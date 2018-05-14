Fourth annual Gigging Up the Harbor set for Saturday

The Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance has announced its fourth annual downtown waterfront clean-up day, Gigging Up the Harbor, where volunteers can help make the waterfront and surrounding areas shine for the summer’s tourist.
The event is 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 19, starting at Skansie Brothers Park on Harborview Drive, according to a press release from the alliance.
Under the direction of the alliance’s design committee, Gigging Up the Harbor saw over 70 volunteers show up to sweep, weed and plant flower beds last year.
“This is a great opportunity for people to put their community pride into action,” the press release said. Bring your own tools, including gloves, shovels and rakes to the event.
Volunteers are asked to come to the park at 9 a.m. sharp to be given work assignments. A noon lunch at Skansie Park will be provided by local restaurants and businesses.
For more information, 253-514- 0071 or info@ghhwa.org.
