Want to voice your opinion on future bonds? Peninsula School District is hosting upcoming meeting

The Peninsula School District is hosting a bond listening meeting Thursday (May 17) in an attempt to talk with parents, teachers and residents about where to go next after the failure of the $220-million bond proposal in April.
The public can voice their opinions to the district's board of directors at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Peninsula School District board room at the district office, 14015 62nd Ave. NW, Gig Harbor.
The Peninsula School District’s $220-million bond proposal was officially denied May 4, as Pierce County certified the results. The bond failed by just over one percent of the vote. The yes vote received 58.96 percent of the vote (13,601 votes) and the no vote received 41.04 percent (9,467), with 48.86 percent of a voter turnout in 47 precincts. A total of 23,074 ballots were cast with six blank votes.
