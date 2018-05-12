Want to guide Gig Harbor on land-use planning? They need volunteers

The city of Gig Harbor is seeking residents interested in serving on the Gig Harbor Planning Commission.
The position is strictly voluntary and commissioners must live within the urban growth area.
The commission provides guidance and recommendations to the Gig Harbor City Council on comprehensive land-use planning matters. The primary charge of the planning commission is to make legislative recommendations to the city council on matters related to long-range, land-use planning including the comprehensive plan amendments, zoning text amendments and area-wide rezones.
The commission consists of seven volunteer members appointed by the city council. Preference is given to members that live within the city limits. Current commissioners include;
- Bill Coughlin, whose term ends in June.
- Craig Baldwin, whose term ends June 2019.
- Reid Ekberg whose term ends June 2019.
- Meridith Hatch whose term ends June 2019.
- Greg Hoeksma whose term ends in June.
- Leah Johnson, a city staff member.
Applications must be submitted by May 31 to City Clerk Molly Towslee at towsleem@cityofgigharbor.net. For more information visit cityofgigharbor.net/218/planning-commission.
Comments