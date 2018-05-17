Gig Harbor Lutherans work to welcome refugee family

Despite the political struggles immigrant and refugee families face in recent years, a local group of Lutherans are looking to help a refugee family resettle in Tacoma this summer.

Gig Harbor volunteers John and Nancy Ellickson and Rebecca Crow are working with Lutheran churches in Gig Harbor and Lutheran Community Services Northwest to sponsor and support a refugee family while they adjust to their new lives in America. A committee of 12 to 14 volunteers among the churches has formed to train with Lutheran Community Services Northwest , take classes and find ways to help the family find their footing in Tacoma.

“We are kind of helping them with the day-to-day needs of the family when they arrive,” John Ellickson said. “We are glad to help make it as smooth of a transition as possible.”

Sam Altis is a leader of the Circle of Welcome Program, a program with Lutheran Community Services Northwest, that organizes volunteer groups who wish to help sponsor a refugee family.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“Our refugee resettlement program office gives 90 days of service to refugee families,” Altis siad. “But these families still need community. The volunteers give comprehensive services such as food, furniture. They host a meal after they arrive to our country.”

Altis said the Gig Harbor volunteer group has not received confirmation on who their exact family will be yet, but the family is expected to be announced soon and will arrive in June or July to the Puget Sound area. He's helping the volunteers prepare this month.

Altis said a majority of the time families span in size from one person up to 12 family members and usually come from the Congo, Afghanistan or Ukraine.

“The refugee program encompasses a lot of different folks from a lot of different backgrounds,” Altis said. “So right now we are seeing a lot of folks from Afghanistan who have worked with the U.S. Military and for whatever reason it is no longer safe for them where they are. They could have seen varying level of violence or trauma. We see a lot of Ukrainians, there are I believe over 2 million refugees in Ukraine. Those are our two largest populations right now. We will see some Burmese refugees who come from camps. Some of those folks will have seen real hardships, they are all fleeing persecution. It will really depend on what they are coming from and what they are fleeing.”

The family will live in Tacoma as Lutheran Community Services Northwest works with apartment complexes there to find affordable housing. They will receive financial aid for three months from Lutheran Community Services Northwest, along with job training and help finding permanent employment.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest is a nonprofit that receives funding from the state and federal government refugee programs to help place refugees in housing and to give financial aid to families while they search for employment. The average amount a family receives from Lutheran Community Services Northwest is $1,125 per family member. The amount depends on the family’s size. After the first 90 days the family is left to their own accord. This is where volunteers such as the Elicksons and Crow come in.

“I just have a deep passion for people who are displaced,” Crow said. “And this is where the rubber meets the road.”

Nancy Ellickson taught English as a second language for 30 years, and now wants to use those skills to help a family in need.

“I wanted to get back to working with immigrants,” Nancy Ellickson said. “And as Christians we are called to love our neighbor.”

John Ellickson said he was inspired by Gig Harbor mayor’s recent “welcoming city” proclamation and wanted to find a way to help those who have a different story than him.

“It’s great for our community,” he said. “We can help a new family adjust and also help the community adjust. I had to ask, ‘How can I help them assimilate?’ And the answer is pretty practical, initially I’ll help them with transportation. They will have a lot of appointments their first few weeks here. We want to help them find their independence.”

Altis said he will train the Gig Harbor volunteers on how to help but not enable, handle cultural differences and help the families find their way in their new home. At Agnus Dei Lutheran Church in Gig Harbor during training, the church congregation set up a poster board with a sign-up list for donated items such as furniture, kitchen supplies, bathroom supplies and more. The volunteers are also hoping to raise $6,000 to $8,000 for the family.

John Ellickson said the volunteers and congregation has been aware of the rhetoric around immigrants and refugees since the 2016 election, and they knew they might face backlash from some parts of the community. But so far, their peers have been welcoming and supportive.

“The money came in so fast,” Crow said. “The people here really care.”