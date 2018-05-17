36 Peninsula schools seniors recognized for their achievements as Students of Distinction

Congratulations to the 2018 Students of Distinction!
The annual event recognizes outstanding high school achievement by 36 graduating seniors in the Peninsula School District in seven categories. The students will be honored at a gala banquet on May 23 at Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students.
Tickets for the banquet can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/ycbo9alc or by cash or check at the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation's office, 7191 Wagner Way, Suite 102..
The event is sponsored by The Peninsula Gateway, Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, Kitsap Credit Union, Peninsula Light Company, Olympic Property Group, Umpqua Bank and CHI Franciscan Health System.
These are the 36 honorees:
Academic Achievement
Keir Adamson: Gig Harbor High senior is amazing leader with excellent grades
Keir Adamson balances excellent grades, varsity sports and an extensive list of extracurricular, leadership and community service activities. Described as an amazing leader, he has looked for opportunities to express his passion for his school and community.
“His heart for community service, combined with his drive to achieve academic success at high levels, is commendable,” says his precalculus teacher and ASB adviser Kelly Indahl. “I have had the opportunity of watching him blossom into one of the strongest leaders I have had the privilege to work with.”
Adamson has been a four-year member of ASB at GHHS and represents the student body on the school district board with his brother, Finlay. He enjoys being an ASB leader because he can share his knowledge with his younger peers.
“It’s great to be taught what others have learned and then be able to teach that to others,” he says.
Although he’s not old enough to vote, Adamson volunteered for the advocacy group Support Our Peninsula Schools, doorbelling and calling people in support of the recent school bond.
“It’s something I’m passionate about because I believe our schools do need more money,” he says.
Anderson was selected to be on the executive committee of the Association of Washington Student Leaders, where he’s attended leadership conferences and met Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Since his sophomore year, Anderson volunteers for the Emergency Food Network every month.
“It allows me to help the community in a way I haven’t before,” he says.
A cross-country runner, Adamson recently trained to run in a half-marathon.
“It was a big goal and something I was really happy to get done,” he says. “It shows that hard work pays off.”
Peninsula School District Superintendent Robert Manahan describes Anderson as “a well-rounded individual that is committed, smart, selfless and continuously seeking opportunities to grow, learn, give back to his community and better himself and his society.”
Adamson has not decided on a college or career path yet but has a strong interest in becoming a lawyer.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.96
Parents: Martyn and Claire Adamson
Activities/Achievements: 11 AP/honors classes; AP Scholar with Distinction; PSAT National Merit Commended Student; Speech and Debate; volunteer for Washington Creative Writing program, middle school camp counselor, TideFest committee; Pierce County Library teen writing contest 2nd place; National Honor Society vice president
Favorite teacher: Kelly Indahl, leadership adviser, because “she has inspired me to be the best person and servant leader possible. I reached out of my comfort zone because of what she taught me.”
Best thing about high school: the student body. “GHHS is a school that offers its students countless opportunities to better themselves and their community.”
☆☆☆☆
Jared Brinkman: Peninsula High senior top scholar, well-balanced individual with interests
Jared Brinkman has been described as a student of highest caliber. Ranked No. 1 academically, he has contributed more than 500 hours of community service while playing three sports and singing in three choirs and performing in school musicals.
“His inclusive intelligence, commitment to integrity and hardworking determination, added to a great sense of humor, natural leadership skills and kindness are an unusual combination in such a young man,” says Alison Ellis, director of choirs and musical theater at Peninsula High.
Scouting has been a major focus for Brinkman, who has achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He became involved as a way of helping others and stuck with it because he likes to achieve goals.
Through the Boy Scouts, he’s been leading younger troops and participating in activities like a 50-mile hiking trip and kayaking around the San Juan Islands.
“Scouting has taught me to help others and be a leader, and I really loved it and have been able to go on really cool experiences,” he says.
He’s been playing several sports because he feels that taught him more than athletic skills. He says his basketball coach taught him how to build character.
“The different things you’re building through the sport can translate into other things later in life,” he says, adding that the relationships he formed have been another important part.
His basketball coach, Jake Jackson, says Brinkman immediately stood out because of his strong work ethic, contagious positive energy, interpersonal skills and intelligence beyond his age.
“He had a spark in his eye that you rarely ever see and I knew he was a special young man,” Jackson says. “He knows what he wants, he wants it more than others, he is always striving to get better, he does ordinary things better than everyone else, and he makes everyone around him better.”
Brinkman says he had to push himself to balance everything, considering his schedule started with early-morning seminary class. He often did homework late at night.
He plans to study at Brigham Young University, with a likely major in chemical engineering and a medical career.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Trina and Kevin Brinkman
Activities/Achievements: Ranked No. 1 academically, 9 AP classes; varsity basketball Most Inspirational and Varsity Pride award, JV soccer 1st Team All-South Sound, cross-country, Scholar Athlete; Scholar Musician; National Honor Society; UNICEF Club; volunteer for youth basketball camp, church conference
Favorite teacher: Kara Beloate, theater director,“Over the years, I have developed a personal relationship with her and admire her 100 percent in mindset, creativity and attitude to be the best.”
Best thing about high school: camaraderie. “The ABS incorporates all personalities as we support sports events together and display our spirit and love for our school.”
☆☆☆☆
Jack Capper: Gig Harbor High senior top scholar, internationally-accomplished athlete
Jack Capper is a well-rounded student who has remarkable accomplishments as a scholar, athlete and public servant. Ranked No. 1 academically, he has maintained a perfect GPA while completing many hours of community service and keeping a rigorous training and competing schedule for sprint kayaking. He's on the varsity swim team and volunteers for several organizations.
"I like being busy," he says of his full schedule. "I can't stand sitting around."
Capper's academic achievements include highest scores (5) on two AP tests, dual course credit in Spanish from the University of Washington, an A in space studies from UW through the Washington Aeroscholars program and acceptance into the highly competitive Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"Jack is an ideal student that pushes himself to stay ahead of the class because he does not compare himself with other students; more so himself, pushing to be better than the day before," says AP calculus teacher David Miller.
Capper describes himself as competitive, which is why he participated in several sports since he was young, including soccer and basketball.
An accomplished sprint kayaker, he has competed internationally with Team USA three times while in high school, earning three medals at one of those competitions. He has 14 medals from multiple national championships for canoe/kayak and more than 70 ribbons from local and regional competitions.
His gym workouts and paddling training take more than 20-25 hours a week.
"I like kayaking because it's unique in America, although in Europe it's a big sport," he says. "I wanted to try it because it sounded different from other sports."
He joined Fox Island's Keystone Paddlers team five years ago. To his surprise, he excelled so well that he made it to Team USA. Currently, he's training for the World Championships as part of the Olympic Development Program. Although he's recovering from some injuries, he hopes to make the championship this June, hosted in Bulgaria.
He will attend MIT to study aeronautical engineering. He's joining the Navy ROTC and plans to serve as a Navy officer for eight years after graduation.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Pete and Heather Capper
Activities/Achievements: Ranked No. 1 academically,National Honor Society; varsity swimming; Boy Scouts Eagle Scout; sprint kayaking Team USA international competitor; volunteer tutor; volunteer for Emergency Food Network, community beach cleanup, Toy Rescue Mission
Favorite teacher: Tonia Ronning, AP physics. "Whether it is through great examples, demonstrations or great explanations, she always helps me understand the subject.... I look forward to her class every day."
Best thing about high school: quality of teachers and students. "I have always gotten along with almost everyone I have met."
☆☆☆☆
Preston Donion: Gig Harbor senior is passionate about sports, maintains high grade point average
Preston Donion has maintained a perfect GPA while taking increasingly difficult courses — all while having a full schedule of activities ranging from athletics and ASB to community service.
He began taking advance placement classes as a sophomore, and as a junior he scored 5 — the highest score — on all his AP exams.
“I was motivated by grades and going to a prestigious college,” Donion says. “I’ve fallen in love with learning since kindergarten and was motivated to get to the highest level.”
One of his main interests is athletics. Donion participated in several sports when he was younger but says he found his calling in track, competing throughout high school.
His coach, Kevin Eager, says Donion embraced the team spirit from the very beginning.
“He was extremely dependable and competed with the desire to do well that has not lessened since,” Eager says.
In his senior year, Donion focused his efforts on the marketing club DECA. He says he’s fallen in love with it, which reflected in his success.
He placed third at state level and will head to Atlanta in April to compete at nationals in the sports entertainment marketing category. He took on a leadership role, serving as the executive vice president for the club.
“Preston is a star in academics,” says Eager, who taught him AP Psychology, a subject that Donion says was his favorite. “It was like coaching a super talented athlete; he excelled almost despite me.”
Donion’s favorite volunteer activity was coaching mixed-ability basketball and flag football for three years through PenMet Parks. He says it was a great outlet for his interest in managing.
“I met so many wonderful young kids and helped inspire young athletes, and hopefully they walked away with more than sports knowledge,” he says.
Maintaining his interest in athletics, Donion plans to major in business and hopes to work in the sports management field. One of his aspirations is to be an athletic director at a collegiate level, which he sees as a way of being involved in athletics without being a college athlete. His top college choices are Yale and Cornell.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Stacey and Paul Donion
Activities/Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction; National Merit Commended Student; National Honor Society; DECA state qualifier, executive vice president; ASB executive and activities coordinator, junior class senator; UNICEF fundraising manager
Favorite teacher: Kevin Eager, “because he makes a challenging and unique subject like AP Psychology exciting, rewarding and engaging each and every day.”
Best thing about high school: the culture. “We are a school made up of so many different talents and passions, united with Tide Pride. …Gig Harbor students are committed to excellence and to representing our community.”
☆☆☆☆
Tony Lasley: Peninsula High senior is top scholar and well-rounded leader beyond the school
Tony Lasley is a driven individual who stands out for his academic and leadership qualities. Ranked No. 1 academically while enrolling in numerous advanced classes, he has taken on many leadership roles and has contributed hundreds of hours to community service.
Captain of Speech and Debate and Knowledge Bowl teams, Lasley has proven himself as a dependable leader.
“When presented with the opportunity to lead a club at Harbor Ridge Middle School, he enthusiastically accepted the challenge and with little guidance, was able to successfully teach and instruct the kids,” says Kyle Kendall, Lasley’s AP history teacher and Speech and Debate team head coach.
As part of Model United Nations, Lasley has taken on leadership roles beyond Peninsula High. One example is a Model UN conference that is taking place in May. As the director, he is in charge of coordinating the conference and the simulations for the Joint Crisis Committee. Lasley has been overseeing the scenarios for an international crisis for several months, researching and creating documents for the delegates.
In his freshman year, Lasley began volunteering as a technician for the school’s auditorium, which many community groups use for events. He has also served as the stage manager and audio engineer for Peninsula’s drama production. His technical skills and dedication led to being hired by the school district as a paid auditorium technician.
Lasley considers himself a self-starter and says his academic success comes from his ability to enjoy what he’s doing.
“The secret to staying on top of it is to relax and understand that I’m not going to be 100 percent successful but I need to try to push through and enjoy it. If you enjoy it, you’re going to be more successful,” he says.
The highlight of his high school career was his three-week trip to China, where he spent two weeks with a Chinese family. He feels that experiencing another culture gave him a “much better understanding of the human condition.”
Lasley was accepted into the Honors College at the University of Washington. He is considering a major in linguistics so he can further explore his interest in languages and pursue a career that allows him to travel.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Richard and Tina Lasley
Activities/Achievements: Knowledge Bowl 1st place at district, 3rd at state; Speech and Debate state competitor, team captain; Model United Nations Outstanding Delegate, vice president, leadership roles at conferences; National Honor Society tech coordinator; middle school Speech and Debate club leader; 11 AP/Honors classes
Favorite teacher: Kimberly Napier, AP English, “taught us how to think for ourselves. She had us interpret our world through a different perspective and views rather than the perspective the textbook wanted us to have.”
Best thing about high school: “Our school has so many exciting clubs and activities that there is always something new to discover and become a part of.”
☆☆☆☆
Lauren Russell: Peninsula High senior outstanding scholar, distinguished through leadership, altruism
Lauren Russell has maintained a perfect GPA while taking 12 advanced classes and keeping a busy schedule with community service and extracurricular activities. Recognized for her many leadership qualities, she has been described as a tenacious and well-rounded young woman.
“She takes actions that force her out of her comfort zone in order to meet the high standards and goals she has set for herself,” says social studies teacher Katherine Hutcheson.
Russell says she enjoys learning, so she’s pushed herself to take challenging courses.
“I think education is important, especially since not everyone can have it in every country, so I made every effort to take advantage of what I’ve been granted with,” she says.
Next to education, she has focused her time on community service, volunteering for projects at school and in the community.
“In addition to being a leader of her peers, she has exhibited much altruism toward her school and community,” says teacher James Mills, who was adviser for her Environmental Club.
Russell is an accomplished debater who has won many awards, and has competed at state level since her sophomore year. Recently, she qualified as one of 900 contestants from 40 states for the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions in Colorado, the first Peninsula High student to do so in many years.
She says she joined the speech and debate team as a freshman because she wasn’t very outgoing. Since then, she has not only excelled at it but also became a leader and this season was elected as the team’s captain.
Her newfound passion for public speaking and an interest in international affairs compelled Russell to start the Model United Nations Club at PHS in her junior year. In addition to the club, she has helped organize and staff several regional conferences, contributing more than 100 hours to each event.
“The best part about Model UN was getting to delve into the world of diplomacy and learning how to cooperate with others,” Russell says.
Since her freshman year, Russell has been studying Chinese, which culminated in a trip to China as part of Peninsula School District’s Chinese exchange program.
“I’ve fallen in love with the Chinese culture and language, and I was able to utilize what I’ve learned over three years to communicate with people half way across the world in a different language,” she says.
The experience with Model UN, along with her interest in Chinese and in foreign affairs, sparked an interest in a career in international relations. Her dream job would be to work as a United Nations ambassador. She is also interested in human rights.
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Brian and Se-Ryong Russell
Activities/Achievements: AP Scholar with Honors; Speech and Debate captain, 2018 MVP, state qualifier; founder and president of Model United Nations, named Best Delegate; volunteer for Fish Food Bank, Winterfest, Environmental Club
Favorite teacher: Katherine Hutcheson, AP history, because she “has a genuine interest in my future. She made it possible for me to start Model UN and has taught me the value that education holds.”
Best thing about high school: “I have never felt out of place in our high school. Peninsula fosters a sense of inclusivity to all and has presented me with an opportunity to pursue my passions, and does so for students with a wide range of interests.”
☆☆☆☆
Cameron Wenman: Peninsula High senior top academic, star athlete who likes to challenge himself
Cameron Wenman shines both in the classroom and on the sports field. Ranked No. 1 academically, he’s a star cross-country athlete who finds time for community service projects and music.
He has taken 13 advanced placement courses — the highest number available at Peninsula High — and has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. He says maintaining high grades was challenging but he knew it would make the biggest difference in his life after high school.
“All the knowledge and experienced I’ve gained will help me prepare for my experience in life,” he says.
Described as an intelligent and focused individual, Wenman epitomizes good citizenship, according to his high school counselor, Peggy Cooper.
“He is one of those few students who is brilliant in all areas of academics, challenging himself throughout the curriculum and not limiting himself to one area of expertise,” she says.
Wenman was active in several sports when he was younger but found his calling in running.
“I like how it challenges you and helps you define what your limits are physically and mentally,” he says.
A runner on Peninsula’s cross-country team and track and field since the freshman year, Wenman won at league level for two consecutive years, and qualified for state three times. This year, he was voted as captain of the cross-country team, and was also nominated as athlete of the year for the Tacoma Athletic Commission.
Inspired by his older brother, who is a band teacher at a high school, Wenman took up the alto saxophone in
sixth grade, and at PHS played in the symphonic band.
“I play the same instrument as my brother but I had to find my own passion with it,” he says. “It allows me to express myself and it’s a great stress reliever from school.”
Wenman has dedicated many hours to community service,saying it required him to learn time management and how to sacrifice what’s less important.
Wenman is still deciding on a career path but has a strong interest in aerospace engineering. His dream job would be to work at NASA or in the private space industry.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Robert and Marie Wenman
Activities/Achievements: Cross country Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Scholastic Award, nominated for Tacoma Athletic Commission Athlete of the Year, MVP, 3-time state qualifier, team captain; track and field; AP Scholar with Distinction; Boy Scouts Star Scout and patrol leader; National Honor Society
Favorite teacher: Kimberly Napier, English. “She is an amazing teacher and human being. Each day in class, I felt compelled to become a better person, student and community member.”
Best thing about high school: the staff. “They are highly skilled, kind, welcoming and work diligently to make sure each student reaches their highest level of academic achievement.”
☆☆☆☆
Bailey Werner: Gig Harbor High senior is a top scholar who inspires peers in, out of the classroom
Bailey Werner is an all-around student who has distinguished herself as a scholar, athlete and leader. While maintain a near-perfect GPA, she has participated in two school sports and has been active with several clubs. And even though she also volunteers on top of that, she recently started a part-time job.
"Bailey has always juggled a very heavy load of academics, soccer and softball, and extracurricular involvement. Her multitasking always impressed me," says her soccer coach at Gig Harbor High School, Stephanie Cox.
Cox says Werner grew a lot as a leader when her peers voted her as the co-captain of the team this past season.
"Bailey demanded a lot of her teammates and she could because she would always back it up by her own actions," Cox says. "She was articulate and energetic and knew just what to say in order to get her teammates in the right state of mind."
Werner says being captain was her most-enjoyable nonacademic activity because it has given her the opportunity to grow as a leader. She's been playing soccer since she was fpur, and likes the team spirit of the sport.
She says she's learned from a young age to make sacrifices in order to manage her many priorities and still have a social life.
"I keep a super-organized planner and I try to split my time equally between my obligations," she says.
While those organizational skills have helped her maintain her near-perfect GPA, she says her academic success comes largely from her internal motivation as well as having a good family-support system. Her parents as well as her siblings were all athletes, so competitiveness runs in the family.
"When high grades are a priority, taking harder classes can be a risk. I feel that my difficult courses and how well I've done show my willingness to push myself," she says.
She's grateful for the many opportunities she had at Gig Harbor High and says they have changed her life.
"I'm never short options (at school); there's always something I can find to enjoy and grow with," she says.
Werner plans to study biology, with an emphasis on molecular and cellular development. Her longterm goal is to obtain a doctorate degree and work for a biomedical company.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.99
Parents: Bob and Cindy Werner
Activities/Achievements: 12 AP/Honors classes; softball and volleyball SCC All-League Second Team; softball Narrows/SCC All-League honorable mention; "Gig Harbor Living" Athlete of the Month; NMSWT Letter of Commendation; WIAA Scholastic Outstanding Scholar; GHECO Club; APEX Club; Key Club; Little League softball volunteer
Favorite teacher: David Whitesell. "He broadened my interests and helped me learn to recognize the value of history and art."
Best thing about high school: the many extracurricular activities. " These created a strong foundation for me to form long-lasting friendships and standing impressions on my college admissions."
☆☆☆☆
Matthew Wild: Gig Harbor High senior is all-around academic, athlete, musician
Matthew Wild is a talented musician, a distinguished athlete in swimming and water polo, a Boy Scout leader and community volunteer. And he does all this while taking challenging classes and maintaining an excellent GPA.
He’s taken almost all advanced classes available at Gig Harbor, as well as a college-level Spanish class. His three-year Spanish teacher, Joseph Everett, says Wild has been one of the most-dedicated students he’s taught in recent years.
“He quickly set himself apart from the other students by being an incredible aficionado of both words and the world around him,” Everett says. “This is in vast contrast to most young men his age.”
While he has a long list of extracurricular activities, Wild considers music and swimming his main focus. In addition to singing in the school choir, he plays several instruments including guitar and piano.
Not only did he teach himself to play guitar, Wild writes his own music and performs occasionally. In a Nashville country singing competition, he made it to quarterfinals in the high school category.
“Music is a really good way to convey emotions because language has its limits when you’re trying to show someone how you feel,” he says. “Music bridges that gap.”
He began swimming at the Y and his swimming instructor encouraged Wild to try for the team. As a freshman, he joined Gig Harbor’s water polo team and this year, he’s the swimming team captain. He says he likes water polo for its intensity, and hopes to join a local club when he goes to college.
Wild says his academic success comes from his organization.
“I make very good use of my planner and know exactly what I need to get done when,” he says.
He acknowledges that some subjects, like math, come to him naturally — but he does have to study for others.
Wild wants to pursue a major in computer science. He feels it gives him several career options, including computer programmer or scientist and audio engineering or studio producer.
He is strongly considering attending the University of Washington.
Category: Academics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.95
Parents: Andrew and Carolyn Wild
Activities/Achievements: 13 AP/Honors classes; National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student; water polo varsity Best Offensive Player, USA water polo Outstanding Academic All-American; varsity swim team captain; AP Scholar with Distinction; National Honor Society; life guard; choir; peer tutor
Favorite teacher: Joseph Everett, Spanish. “Senor Everett always puts his whole heart into teaching and his class always feels like a safe and wonderful place to be.”
Best thing about high school: “Gig Harbor is one of the most welcoming environments I’ve been in. People are always looking out for each other and trying to include (others).”
☆☆☆☆
Athletic Achievement
Kellen Gregory: Gig Harbor High senior is dedicated leader, star athlete headed for college football
Kellen Gregory is a multisport athlete and leader who has been described as quiet and humble. He reaches out to those who may be struggling or are unnoticed by others.
“What stands out most about Kellen is his character,” says his English teacher, Rebecca Wenrich. “While he has been recognized for his athletic talents, Kellen doesn’t use the accolades to get away from responsibility; instead, he uses it to embrace his responsibility to himself, to his sport, to his teammates, to his community.”
Growing up, Gregory played football, soccer, basketball and baseball and also ran track. He says he was good at those sports but “was never the guy everyone was watching.” He wanted to change that in high school and be one of the better players on the football team.
“I was able to achieve that by working out in the off-season, and that’s why I started doing as well as I did,” he says.
His football accolades, among others, include being named twice Gig Harbor’s offensive MPV and First Team All-League’s wide receiver. He also holds Gig Harbor High records for receptions in a game (14) and career receptions (100).
He was partly inspired to pursue football by his father, who played football in college and often talked about the sport. Gregory, too, plans to play football in college.
“I like football a lot because it’s not an individual sport,” Gregory says. “It’s more than one person coming together to achieve one goal, and it’s taught me about working hard and pushing yourself. It taught me grit and perseverance and when things get hard, the ability to work through it and have pride in what you’re doing.”
Gregory considers his selection as team captain his highest achievement in the sport. He describes himself as a quiet leader who likes to lead by example.
This school year, Gregory joined the track team as a runner and was working toward the goal of competing at state. His training with the team will help him prepare for the more demanding requirements of college football. He’s been running off-season every day as well as doing sprinting work.
He plans to attend Eastern Washington and is considering a career in business and management.
Category: Athletics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.53
Parents: Dan and Susan Gregory
Activities/Achievements: varsity football team captain, two-time offensive MVP, school record-holder, East-West All-State game participant, two-time First Team All-League wide receiver, National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete; basketball defensive MVP; track; WIAA Outstanding Scholastic Award; 3 AP classes; Sports Medicine Club, volunteer for various projects
Favorite teacher: Rebecca Wenrich, English, “because she taught me that investing in your learning is investing in your future; it’s more than just a grade.”
Best thing about high school: the family atmosphere. “They make everyone feel welcome and loved from the moment they enter school.”
☆☆☆☆
Paige Lawson: Gig Harbor High senior is accomplished athlete, singer, diligent top scholar
Paige Lawson is a well-rounded student who’s equally excelled in academics, athletics and arts. She’s been described as a determined and committed athlete, talented and poised musician, and student with a passion for learning.
“She brings an impressive balance of academic interests, community interests, athletic experience, maturity, creativity and intelligence as a student,” says her English teacher at Tacoma Community College, Kenneth Fox. “She is thoughtful and compassionate.”
Lawson has divided her focus between sports and performing. She began performing as a young girl, putting on dancing and singing “shows” every night for her family on the deck. After she became comfortable on stage through worship bands at church, she became involved with musical theater while in elementary school.
She began competing in singing events around age 7, winning prizes such as the Washington state “Battle of the Idols” and “Tacoma Idol Junior.” She was invited at 13 for a solo performance at the “Be the Spark” event at the Tacoma Dome for human rights activist Desmond Tutu.
“I love to convey different emotions through performing,” she says. “It’s really cool to see the reaction of the audience, their excitement and even tears of joy.”
Her music teacher at Harbor Voice Studio, Kathyanne Christine, says despite her natural talent, Lawson always worked hard and took instruction to heart.
“I have heard her sing at many events, and what strikes me the most is her ability to communicate the song to the audience and make them feel the power of the moment,” Christine says.
In sports, Lawson has distinguished herself as captain of the club volleyball team and varsity tennis team, tennis district and league champion, starting role on the 2016 U.S. Junior National Volleyball Championship in 2016. She was also on the state volleyball championship team as starting setter for two years.
While keeping a busy performing, athletic and community service schedule and taking numerous advanced courses and classes at TCC, Lawson has maintained a near-perfect GPA — even with some health issues.
“My parents taught me to work hard, then play hard, so I always strive to get my school work done first,” she says.
Lawson plans to major in science to pursue a career in medicine. She says she likes to work with people and feels that a medical career will give her that opportunity.
Category: Arts
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.9
Parents: Ian and Maurie-Lynn Lawson
Activities/Achievements: Bella Voce choir, Meistersingers; Tacoma Rainiers baseball National Anthem soloist for 6 years; Seattle Opera Youth Chorus; drama performances at Paradise Theater, 5th Avenue Theater, Tacoma Musical Playhouse; National Honor Society; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; varsity volleyball; Young Life; community service for Salvation Army, mission trips; competitive tap team and jazz team awards
Favorite teacher: David Whitesell because he “always made the world history class very interesting and fun. He is very humorous and always has a great joke.”
Best thing about high school: “I love Gig Harbor High’s school spirit and strong student camaraderie.”
☆☆☆☆
Sasha Mayer: Peninsula High senior a talented scholar, athlete who likes to give back to others
Sasha Mayer is a well-balanced student who has excelled at academics and athletics, and spent many hours volunteering at school and in the community. Described as a hard-working, mature and personable individual, she has demonstrated enthusiasm and commitment to her pursuits.
A tennis player since she was young, Mayer has participated in several other sports, from running and soccer to swimming. In high school, she’s been part of the varsity tennis team, competing at district level. This year, she’s been serving as the team’s captain, helping coach and motivate younger players.
“I like the competition in tennis because I enjoy challenging myself, but I also enjoy the fact that you can compete against yourself — you can always be improving your technique and mindset,” she says. “You can never master the game completely so you have to keep practicing.”
While athletics is a major focus for Mayer, she says community service has been just as important. At school, she’s been active with the Environmental Club and National Honor Society, taking leadership roles in both.
“In addition to her intelligence and her modest and gracious personality, she has exhibited much altruism toward her school and community,” says biology teacher James Mills.
In the community, Mayer mentors elementary students in math through Communities In School Peninsula.
“Every year, I get a new student and it’s fun to meet them and make connections,” she says. “Students enjoy hanging out with their mentors every week, so it’s a cool relationship you get to build with your student.”
For several years, she’s participated in the fundraiser Swim for FISH, swimming a mile in Puget Sound across Colvos Passage. She raised $1,000 last year.
Ranked at the top of her class academically, Mayer has taken multiple AP classes and is on track to receive her AP Capstone diploma through a new College Board program.
“I always worked hard at everything and tried to do my best on every single thing, not just a couple of things,” she says.
Mayer has a strong interest in environmental studies and becoming an environmental researcher.
Category: Athletics
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Chris and Britt Mayer
Activities/Achievements: varsity tennis team captain, league fourth place; varsity cross-country state competitor, Scholar Athlete; 9 AP classes, ranked No. 1 academically, AP Scholar with Distinction; Communities In Schools math mentor
Favorite teacher: Kyle Kendall, AP history. “He really cares whether his students learn the material and we went into a lot of depth in class. We took time to review the concepts and I took more from that class than other classes.”
Best thing about high school: the teachers. “Without them, school would be incredibly hard, and a good teacher makes the class. They care a lot about the students here and whether we’re succeeding.”
☆☆☆☆
Kirsten Ritchie: Peninsula High senior is a two-sport star athlete, distinguished scholar, leader
Kirsten Ritchie is a top scholar, accomplished athlete and student leader who has been described as hard working and compassionate. She enjoys taking on rigorous challenges and excels at balancing various commitments.
A two-sport varsity athlete, she is the captain of her girls basketball team and the fastpitch team at Peninsula while playing on premier club teams. She was selected for the All-League honors for both sports every year, and she considers this the highest achievement of her athletic career.
“She has become a great asset to our basketball program,” says assistant basketball coach Nelson Garbutt.” She approaches practice and games with maturity, leadership, thoroughness and an ability to work as a productive team member. She has the right attitude every day that any coach, employer or institution would admire.”
Ritchie began participating in sports as a young child, including soccer, volleyball and track. She felt most passionate about basketball because it’s a rigorous sport and about fastpitch because it takes a mental challenge.
“Basketball is a demanding sport and you have to be all in,” she says. “The best thing I like about it is the teammates — having a team means you instantly have these amazing friends who push you to work hard and achieve things you wouldn’t be able to achieve otherwise.”
She shares her passion for these sports with younger kids, volunteering as a coach.
“I like working with children, and by coaching I’m able to combine two things I’m passionate about,” she says.
Ritchie has dedicated many hours to volunteering. She’s active with the National Honor Society and the newly formed Feminism Club.
“An honest, compassionate and ambitious young woman, Kirsten’s personal qualities show through her community volunteer efforts,” says her high school counselor, Peggy Cooper.
Ritchie plans to attend Western Washington University. She says her sports-focused lifestyle sparked her interested in a career in health care, and she’s considering becoming a nurse.
Category: Athletics
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.99
Parents: Karen and Jim Ritchie
Activities/Achievements: varsity girls basketball team captain, Scholar Athlete, starter, All-League honors, district and state competitor; varsity fastpitch starting pitcher, team captain, All –League honors, district competitor; 6 AP/honors classes; volunteer for Little League, basketball camp, PHS events
Favorite teacher: Kimberly Napier, English. “She has taught me more about the world than anyone else and has helped me understand my role and how to treat others.”
Best thing about high school: “ I love the way people treat each other most of the time, and the closeness of the friendships.”
☆☆☆☆
Ben Stanford: Peninsula High senior well-rounded in academics, sports, leadership, service
Ben Stanford is a multisport athlete and top scholar who's also distinguished himself as a leader. He has maintained an excellent GPA while playing sports all year round, whether it's school or club soccer, football or volleyball.
For three years, at times Stanford's schedule involved football for four hours after school, then two hours of soccer. At the same time, he found time in his schedule to devote to community service.
"The ultimate goal in high school is to have the best experience possible and broaden your perspective in life," he says. "I've been able to prioritize my schedule and accomplish everything I wanted to."
Inspired by his older brother, Stanford began playing soccer at age 4. He's tried several other sports before high school - T-ball, track, basketball.
"I was an athletic kid and I loved sports," he says.
After starting football in middle school, that sport became as much a favorite as soccer. He says he likes each for different reasons but can use the same skills for both.
"I love soccer because it's really fast and a fun experience, and I love the team bonding and brotherhood of the football team," he says.
ASB adviser Danielle O'Leary says Stanford has been a key player on both teams at Peninsula.
"His coaches agree that he is one of the most-hardworking players on the field," she says.
His list of commitments includes chamber choir and show choir, ASB, and Communities In Schools of Peninsula tutoring. Through CISP, he has volunteered for the Homework Club at Harbor Ridge Middle School, helping students with math, social studies and other subjects.
As a class senator for two years, Stanford has been active in various Peninsula activities, helping plan and organize events such as Fishbowl and Homecoming.
"He loves to get people excited to attend sporting events and enjoys cheering on his peers," O'Leary says. "Ben loves his school; this is apparent in the numerous activities he is involved with and the smile he wears both in and outside the classroom."
Stanford plans to attend Boise State University or University of Washington for kinesiology or premedicine. He's interested in a medical career such as physical therapy.
Category: Athletics
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.85
Parents: David and Joy Stanford
Activities/Achievements: varsity football Second Team All-Area, All-League Honorable Mention; varsity soccer First Team All-League, Scholar Athlete; chamber choir Scholar Musician Award, show choir; National Honor Society; 5 AP/Honors classes; volunteer, Winterfest, MLK Day Celebration; Pierce County National Scholar Athlete nomination
Favorite teacher: Allison Elis, choir. "She has the natural ability to connect with all her students and genuinely cares about her students' well-being."
Best thing about high school: "spirited atmosphere. It is a safe place where everyone has the opportunity to feel loved and get involved in their interests."
☆☆☆☆
Madeline Willett: Gig Harbor High senior accomplished athlete, academic, leader
Madeline "Maddie" Willett is an accomplished athlete who is passionate about community service. While maintaining a near-perfect GPA, she has distinguished herself as a leader and a public servant.
A basketball player since first grade, she has earned numerous awards and nominations while in high school. They include 3A state player of the year by the Washington State Basketball Coaches Association, most valuable player for 3A South Sound Conference and receiving the Sportsmanship Award at a Washington State Basketball Tournament, to name a few.
"She is humble; being with her, you would never know she is one of the premier athletes in the region," says Jim Greethan, GHHS social studies department head who's known Willett since she was on his daughter's soccer team in elementary school.
Basketball team captain this year, Willett this year broke the career-scoring record at Gig Harbor. Her team recently took the 3A state title, which she considers her highest athletic achievement.
"It was awesome to win as a collective group and be part of a team that worked so hard together," she says. "To get such an amazing achievement was really special."
Juggling academics and sports meant Willett has had to learn how to do multiple things at once, and she's proud that her work has paid off.
She's especially excelled in STEM subjects and was nominated for two STEM-related leadership and excellence national awards. She represented the state as a delegate to the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders.
"Maddie was born with an extraordinary love of learning, which has already taken her far," says GHHS counselor Todd Davis. "She loves an academic challenge."
Willett has contributed numerous hours to volunteer activities, such as coaching the year-round Gym Rats Basketball Club and mentoring elementary school girls through Girls for Change.
"I really like being able to help people and make a change in other people's lives," she says.
Willett plans to study math or engineering in college with career interests as an actuary or engineer.
Category: Athletics
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.95
Parents: Lou and Paul Willette
Activities/Achievements: 6 AP and 2 college-level classes; basketball, 3A South Sound Conference record holder, career scoring at GHHS, first team All-League, team captain, second and third place at Adidas National, Wendy's Heisman school winner, McDonald's All American high school basketball team nominee; WIAA Outstanding Scholastic Award; National Honor Society; Key Club
Favorite teacher: Joseph Everett, Spanish. "He makes learning fun. He makes every student feel good about themselves."
Best thing about high school: the administration. "Members walk around the lunchroom each day, connecting with as many students as possible."
☆☆☆☆
Community service
Finlay Adamson: Gig Harbor High senior is leader who inspires others in and out of the classroom
Finlay Adamson is a well-rounded student who is a top scholar, athlete and passionate about giving back to his community. While maintaining a near-perfect GPA, he has been part of many activities at Gig Harbor High while volunteering.
“An inspiration to others, Finlay is self-motivated and can be relied upon to get a job done,” says AP language teacher Karen Kennedy Floyd. “One of his greatest attributes is to give others value and recognize their contributions while downplaying his own successes and achievements.”
Adamson began volunteering with his family as a child and has been involved with leadership school activities since sixth grade. He says his leadership experience has not only been rewarding but was also one of the best experiences of high school.
“I really enjoy taking what I’m passionate about and bringing it to the community and becoming active in it,” he says. “I want to take opportunities as far as I can and try to expand my horizons while also working with other people.”
One passion is the Washington Creative Writing project that he founded. Launched as a service project through National Honor Society, he worked with Voyager Elementary fourth-graders, who wrote stories and poems related to a hundred years into the future.
“We got the kids to think creatively and understand that their actions now will have an impact in the future,” he says.
He compiled their writings into a book published through Amazon’s CreateSpace.
Adamson says he loves creative writing and remembers his excitement when he won first place in the Pierce County Regional Library’s teen contest.
The project was so successful last year that this year, Adamson decided to do it with a new class.
His activities — many with twin brother, Keir — include the cross-country team, Speech and Debate team and student representative on the school district board.
“He has been an important part of the culture of our team and will be sorely missed,” says cross-country head coach Andrew Walker.
Adamson plans to study economics or international relations, with the goal of pursuing a career as a lawyer.
Category: Community service
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.99
Parents: Claire and Martyn Adamson
Activities/Achievements: ASB senator, treasurer; volunteer for Stand Up for Schools, Emergency Food Network; TideFest logistics committee leader; National Honor Society volunteer coordinator, president; National Merit Commended Scholar; 11 AP/Honors classes; Gig Harbor Rotary Student of the Month
Favorite teacher: Kelly Indahl, Leadership/ASB adviser because “she has demonstrated through her words and actions what it means to be a servant leader.”
Best thing about high school: “ The ability to turn my aspirations into reality and to have my high school constantly support me in that process is the best part of GHHS.”
☆☆☆☆
Haley Anderson: Gig Harbor High senior a leader who inspires others, has passion to give back
Haley Anderson is a strong, compassionate leader who’s been making a difference at school and in the community. She’s devoted more than a hundred hours each year to ASB/leadership activities, and this year was elected ASB president.
“The reason I ran for president is to give back to the school and positively impact culture at Gig Harbor, and leave it better than I found it,” she says. “I want to do all I can to make sure students feel welcome at Gig Harbor.”
Encouraged by her mother, who works at World Vision, Anderson began volunteering while in middle school.
“I had a similar desire to give back to the community,” she says.
She started out as a volunteer for school events organized by the PTA, and later expanded to other activities, such as tutoring elementary school students and going on mission trips to Mexico. She continues to visit Artondale Elementary every week to mentor students and help a teacher in the classroom.
“I love working with kids, whether it’s in Mexico or at Artondale,” she says. “I especially love seeing kids become more excited about learning.”
As part of her leadership class, Anderson led a team of eight peers to plan a full-day service project at Artondale. Working in teams, they did a presentation about loving others, plus an art project, in every single class.
“Our team knew we wanted to go into an elementary school to give a positive presentation,” she says. “We had to figure out how to appeal to that age group and teach how to treat people better.”
Anderson leads by example, inspiring others with her positive attitude and her work ethic.
“As the fire chief of a suburban fire department, I know the importance of finding truly remarkable people. I look for people who distinguish themselves not merely by their words, but also by their actions, and I believe Haley does just that,” says Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One fire chief John Burgess, who served with Anderson on one of the trips to Mexico.
Anderson plans to study political science and is considering a career that would integrate her interest in English and law.
Category: Community service
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.94
Parents: Vance and Lisa Anderson
Activities/Achievements: 11 AP/Honors classes; National Honor Society; Interact Club; Homecoming princess; volunteer for Harbor WildWatch, Food Backpacks 4 Kids, Emergency Food Network, city of Gig Harbor, Communities In Schools Peninsula; Young Life student leader
Favorite teacher: Alyse Yeaman, art and leadership. “She is an advocate for high schoolers and is beyond encouraging and inspiring. I aspire to leave the same mark in the world.”
Best thing about high school: “No matter your interest, there is a place for you to go. So many students are inclusive and loving and their influence shapes Gig Harbor High School’s positive culture.”
☆☆☆☆
Samantha Griffith: Gig Harbor High senior dedicated hundreds of hours to community service
Samantha Griffith has been described as a dedicated student who works hard in and outside the classroom. While maintaining top grades, she has distinguished herself as a leader in school and the community.
A Girl Scout since kindergarten, Griffith has earned the highest rank of ambassador and the highest level of gold, and participated in numerous service projects. Among her scout activities was a trip last summer to teach English in rural villages in Costa Rica and work with sea turtle projects in Panama.
Griffith is a leader for younger troops and says she enjoys helping girls develop into "wonderful young women."
"I think Girl Scouts provided me the foundation to learn who I wanted to be when I grew up," she says. "I learned a lot of my leadership style in Girl Scouts."
For her gold award, she spent more than a hundred hours to plan and create an outside wall with musical instruments made of household items for the Children's Museum of Tacoma. She's volunteered in other roles for the museum, including as a play guide, Parents Nights Out assistant and camp counselor.
"Samantha has been such an integral part of the museum's educational programming," McDonald says, adding that she's watched Griffith "set challenges for herself with successful outcomes."
Griffith has contributed to other organizations, earning a varsity letter in community service every year of high school, completing over 850 hours as of February.
"I feel like I've lived a privileged life and others haven't had the same luxury," she says. "It's rewarding to be able to help them when they need it."
Speech and Debate has been a big focus of her high school career. Last year, she qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament and made it to top 60 out of 900. This year, she's president of the team and will participate in the national Tournament of Champions in April.
Griffith is considering a career at a global nonprofit or marketing for political campaigns. She plans to double-major in business and political science at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania.
Category: Community Service
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.4
Parent: Jennifer Griffith
Activities/Achievements: 11 AP/Honors courses; mentor for Little Toasters and Little Buddies; volunteer for Geneva Foundation, Basket Brigade, Goodman Middle School Debate and others; community service varsity letter; Speech and Debate president, treasurer, public forum captain, state and national qualifier; APEX club treasurer; swim team
Favorite teacher: Chris Coovert because "he continuously gives up his weekends to coach the speech and debate team and participating on that team shaped me into the person I am today."
Best thing about high school: "Gig Harbor High School provides a wide variety of opportunities. I love that the school gives everyone a place to belong no matter who they are."
☆☆☆☆
Matthew Hagen: Gig Harbor High senior inspired by faith to give to others through service
Matthew Hagen began volunteering in elementary school and has since contributed hundreds of hours to community service. He says community service has become a passion he hopes to continue pursuing as an adult.
"I've been inspired by my faith and my church to serve others," he says. "I'm fortunate to have a house and food and a put-together family, and helping others is what Christ has told me to do."
One of his first volunteer activities was in second or third grade - he started serving breakfast with his family at the Tacoma Rescue Mission. In middle school, he became a youth leader for a kids' camp at his church, Harbor Covenant - its lasted seven years.
"When I was little, I liked to look up to someone to see how I can be a better person, so I like leading younger kids and helping them navigate their life ahead," he says.
Other volunteer commitments have included building furniture for the Northwest Furniture Bank, tutoring peers at school in algebra, going on three mission trips and helping with facility-improvement projects at Camp Easter Seals' Camp Stand By Me.
"I feel I've been involved in service for so long that it's become a natural part for me," Hagen says.
For his contributions, he received United Way's Community Service Award and National Honor Society's Silver Award.
"Matthew's gentle, friendly nature and respect for life wins approval from his peers and adults alike," says his calculus teacher, Phyllis Payne. "In a quiet, honest way, Matthew leads by example."
Hagen is a top scholar who has maintained a near-perfect GPA. He's taken eight AP/Honors classes and says he especially likes learning in AP classes because they present a challenge.
"He perseveres to success no matter how difficult the task or assignment," says his AP language teacher Karen Kennedy Floyd. "Matthew is the personification of how tenacity, hard work and dedication have caused him to grow as a person."
Hagen says he's had a fascination with cars and blocks when he was a young child, which evolved into an interest in urban design. He hopes to turn that into a career, and plans to study civil engineering at George Fox University in Oregon.
Category: Community Service
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.98
Parents: Mike and Stephanie Hagen
Activities/Achievements: cross-country JV award; Knowledge Bowl state competitor; National Honor Society Silver Award; United Way Community Service Award; volunteer for Tacoma Rescue Mission; algebra tutor
Favorite teacher: Phyllis Payne "because she approaches calculus in such a helpful and encouraging way. She deeply cares about her students and wants them to succeed in learning and understanding of the material."
Best thing about high school: "The involvement of the teaches in the students' learning and journey through high school. I have many teachers that have left a lasting mark on me in all subjects across the board."
☆☆☆☆
Sarah Nicholson: Peninsula High senior is accomplished scholar, star athlete, proven leader
Sarah Nicholson is a rising star with an impressive and extensive resume. Ranked No. 1 academically with a perfect GPA, she is a Running Start student at Tacoma Community College. While taking college classes, she continues to be involved with Peninsula High’s leadership and drama programs while volunteering and working part-time.
This past semester, Nicholson attended TCC full time while playing golf and working, and sometimes going to dance classes as well.
“I’m definitely spreading myself thin but I want to look back at my high school years and know I did everything I wanted to do,” she says. “I also maintain a social life because it’s important to spend time with friends I may not see after high school.”
Two of her biggest passions are community service and drama performance.
“Helping other people is when I feel I’m making a difference,” she says.
At Camp Seymour, she’s known as a caring individual and a strong, positive leader. She became involved as a camper and then as a volunteer through the teen leadership program, eventually working her way up to a paid staff member for summer camps and weekend programs.
“Sarah is honest and genuine in her involvement with peers, kids and adults. She is motivated and cares about doing meaningful work in her life,” says YMCA Camp Seymour Executive Director Scott Jackson.
After participating in a summer drama camp, Nicholson fell in love with theater. She’s working on her sixth show at Peninsula, and says she loves performing as much as she likes working behind the scenes.
Drama director Kara Beloate selected Nicholson to be the stage manager for the “Pride and Prejudice” play. Beloate says the job is reserved “for the best of the best, and Sarah has proven herself to be just that.”
A varsity golf athlete, Nicholson competed at state last year. She also co-founded the Feminism Club with the mission of education others about gender equality.
Nicholson will graduate high school with an associate degree and plans to study theater and education at the University of Washington. She is considering a career as a high school drama teacher.
Category: Community service
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parent: Jennifer Nicholson
Activities/Achievements: volunteer for Community Inclusion Program, Purdy science camp, ; Young Life student leader; National Honor Society; varsity golf; United Way varsity letter for community service; drama performances; drama stage manager; part-time job; ballet; Model United Nations
Favorite teacher: Kara Beloate, drama, “is one of the most dedicated people I have ever met. I hope to someday have the same amount of passion for my work that she does.”
Best thing about high school: The ability to make everyone feel included and loved. Our school is constantly organizing events and activities to support the students.”
☆☆☆☆
Emma Summerour: Peninsula High senior is passionate scholar whose finds purpose in helping others
Emma Summerour is a well-rounded individual who has followed several passions. While taking numerous advanced classes and maintaining a near-perfect GPA, she has devoted hundreds of hours to serving her school, local community and beyond.
She has accumulated more than a thousand hours of volunteer work over four years and received United Way’s varsity letter in community service.
“She carries herself and communicates in a way that suggests she is highly responsible and professional,” says McCarver Scholars Elementary Program Director Alyssa Urish, who was surprised to learn Summerour was only a high school junior when she first met her, because Summerour “stands out in her maturity.”
At McCarver, Summerour has been helping out with an after-school program for more than a year. She says she especially loves working with children and seeing the impact adults can have on kids.
Summerour began volunteering when she was 5 as part of a family tradition. All this time, she’s continued volunteering at the Nativity House homeless shelter once a month, adding more service activities through the years.
A highlight of her service work is visiting Tijuana, Mexico, with her church every year since 2014. Summerour says those mission trips have given her a global perspective about volunteering because she can see how volunteering can make an impact beyond her local community.
“I really enjoy getting to know new people and learning from them — that’s the point of life, to learn from others and grow from their experiences,” she says. “All the people I met in Mexico, at the homeless shelter and through tutoring (at McCarver) have helped me grow and inspire me to a point I want to live my life helping others. It’s the best purpose to have.”
Summerour is involved with several school clubs and sings in the church choir.
Katherine Hutcheson, her history teacher and adviser for the Model United Nations club, said, “Emma is an inquisitive, kind individual who puts forth her best effort in all of her endeavors.”
Summerour has studied Spanish in high school and is considering a minor in Spanish. She plans to major in humanities at Seattle University, with the goal of becoming a teacher.
Category: Community service
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.9
Parents: John and Melanie Summerour
Activities/Achievements: volunteer for Democratic Party, Vacation Bible School and others; Environmental Club president; Model United Nations; Feminism Club; National Honor Society; Sunday School teacher; tennis; 11 AP/Honors classes
Favorite teacher: Gail Gillis, Spanish. “Her passion for teaching and Spanish shines through every day. She cares about each student and teaches with kindness and efficiency, inspiring me to continue learning Spanish.”
Best thing about high school: “The enthusiasm that I have experienced from the teachers at Peninsula keeps me motivation about my education and my future.”
☆☆☆☆
Dora Vaughan: Peninsula High senior dedicated to service, maintained excellent grades
Dora Vaughan has volunteered more than 1,100 hours for various school and community activities, earning a gold-level varsity letter for community service.
After attending YMCA Camp Seymour while a fifth-grader at Vaughn Elementary, Vaughan fell in love with camp. She returned that summer for a science camp, and has stayed involved with Camp Seymour ever since, eventually volunteering and working her way up from a volunteer to a paid camp counselor.
Vaughan became involved in school leadership while in eight grade. At Peninsula, she rose from ASB senator the first three years to president her senior year. She had dreamed of this role since she was a freshman - and took it on despite being off campus for part of the time in the Running Start program.
She feels that being elected as the ASB president showed that others trusted her as a leader.
"They saw in me what I thought I could be," she says. "I see this as an opportunity rather than a responsibility."
Vaughan was also selected through a competitive process to represent PHS on the school board last school year. She became involved because she wanted to help the community be better connected with the schools. This year, she has reprised the role.
Her impressive resume of leadership activities includes attending many leadership conferences and receiving the Award in Recognition of Proficiency and Equity at a Washington State School Directors Association conference. She was the speaker at the YMCA of Tacoma and Pierce County board summit.
While devoting many hours to community service, Vaughan has been active in several school clubs as well as playing volleyball or basketball (both in ninth grade). This busy schedule hasn't stopped her from maintaining a 3.91 GPA.
"One of the things that allows me to be successful academically is that I'm very goal-oriented and I expect a lot of myself," she says.
Vaughn will attend Washington State University, where she was admitted with highest distinction. She plans to pursue a career as a science or STEM teacher in middle school. Superintendent Robert Manahan says that's a perfect career choice for her.
"What a gift to our kids she will be," he says.
Category: Community service
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.91
Parent: Jolene Duncan
Activities/Achievements: basketball, Players Award; volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Academic Excellence award, Most Improved Player; Diversity Club; Feminism Club; UNICEF Club; National Honor Society; community service varsity letter; volunteer for school events, Honor Flight, YMCA Kids Night Out, PSD bond campaign and others
Favorite teacher: Mike Hunziker, middle school photography and yearbook. "He saw in me what I didn't see in myself, challenged me and pushed me to be my own best self, while still inspiring me today."
Best thing about high school: "I have been lucky enough to participate in giving back to the community of Gig Harbor that supports us in good times and bad."
☆☆☆☆
Music, Art, Drama
Jordan Amrine: Peninsula High senior an accomplished musician and inspirational leader
Jordan “Kai” Amrine is an accomplished musician who inspires his peers by example. Band Director Justin Ehli describes him as a “relentlessly positive and encouraging” band leader who is “universally liked” in the program.
Amrine began playing clarinet in sixth grade at his brother’s encouragement, and says “something clicked.”
“I found a passion in expressing myself with something beautiful and started really enjoying myself in playing an instrument,” he says. “You can relate so many different emotions through music.”
He’s been a member of every band at Peninsula, as well as singing in the choir. Last year, he played in the pit orchestra, performing a clarinet solo in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Ehli says at first, he worried he may need to hire a professional for the part, which is extremely challenging.
“However, I gave Kai the part and he astonished me with his drive to improve,” Ehli says. “After each performance, I heard numerous audience comments about his wonderful clarinet solos.”
For Amrine, being intimidated at first by the piece served as encouragement to practice more.
“Having a spotlight on me, and playing in front of a crowd of people I didn’t know, was something I didn’t think was possible,” Amrine says. “I wanted to play it perfectly and that made it more fulfilling.”
Outside of his pursuits in music, Amrine has contributed many hours to community service. Mission trips have been a highlight. He participated in five, starting at age 12.
“I found that on every mission trip, I’ve been able to understand someone I considered different from me and see things through their eyes,” he says. “It has given me a lot of empathy for people who are different in any way, big or small, not just in Gig Harbor but around the world.”
Amrine plans to study economics and statistics in college, and may minor in music. He hasn’t decided on a career but is interested in sports economics and behavioral economics. Regardless of his college major, he plans to continue his musical pursuits after high school.
Category: Music, art and drama
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.93
Parents: Bryan and Lillian Amrine
Activities/Achievements: concert band, symphonic band and marching band, band festival; Band Council vice president, clarinet section leader; pit orchestra; advanced chamber choir, University of Puget Sound Honor Choir; track and field; National Honor Society; Knowledge Bowl; middle school youth leader; volunteer for Camp Easter Seals, Northwest Furniture Banks, Children of the Nations and others; AP Scholar
Favorite teacher: Justin Ehli, band. “He has encouraged me to grow as a student, leader and musician.”
Best thing about high school: music and drama departments. “They are lead by teachers who are very passionate and caring about the arts and the students that participate in them.”
☆☆☆☆
Carly Cashman-DiBiase: Peninsula High senior gifted musician who inspires others through acts of kindness
Carly Cashman-DiBiase is passionate about music and has been described as a talented musician with a naturally beautiful voice. Growing up in a musical family, she started singing in her elementary school choir. She says teachers in middle and high schools inspired her to continue her passion, and she learned more about her art.
“I couldn’t see myself not doing music in my life,” she says. “It’s a universal language that’s easy for everyone to use and it connects the world.”
She’s been a member of several choirs at Peninsula High and selected for the Washington All-State Choir. She considers her highest achievement in choir her leadership role as vice president because it allows her to relate to other musicians and connect others to music.
Last year, she became involved in musical theater. Although she couldn’t get class credit because she was in the Running Start program, Cashman-DiBiase was committed for every rehearsal.
“Carly is an excellent ensemble member who works not only to better herself, but also works to better the team,” says drama teacher Kara Beloate.
Cashman-DiBiase is passionate about social justice. She says she became interested in “instilling change in culture and the world” after reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” as a freshman.
“Her passion for social justice and ability to see and understand people that are outsiders are evidenced in her inclusive compassion that drives her to thoughtful acts of kindness,” says her choir director, Alison Ellis.
One example Ellisa describes was last year, when Cashman-DiBiase played the lead role in the “Fiddler on the Roof.” When she realized that the pit orchestra and stage crew were receiving less acclaim than the cast members, she organized the other leads to provide personal notes and small gifts for the pit musicians and stage crew.
Cashman-DiBiase’s dream is to perform on stage as an adult, so she will minor in musical theater and vocal performance. Her career interests include business and law, and she plans to major in business. She feels that the legal field would give her the opportunities to be involved in social justice.
Category: Arts
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.49
Parents: Cyndi Cashman-DiBiase and Frank DiBiase
Activities/Achievements: chamber choir vice president, most outstanding vocalist award, Executive Choir Council, treasurer; show choir; musical theater, honor choir; PenMet Parks coach; varsity tennis; Scholar Athlete
Favorite teacher: Alison Ellis, choir. “She has taught me to grow over the years vocally and is one of my biggest supporters. She has helped to teach me the values of who I am and how to be proud of who I am.”
Best thing about high school: “My school allows everyone to be themselves and celebrates who you are. There’s also no ‘set’ groups or categories that you are put into and you can do multiple things and be labeled as yourself.”
☆☆☆☆
Arthur Keast: Gig Harbor High senior is well-rounded; passionate about music, marine biology
Arthur Keast is a talented musician who has been singing in many choirs as well as frequently performing as a solo or duet violinist.
“Arthur is one of those rare students who come around only a few times in a career,” says Gig Harbor High’s choir director, Wayne Lackman. “He not only has a tremendous amount of ability; he also works hard to produce consistently high-quality work.”
Keast says the many opportunities that he’s had through the school’s choirs have helped him become a better performer and boosted his confidence. This led him to try new experiences, like singing — and even tap dancing — in musicals. In addition to school plays, he has performed in nearly a dozen shows with the Western Washington Center for the Arts, including as a main character.
One of Keast’s choirs is New Voice, the youth choir at Fox Island United Church of Christ. The church’s youth leader, G. Andy Sharp, says the student musicians collaborate on their own arrangements that they perform at church and in the community.
“As a senior member of the group, Arthur demonstrates leadership through his encouragement of the younger members as they learn to find their voices,” Sharp says.
After his solo performance of “O Holy Night” at Gig Harbor’s winter concert in December, Keast received a big round of standing ovation — and considers that the highlight of his musical career.
Another major achievement is his participation in the Washington State Nashville Country Star. Recently he competed in it for the third time, and placed seventh.
Keast’s extensive schedule includes running on the school’s varsity cross-country team, performing various benefit concerts and volunteering time for community service projects.
A Running Start student, he will graduate high school with an associate’s degree from Tacoma Community College.
One of his passions is marine biology, and a paper he wrote about coral bleaching was recently selected to be published in TCC’s student-writing magazine.
He plans to major in vocal performance, marine biology or business at Pacific Lutheran University.
Category: Music, art and drama
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.7
Parents: Paul and Rumi Keast
Activities/Achievements: concert choir, jazz choir, Meistersingers, GHHS choir director’s award, All-State Choir, Commencement Bay Music Educators Association solo contest first baritone alternate; solo and duet violin performances; track and field; Speech and Debate; mission trip
Favorite teacher: Wayne Lackman, choir. “He has always been a great teacher and mentor to me. He brings life in choir with his passion, treats each student with respect and has high expectations for all of us.”
Best thing about high school: “I feel that the music and drama program is a hidden gem and deserves more recognition.”
☆☆☆☆
Business & Entrepreneurs
Hannah Yerex: Gig Harbor High senior is a top academic who succeeds in many pursuits
Hannah Yerex has shined as a leader in multiple settings. Ranked No. 1 academically, she maintained a perfect GPA while exploring interests that range from choir and athletics to community service.
“She is a well-rounded individual that displays a high level of aptitude and talent in everything she does,” says her AP Research teacher, Stacey Martin. “She amazed me with her maturity, intelligence, drive, confidence and her mastery of soft skills like communication and organization.”
Yerex has participated in various sports through the years, including soccer, softball, basketball and track and field. Volleyball became her favorite because of the mental aspect of the sport.
“There’s a lot of focused skills and form involved in volleyball, and because of the complexity, I wanted to master it,” she says.
Besides captaining the Gig Harbor’s volleyball team, she plays indoor volleyball and beach volleyball with a club. She’s competed at nationals for two years in beach volleyball and was invited to be part of USA Volleyball for the Pacific region.
“My heart is in beach volleyball because with two people (on the team), you can be an active player with every play and I have more control over my actions in the game,” she says.
A classically trained piano musician, Yerex taught herself to play guitar. She’s president of Vocal Motion, an audition-based jazz choir that’s part of Meistersingers, who performed at Carnegie Hall last year.
One of Yerex’s most recent accomplishments was being hired as a marketing intern for the school district, where she worked on projects such as researching PSD facility needs. Yerex took on a project management role.
“As a team member, Hannah emerges as a leader who is also a good collaborator and listener,” says Kathy Weymiller, PSD’s director of outreach. “She … is a kind, encouraging and supportive mentor to the younger interns.”
Yerex was admitted into the Foster School of Business at University of Washington and into UW’s interdisciplinary honors program. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in finance and is considering a minor in international business as well as a master of business administration. She hopes to work for a large corporation in Seattle and perhaps start her own business in the future.
Category: Business and entrepreneurs
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Jan and Bob Yerex
Activities/Achievements: 7 AP/Honors classes; Vocal Motion jazz choir president; volleyball Scholar Athlete, team captain, Harbor Volleyball youth coach; National Merit Scholar; National Honor Society tutor; created tutoring program for students with learning disabilities
Favorite teacher: Jessica Hupper, sociology. “She taught me it is OK to not be perfect while learning something new. She helped me expand my comfort zone and reach new levels of understanding.”
Best thing about high school: support and encouragement to participate in extracurricular activities. “The school supports a well-rounded education and I’m so grateful for my time here.”
☆☆☆☆
Overcoming adversity
Athena Brown: Peninsula High senior is talented individual who’s overcome much to rise to success
Athena Brown is a talented artistic individual who is succeeding against tough odds. After a very unstable childhood, she has risen to the top in various pursuits.
“Her current overall GPA of 3.53 is a testament to her resiliency in the face of what could have been overwhelming odds,” says Jane Fairchild, social worker at Peninsula High.
Brown’s biological mother was incarcerated during her pregnancy after living a life of addiction. At age 4, Brown had to take care of a sister who was 2. Foster homes as well as domestic abuse situations followed when she had to return to live at times with her mother.
Diagnosed with Asperger’s in middle school, Brown was able to turn her life around after her aunt and uncle took her and her sister in, later adopting them. Living in a stable home for the last few years has allowed her to thrive, even though she still struggles due to the trauma.
“She has persevered through circumstances that could have decimated her spirit, her intellect and her very life,” Fairchild says.
Another transformation for Brown was her transgender transition this past fall, shedding her former name, Noah.
“I feel more confident and more able to be myself now,” she says. “I feel like I have higher level of competence and ability to perform better.”
Brown has used creative arts as a coping outlet, and she loves to write and perform in theater.
“I learned how books could not only transform a life, but save it,” she says. “They were my only escape, and I sincerely believe that without them, I would not have made it.”
She says that’s one of the reasons she loves to write. “I wish to create stories that will save others’ lives and give them hope,” she says.
Her passion for creative writing prompted her to start a writing club at PHS. The club attracted half a dozen or more students who got together for writing exercising and critiquing of each other’s work.
She has performed in eight plays in the past four years, including two major roles.
The performances sparked an interest in voice acting and Brown hopes to work while attending University of Puget Sound. She would like to teach English at college level in the future.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
Parents: Lisa and Jon Bill
Activities/Achievements: theater lead roles, Writing Club founder, Idaho mission trip, RPG Club founder, Straight Gay Alliance, Improv Club
Favorite teacher: Kara Beloate, drama. “She is contagiously energetic and well-articulated.”
Best thing about high school: “This school is very accepting and open about its diverse communities.”
☆☆☆☆
Jacob Bacon: Henderson Bay High senior supports others through his own adversity
Jacob Bacon has been described as a resilient and accountable individual who fights through any obstacle. He sees the world in a positive light regardless of how trying circumstances are.
“Jacob sees the best in people and has a unique ability to draw it out of them,” says his history teacher, Greg Brashear. “He is a truly genuine person that is sincere and caring about everyone around no matter the difficulty.”
Although he was in danger of not graduating on time, Bacon has pushed himself to take extra classes. He says coming to Henderson Bay High has helped him succeed academically, taking his grade point average from a D to a B. At the same time, he’s been active with the Interact Club as well as participating in community service activities and working part time.
“The positive atmosphere at Henderson Bay drives me to work harder,” he says.
Bacon suffered from anxiety and depression due to his struggle with his identity — born as a girl, he wrestled with his gender for many years and was afraid to tell even his family.
“I was terrified I would be kicked out and my family would stop talking to me and my mom would not love me anymore,” he says.
When he finally decided to come out as transgender female-to-male to his friends before moving to Gig Harbor, Bacon lost most of those friends. That pushed him to stay “in the closet” for two more years, even after moving to a new community and school.
Once he was ready to tell the truth to his mother, Bacon was relieved that she was very supportive, as were many of his new friends and teachers.
“They (teachers) seemed to understand. They began calling me ‘he’ rather than ‘she.’… Most of the school did the same,” he says. “Those two changes alone gave me incredible reassurance and validation incomparable to anything else I had faced in my life so far.”
Bacon says he now feels confident enough to help others who may be struggling with similar issues, sparking an interest in psychology.
He plans to study at Tacoma Community College and transfer to Evergreen College to pursue a four-year degree. His goal is to be a mental health therapist.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Henderson Bay High School
Parent: Michelle Bacon
Activities/Achievements: Interact Club, Gay-Straight Alliance Club, Sound Vista Village Retirement volunteer, Student of the Month, Senior to Senior, part-time job
Favorite teacher: Gregory Brashear “because he teaches history, which is my favorite subject; also the way he presents each lesson, he gives it all and makes sure everyone learns something new.”
Best thing about high school: “how involved the teachers and staff are in making sure students succeed.”
☆☆☆☆
Megan Engstrom: Henderson Bay High senior outstanding student leader who overcame challenges
Megan "Fauna" Engstrom has overcome challenges to grow from being a D-student through middle school and freshman year of high school to being one of the top students at Henderson Bay High School. Not only is she maintaining As and Bs, she is a student leader who's been recognized for her positive influences on her school and the entire school district.
"Fauna is truly unique and shows her individualistic personality in everything she does," says Henderson Bay High teacher Tate Lenktaitis. "I am constantly learning from her and am inspired by her."
Engstrom has struggled with depression and other mental-health issues since she was in elementary school. She had a very difficult time in middle school, and her freshman year in high school was a disaster, she says. She failed many of her classes with a GPA below 2.0.
"That was my turning point," she says. "I asked for help, went to counseling, and surrounded myself with friends who were a positive influence."
After transferring to Henderson Bay as a sophomore, Engstrom began to blossom. She started volunteering in the community and learned public speaking.
"Volunteering made me happy," she says. "Community service changed my path from being a below-average student to getting high grades."
One of her major commitments is the Interact Club at Henderson Bay High, a community service club sponsored by the Rotary Club. Now in her third year with the club, Enstrom is the co-president this year. She volunteers as a guide at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, and hopes to continue after high school.
This year, Engstrom became the HBHS student representative on the school board. She was selected through a competitive process that included an interview with a board member and Superintendent Robert Manahan.
Engstrom says just two years ago, she could not have imagine herself being part of the school board and president of Interact. She says because she's not a traditional-looking teen, people sometimes judge her by her looks - and being a leader helps her prove those misconceptions wrong.
She plans to study at Tacoma Community College, then transfer to Washington State University to study zoology.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Henderson Bay High School
Parent: Tanya Engstrom
Activities/Achievements: Peninsula School District school board student representative for Henderson Bay; Interact Club co-president; Student of the Month; volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Harbor Hounds, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, zoo guide
Favorite teacher: Greg Brashear "because he is caring, kind yet stern and helps students work to their fullest potential."
Best thing about high school: "My school is great about acceptance and inclusion within every aspect of student and teachers' school life."
☆☆☆☆
Melissa Garrison: Gig Harbor High senior resilient against roadblocks, wants to help other kids
Melissa Garrison has been described as a young woman with a fighting spirit and fortitude that helped her persevere despite tremendous challenges.
Born with a cardiac condition, Garrison had three open-heart surgeries by the time she was 4 years old. As a freshman, Garrison received a heart transplant, and as a result developed cancer in her sophomore year, requiring chemotherapy.
“She has demonstrated remarkable resiliency in confronting numerous challenges that might have been roadblocks for even the most adept young adults,” says Jason Hopper Cruz, a registered nurse who was part of her care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. “Yet Melissa has navigated these unexpected complications with aplomb.”
While spending a month and a half in the hospital for treatment, she learned her mother’s breast cancer has returned. Only two weeks after being discharged from her hospital stay, Garrison’s mother died.
Despite missing several months of school and mourning her loss, Garrison was determined to catch up on her academics, meeting with her teachers after school. When she couldn’t be at school because of her health, she worked at home with tutors.
“I never once heard her complain about her situation and I never once heard her use an excuse,” says her English teacher, Rebecca Wenrich. “Melissa is nothing short of a miracle.”
Garrison credits her teachers with helping her academically, her friends and fellow choir members with emotional support.
She stayed involved with school activities when she could. She sang in the school choir and the Meistersingers and was active in the ASL Club.
Since her freshman year, Garrison has been volunteering in the classroom of her fourth-grade teacher. Visiting two to three times a week, she’s been helping students with various subjects and assisting the teacher.
“I wanted to help because my fourth-grade teacher has been a role model and a great mentor to me,” she says.
Inspired by her hospital experience, Garrison plans to attend Central Washington University to pursue a career in family and child life, a health care specialty that helps children cope with their hospitalization, illness or disability.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
Parent: David Garrison
Activities/Achievements: ASL Club, choir, Meistersingers, Sunday School teacher, elementary school volunteer, orchestra
Favorite teacher: Rebecca Wenrich, English “because she talked to me like a friend, not a student and was always caring and kind to me.”
Best thing about high school: “Choir is the best because it helps me escape reality for a little while. Also the people, classmates and teachers alike make it fun.”
☆☆☆☆
Evan Gray: Peninsula High senior overcomes speech disorder to inspire children, adults alike
Evan Gray calls himself a fighter. Having been born with a motor speech disorder, childhood apraxia of speech, he has struggled with speech, reading and English - but despite that, is finishing high school with an excellent GPA.
Gray didn't speak until he was 6 and even then, because of his disorder, his speech was unintelligible for anyone but his younger brother, who has a milder form of the same condition. While he eventually overcame his speech difficulty through extensive speech therapy, Gray continued to struggle with reading through eighth grade.
He says apraxia continues to impact him every day, and English classes are especially a challenge. But his struggles have taught him that he can work hard to overcome any difficulties, a message he delivered as a keynote speaker last year for the Seattle Apraxia Walk.
Gray thought the group would want his mother to share her experience as a parent, to his surprise, he was asked to be the speaker instead. He was anxious, but determined to deliver a speech that would inspire other children facing the same challenge.
"I wanted to motivate them to keep doing their speech homework daily and work hard so they may able to talk intelligibly one day, test out of special classes, dream about going to college and have friends to talk with," he says.
A highlight of the evening was the number of parents who approached him after the speech to give him hugs and thank him.
"It was rewarding seeing the parents have hope that their children could have a future they always envisioned," he says.
Gray has developed an interest in computer science, pursuing his strength in math and sciences. This year, he's taking two advance placement classes in computer science, including an independent study one.
His computer science teacher, Jennifer Nichols, says Gray established himself as a leader in the class last year, helping his peers who struggled.
"He always... has a great attitude that spreads to those around him," she says.
Gray plans to study computer science at Washington State University and hopes to pursue a career in cybersecurity.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.34
Parents: Vita Gray Williams and Wes Williams
Activities/Achievements: E-sports Club, PHS student ambassador, MS Walk, Apraxia Walk keynote speaker
Favorite teacher: Jennifer Nichols, AP computer science. "She has inspired me to want to study computer science. Her teaching style has allowed me to achieve my full potential to learn and grow. She is incredibly supportive of all her students and encourages an interactive learning environment."
Best thing about high school: the community. "Having moved here in sixth grade, I was immediately accepted and made friends. The teachers and staff want the best for the students and I feel like I am part of a great senior class."
☆☆☆☆
Lindzy Jackson: Henderson Bay High senior overcomes adversity for academic, personal success
Lindzy Jackson has been described as an ambitious, creative and intelligent young woman who has worked hard to overcome challenging situations. She’s devoted hours to community service despite struggling with health issues.
“Lindzy is character driven and has demonstrated her ability to persevere and overcome adversity. She has insights well beyond her years, and the confidence and communication skills to successfully advocate for herself, her environment and the people around her,” says Wendy Christiansen, youth coordinator for the Community Inclusion Program, where Jackson has volunteered for 10 years.
“I feel like the special-needs kids are giving their time to me, because I have made so many good friends there,” she says. “It’s a wonderful place and volunteering there is a blast.”
Jackson was excelling academically and pursuing a passion for dance when she began having seizures in her sophomore year and was diagnosed with epilepsy. The medication side effects left her unable to carry on with activities and dance, and spiraled into depression.
“I never wanted to be in a place where I was failing, but I physically couldn’t get up,” she says.
As she adjusted to the medication and regained her strength, Jackson was determined to catch up on academics. Her most-recent GPA was 3.8.
She credits her transfer to Henderson Bay with helping turn things around, and says bringing her grades up was a team effort with her teachers.
She became active at school with leadership and community service activities.
“Lindzy demonstrates a sense of humor when hosting our student banquets and other events. She is warm and welcoming to all students,” says civics teacher Lisa Mahony. “Lindzy frequently gives time to Interact Club and helps bring the school together.”
Jackson also visits Harbor Hope Cat Rescue once a week to help socialize cats with humans, care for the cats and clean up. For her senior project, she is making catnip toys to be sold as a fundraiser for the cat shelter.
Inspired by her positive experience with paramedics during her medical emergencies, Jackson wants to pursue a career in the field.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Henderson Bay High School
Parents: Brian and Kelly Jackson
Activities/Achievements: Interact Club, Dance Team, Leadership, Adopt-a-Road, Community Inclusion Program, Harbor Hope Cat Rescue
Favorite teacher: Greg Brashear, history. “He really encourages all his students to be the best they can be and he genuinely cares about all of us.”
Best thing about high school: the staff. “I’m genuinely so impressed by how many staff members here are positive and focused on the success of students.”
☆☆☆☆
Isabelle Smith: Gig Harbor High senior turns adversity into learning experience with grit, perseverance
Isabelle Smith has been described as a person who has grit and determination, as well as exceptional talent and persistence. Despite being limited by health issues, she has refused to back down and chose to see the positive aspects of her struggles.
“I try to see hardship in a more optimistic light because even if you’re surrounded by darkness, you have to remind yourself … that hardships are just another lesson, just another blip on your path that can teach you,” she says.
Born with a condition that required her to have nearly 20 surgeries on her face starting at the age of 7 months, Smith persevered through it. But in high school, she started to feel the side effects of the surgeries in the form of severe headaches. Although her doctors recommended she only take half-day classes, she didn’t limit her schedule and took advanced courses.
“Isabelle studied through pain, sometimes having to miss one or two sessions of our class per week, and she was still at the top of the class in her acquisition of knowledge, her passion for the subject and her contribution to …class discussions,” says her AP history teacher, Jim Greetham.
Smith missed a lot of school during her freshman and sophomore year. She says it was frustrating to know she was capable of getting As, yet not achieving those grades. She still has an excellent GPA and taken seven AP classes.
“I’ve always really loved the life of the mind and considered myself an academic,” she says. “Even while facing these challenges, I knew I wasn’t going to take the easy path, and I push myself to be the best I can be.”
She says she strongly believes that her adversity and challenges don’t define who she is as a person.
“I see hardship as a learning experience that’s made me, me. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” she says.
In addition to participating in school clubs, she went on three mission trips with her youth group. She’s also been a volunteer naturalist with Harbor WildWatch since she was 8.
“I’ve loved the educational aspect of teaching others,” she says.
Through her health experiences, Smith has found a passion for bringing a more empathetic perspective to the patient experience. She hopes to pursue a career in the medical field with a strong interest in infectious diseases.
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.68
Parents: MK and Ted Smith
Activities/Achievements: GHECO Club; REACH/Ways Club; St. John’s Church youth group and acolyte; 4-H Club treasurer and county/state fair award winner; Hilltop Artists glass artwork
Favorite teacher: Jim Greetham, history. “Mr. Greetham clearly loves the subject. …I loved the way he interpreted the AP aspect of the course, giving us sophisticated and detailed material and expecting academic discipline and maturity on our part.”
Best thing about high school: the opportunity to challenge yourself. “Gig Harbor High offers AP courses that I have found to be deeply enriching both intellectually and in the community it creates around you.”
☆☆☆☆
Science & Technology
Riley Bass: Peninsula High senior is distinguished golfer, passionate about medical career
Riley Bass has demonstrated endurance as a scholar and an athlete. Her busy schedule includes golf and community service, while maintaining a near-perfect GPA.
She says part of her success is due to her appreciation for education. Having been on mission trips to Mexico, she has seen children having to walk for miles to school, or not having access to education at all.
"I've realized how wonderful school is," she says. "I feel privileged to have the opportunity to take hard classes, and I want to take advantage of that."
Some of her most-challenging courses are part of Peninsula's new biomedical science program, where Bass is part of the first cohort. Through the program, she will receive a certification in medical terminology, has worked on related projects and has job-shadowed. The program aligns with Bass' plans for the medical profession.
"She is incredibly talented and creative," says biomedical science teacher Brad Collins. "During multiple activities and projects in my classes, she was able to produce innovative solutions that were above and beyond others in the class and better than my own expectations."
During one of her mission trips, Bass job-shadowed doctors in an indigenous village. That sparked an interest in helping people in Third World countries as part of her career, especially since she loves Spanish.
"South America has a lot of rural areas without health care," she says. "It would be special for me to use my talents and my passions to help them."
Bass is a standout athlete who's been playing golf since she was young. In addition to being on the school's girls varsity golf team and going to state all four years, she has been competing with the Washington Junior Golf Association since age 13. She's played in several tours and was the state champion in the Rocky Mountain Junior Club Tour in 2016.
She shares her passion for golf with younger athletes as summer camp coach at Canterwood Golf and Country Club. The club's director of instruction, Chris Schuchart, who was also her coach for four years, says kids enjoy her because Bass is genuine.
Bass received a scholarship to play golf at the University of North Dakota, her father's college, where she will study premedicine and minor in Spanish.
Category: Science and technology
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.98
Parents: Hunter and Shari Bass
Activities/Achievements: 7 AP/Honors classes; varsity girls golf state competitor, No.1 spot, Athletic Scholar Award; Washington Junior Golf Association state qualifier; National Honor Society; HOSA-Future Health Professionals; Young Life student leader
Favorite teachers: Brad Collins, science; Kimberly Napier, English. "Mr. Collins ... is passionate about what he teaches. Ms. Napier...I learned in that class how to love everyone and how to live a purposeful life."
Best thing about high school: "abundance of kindness. It is no secret that the PHS staff have a genuine care for their students. The PHS student body is overall very considerate and accepting of their peers."
☆☆☆☆
Cheyenne Kim: Peninsula High senior top scholar, skilled programmer, gender equality leader
Cheyenne Kim is a top scholar who has pursued an interest in computer science and programming. She's an athlete and a well-rounded student who is interested in equality and even has an artistic side.
She knows two programming languages and has participated in various STEM and technology competitions. Recently, her three-person team placed eighth of 32 teams at a programming competition at Pacific Lutheran University, where they had to code to solve 12 problems in the fastest time possible.
"Programming is fascinating to me because you don't think coding and computer science is a creative thing," says Kim, who was interested in art when she was younger. "I realized you can be creative with your code or apps, so I can use my creative spark."
Her advance placement computer science teacher, Jennifer Nichols, says Kim quickly established herself as one of the strongest programmers in class. Kim led the charge to make sure an AP computer science principles class would be available at Peninsula in her senior year.
"She has a laser focus on making her way into the field of computer science and has pushed to ensure she has the best opportunity to explore her discipline while in high school," Nichols says.
Kim has maintained a perfect GPA while taking rigorous courses. She says she knew she needed to be serious about her high school grades because they would be important to her future.
"No class has been easy," she says. "I had to put effort into it no matter what. I also learned a lot of knowledge and I wouldn't have been able to do that without taking hard courses and late-night studying."
Her high school resume includes playing golf for three years and competing at state, and serving as a technician for high school theater performances for three years.
Kim is the co-founder and a leader of the Feminism Club, whose goal is to bring awareness to gender and social equality issues.
"When we work with our community, we can see that what we do, even as a small group, can affect other people," she says.
She received early acceptance to Duke University, where she plans to study computer science. Kim is interested in software development and cybersecurity.
Category: Science and technology
Education: Senior, Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Hee Gyung and SuHyon Kim
Activities/Achievements: Ranked No. 1 academically, AP Scholar, Scholar Athlete, golf state competitor, National Honor Society, drama production light technician/designer, Microsoft intern, Technology Student Association competitor; Gold Key; VBS teacher
Favorite teacher: Kimberly Napier, English. "Wise, compassionate, trusting, Ms. Napier inspires me in so many ways. She also makes sure every student feels valued. She makes me want to be kinder and follow my dream."
Best thing about high school: "Every teacher is passionate about their subject and students, always willing to help, no matter how difficult it may be."
☆☆☆☆
John Lusk: Gig Harbor High senior well-rounded in academics, sports, community service
John "Anthony" Lusk is a well-rounded individual who ranks No. 1 academically, is a star athlete and has contributed more than 300 hours to community service with one club alone. Described as engaging, hardworking and responsible, he has maintained a 4.0 despite a full schedule of extra-curricular activities.
"He is one of the most outstanding students I have worked with in my career of 30-plus years," says science teacher Jo Ann Moore. "His success is directed not only by high expectations but by a strong, positive personality as well."
Lusk played several sports when he was younger but followed in his father's footsteps to choose tennis as his focus. His entire family, in fact, plays tennis. In high school, Lusk excelled in the sport, qualifying for the state championship in his junior year.
A member of the National Honor Society and Gig Harbor Environment Community Outreach Club at GHHS, Lusk has contributed to many school and community projects. He has also been volunteering outside of those clubs, including as Peninsula/Gig Harbor coordinator for Charlie's Dinosaur, which helps underprivileged children in the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula areas.
Following his interest in science, Lusk has volunteered at the St. Anthony Hospital pharmacy since December 2016.
"He has excelled in all tasks we have trained him on," says St. Anthony's Pharmaceutical Services Director Jeff Tichenor. "He... showed excelled initiative in finding additional ways to help."
As a state-certified pharmacy assistant, some of the work Lusk does includes compounding medications and helping the technicians in other ways.
"Getting this opportunity has inspired me to led me to have more interest in the medical field," he says.
While being active has been important to Lusk, he says his priority is academics.
"I put school above everything - my social life and extracurricular - and I tried my best to make it my primary focus," he says.
Lusk plans to start college with premedicine, then go to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. Growing up in a medical family, he said he decided early on to go into the field.
Category: Science and Technology
Education: Senior, Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Pete and Gayle Lusk
Activities/Achievements: 7 AP/Honors courses; varsity tennis No. 1 doubles, South Sound 3A League, second team All-District, South Sound 3A League awards, 10th place at state; Puget Sound USA men's volleyball team; National Youth Leadership Forum; National College Board Award; National Society of High School Scholars; volunteer for Boys & Girls Club
Favorite teacher: Jo Ann Moore, "because she has been an instructor, adviser and mentor and has greatly influenced my knowledge and passion for science and the environment."
Best thing about high school: "I like that GHHS has so many intelligent and driven students, who make classes engaging and enriching."
