault, domestic violence and malicious mischief.
Patrolling officer catches thief on a hunch
May 3 - Two police officers were conducting routine security checks through the Uptown Shopping Center parking lot, since the area has been hit with significant theft issues.
While patrolling, they spotted a car with a missing front license plate . The officer decided to run the numbers from the rear plate which showed the information was register to a 2004 Saturn SUV and the owner had a suspended driver’s license. The car showed a Tacoma address and it was sold in September. The officer decided to park and start filling out a report, which was near the entrance of Kohl’s.
A woman returned to the car, an hour after he initially stopped, with no shopping bags, only a large black purse. She drove away toward Point Fosdick Drive, but returned to the parking lot, where a traffic stop was then made.
She gave her identification, saying she bought the car in January but did not have insurance for the car nor transferred the car into her name yet. Her paperwork showed the car was sold to another person in September, saying she bought the car from the other buye for $100 and just got the car to work again. The officer said it was not a legal sale since the previous owner did not complete a bill of sale.
While writing a citation, the officer asked the woman if she purchased any items at Kohl’s.
“I was just looking at stuff,” she said.
The officer told the woman the store had a surveillance system and if she had stolen any merchandise, it would be on camera. The woman then confessed to stolen items in her purse. The officer removed the woman from her car, where a second officer searched the woman’s bag, which had a secret pocket on the inside. In it were two shirts and a pair of swimsuit bottoms, valued at $46. The officer also found a large bag of magnets, which can be used to remove tags while shoplifting. The woman told police she is in rehab for heroin and made a bad decision.
The officers cited her for theft, along with her citations from the traffic stop. The woman was released at the scene.
