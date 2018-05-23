Haven of Rest to host free Memorial Day service

Haven of Rest Funeral Home and Memorial Park is hosting a Memorial Day lunch on Monday, May 28, to honor the area's deceased veterans.
Haven of Rest, 8503 state Route 16 NW in Gig Harbor, will place over 2,200 flags on U.S. Military veterans’ graves and will be open to the public on Memorial Day weekend for those who wish to come and honor veterans.
A Memorial Day event will begin at 12 p.m. in the park. The event will include a brass band, a community ‘sing-along’ of patriotic songs, a speaker and an area high school ROTC will present the colors.
Afterward, a free hot dog lunch will be provided by the funeral home. For more information, visit havenrest.com or call 253-851-9991.
Holiday closures
The City of Gig Harbor offices will be closed on Memorial Day, May 28. All regular Monday meetings, including the upcoming Gig Harbor City Council meeting, will be held on Tuesday at their regular start times. The Key Peninsula Civic Center is open for regularly scheduled classes on Monday.
All schools in the Peninsula School District and the district offices will be closed on Memorial Day. All USPS branches will be closed for the holiday. All Pierce County Library branches will be closed for the holiday. The Gig Harbor Tacoma Community College campus will be closed for the holiday and no classes will be held.
