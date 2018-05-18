Want to pick the next library card design? Two Gig Harbor students may have designed it

Two Gig Harbor students are among the finalists who created the design of the next Pierce County Library System’s library cards.
In the ages 5-11 category, Colleen Sorrels of Evergreen Elementary School and Jasmyn Vribe of Harbor Heights Elementary School are among the finalists. Nearly 900 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest. Professional artists reviewed entries and selected eight finalists for each age group, according to a Library System press release.
Residents can select their favorite card by voting online at cardcontest.pcls.us through May 31. The library plans to announce the winning child- and teen-designed library cards in June. The two winning designs will be created into library cards and are expected to be available starting in the fall.
