Here's who is running for state District 26, county, judge positions

With the August primary election looming, 143 candidates have filed for multiple offices throughout Pierce County.
Almost 20 candidates filed for different positions in District No. 26 for the upcoming Aug. 7 primary election. The top two candidates for each race will go on to the November election cycle.
The Peninsula Gateway provided a list of questions to each candidate. The candidate’s answers have been edited for grammar and spelling.
Legislative District 26
State Senator
(4-year term)
▪ Emily Randall, prefers Democratic Party
(360) 509-1643, emily@electemilyrandall.com
The candidate did not respond by press time.
▪ Bill Scheidler, prefers Independent Party
(360) 769-8531, billscheidler@outlook.com
Age: 64
Why you are choosing to run? I am not choosing to run, I am compelled to run because I am witness to government misconduct and my present representatives, Jan Angel, Jesse Young and Michelle Caldier have turned a blind eye to what they have learned.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle?
1. To hold government officials to the laws that regulate their official duties — primarily Washington State's Article 1, Section 1 that mandates governments exercise their delegated powers in a just manner solely to protect and maintain individual rights. This duty isn't optional, it is mandatory and any violation of it is a gross misdemeanor under both RCW 9A.80.010 and RCW 42.20.
2. Abolish government employee unions. While worker unions serve an important part in the private sector, "governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed" (See again Art. 1, sec. 1). Government employee unions do not constitute the "consent of the governed (i.e., they are not elected officials)"; do not represent the governed (they represent government employees); are not "of the people, by the people, for the people". Rather, government employee unions use their government positions as leverage to obtain money, services and powers at the expense of "individual rights - life, liberty and property. Said another way, when governments are held hostage to union pressure for higher wages, benefits and job security, "individuals are forced to work for them - this forced labor for the benefit of public employees implicates a persons life, liberty and property." Clearly government labor unions and their extortion tactics this turns the whole dynamic, established by Washington's constitution upside, down.
3. To address government corruption by reforming the whistle-blower laws, reforming the ethic committees, and, most importantly, mandating judges honor Washington's Article 1, section 21, the "inviolate right to a jury". The latter issue would insure every other issue is resolved "by the people". The sad fact is our state judges have determined for themselves the power to prevent "the people, as in a jury" to "assemble" to address "governments just powers." This fact, on its face, shows just how corrupt Washington's government is and why it continues.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? To accomplish my top three objectives requires only one change, to insure that Article 1, section 21 is not circumvented, ignored nor abolished as it is the only "institution" that differentiates a democratic form of government from the others.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I have 20 years experience fighting government corruption (see my resume of all my public service) from the local level up through the attorney general, including, the Washington State Bar (an agency of the state - See RCW 2.48). I've been forced to sue my elected officials for their breach of fiduciary duty in allowing government corruption. I've been on the South Kitsap Citizen Budget Committee and know first hand the tactics employee unions use, threats, to achieve their objects that benefit (almost solely) their union members at the expense of citizens, taxpayers and children.
What is your current career? the "reluctant activist" for corruptwash.com. Also a retired chemist, lab director for the Bionetics Corporation.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? In suing my opponent, Jan Angel, for her corruption, her abuse of office, her effort to render citizen rights irrelevant. Just being honest to the oath a state senator takes is an improvement! See Scheidler files lawsuit against Judge Hull, Jesse Young, Jan Angel and Michelle Caldier.
▪ Marty McClendon, prefers Republican Party
(206) 818-4308, electmarty2018@gmail.com
The candidate did not respond by press time.
State Representative Position 1
(2-year term)
▪ Naomi Evans, prefers Republican Party
(360) 473-9104, naomievans4staterep@gmail.com
Age: 39
Why you are choosing to run? My passion for the state Legislature began with my own fight in 2014, when I challenged Olympia lawmakers to protect Washington families. I have fought hard for education and families as an elected school board director for Bremerton School District since 2015, but there is much more that could be done at the state level. I am running for State Representative because it is time for new representation that is committed to effectively addressing issues of education, mental health, family law and housing, and would be honored to serve the people of the 26th in this capacity.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? There are many things to work on, however my top three issues would be;
Education - Continuing to fine tune the “McCleary fix” that left shortfalls in special education funding and delinking the smarter balanced assessment testing from graduation requirements.
Mental Health - Finding real solutions and responsible funding for long term mental health care.
Family Law - Legislative reform that supports shared parenting and protecting parents’ rights.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? I would like to see special education fully funded, delink the state’s Smarter Balanced Assessment testing from the graduation requirement in public schools, legislative reform to support shared parenting in divorced families, improve long term care systems for people with severe mental illness and reform land use restrictions and zoning that has exacerbated the housing crisis and protect private property rights.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? My experience as a citizen activist taught me how to navigate the legislative process, while my elected school board position has given me a strong base of knowledge and experience in policy and law. Both experiences have taught me how to work with community members and leaders while being respectful of diverse opinions to work toward a common goal.
What is your current career? Currently, my career has been family and community service. I have been a stay at home mother for several years while homeschooling my children, however, my passion for education, family and special needs has led to my work as a school board director and at the Arc of Kitsap as a Parent-2-Parent coordinator. Volunteering in my community is very rewarding and offers a deep sense of purpose that I hope to continue doing for many years.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? My integrity, character and a strong desire to serve the people of the 26th District.
▪ Connie FitzPatrick, prefers Democratic Party
(253) 432-4213, electconniefitzpatrick@gmail.com
Age: 48
Why you are choosing to run? As a third-generation Navy veteran, small business owner and (Parent Teacher Association) mom, I’ve dedicated my life to service. I am running for state Representative to continue that service by bringing community-minded leadership back to Olympia. As a candidate and as a legislator, I pledge to listen, respect differences of opinion and work for positive, lasting change.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? Advocating for students, veterans and families; reducing transportation costs; demanding more from our leaders. My personal connections to these issues, as well as my commitment to the community, strengthen my drive to create real, comprehensive policy change. I want to fight for fully-funded schools and give students access to affordable higher education,skills and career training and apprenticeship programs. As a veteran, I understand the importance of providing services for military families and will demand quality, affordable healthcare and mental health services for every Washington resident. South Sound and Kitsap County families face the challenges of growth and the high cost of commuting. I want to bring more equity to our transportation policies by finding cost-reducing solutions for working people and ensuring efficiency. Time and time again, my opponent has proved to us that he is an ideological partisan. He has taken extreme votes against the needs of our children and economy, and has been investigated for improper behavior in his office. I will restore the moral and ethical balance and put the needs of families over partisan political gain.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? We hear too much rhetoric and too many excuses from politicians. There is not enough listening. As a candidate and legislator, I pledge to keep an open door, listen and lead with transparency and integrity so we can do what it takes to help our community thrive. My priorities are protecting our education system and ensuring quality schools for every child in Washington, supporting those who served our country and expanding social security services for vulnerable communities, and fixing our broken transportation system that costs too much and covers too little.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I served my country as a third generation Navy enlistee, seeing active duty while I served for eight years. After my deployment and subsequent work as a reservist, my husband and I relocated to Gig Harbor to start a family. I’ve been an active part of the (Parent Teacher Association) in my son’s school for years. I’m also an advocate for fellow veterans in my community. Finally, I am an organized and successful small business owner.
What is your current career? Small business owner, stylist.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? Our current representative has consistently voted against school funding, assistance for veterans, those struggling with mental illness and addiction and even transportation improvements in Washington. My dedication to the 26th district and Washington will allow me to lead with integrity and make the people right here in our community my top priority.
▪ Jesse L. Young, prefers Republican Party
(253) 678-4733, Jesse@JYFSR.com
The candidate did not respond by press time.
State Representative Position 2
(2-year term)
▪ Michelle Caldier, prefers Republican Party
(360) 981-8683, michelle@michellecaldier.com
Age: 42
Why you are choosing to run? There have been great successes that I have worked on over the last few years like preventing increases in the Tacoma Narrows Bridge tolls, reforming our state's foster care system and fixing the way we fund education, but there is still more work to do. I am proud of my record of working across the aisle and believe in putting people before politics.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? I plan on working on more than just three things, and among those are reducing property taxes, fixing gaps within our mental health system and reforming how we pay for school construction in our state.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? I would like to see more people involved in the political process. The government is here to serve the people. I have heard from many people how frustrated they are with nasty politics and do not believe that their input matters. I believe that everyone's voice matters, not just a vocal minority of political extremists.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I became involved in politics as a citizen advocating on behalf of the seniors that I cared for in my dental practice. I learned that one person could make a difference, which is why I decided to run for the state legislature in 2014. While serving in the state legislature, I have kept an open door policy and my promise to listen to my constituents regardless of where they stand on the political spectrum.
What is your current career? Prior to serving in the legislature, I was a nursing home dentist.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? I have served as your state representative for the last 4 years and have a proven track record of advocating on behalf of Key Peninsula residents in the legislature by bringing historic amounts of funding for capital budget projects like the Mustard Seed Project's Senior Center, the Longbranch Marina, and the Key Pen Civics Center.
▪ Joy Stanford, prefers Democratic Party
(253) 858-0723, joyforwashington@gmail.com
Age: 53
Why you are choosing to run? I am running because our community deserves a representative who puts our children and our economy first, and right now that’s not happening. As a longtime resident of Kitsap County, and with my background of servicing the community, I understand what we need and value. I am the only candidate who is committed to bringing every voice to the table to find solutions and put South Sound families first.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? Education, healthcare and infrastructure are the top three issues I would like to tackle. My time working in the education system has shown me the necessity of accessible education for all. Fully funding our schools and making college more affordable must be a top priority for Washington. I’ve seen our state continue to have self inflicted problems properly funding education for our students. Our students need to be able to access the education they need for success, regardless of economic status.
Healthcare is another policy issue that I have hands-on experience managing. It is important to me that all people have the means to ensure their well-being and economic stability, especially during a health crisis. We must make sure families have affordable healthcare options.
My family and I have experienced first-hand the shortcomings of Washington’s infrastructure. My husband uses the Tacoma Narrows Bridge every day to commute to and from his work at Boeing. Some months we end up spending over $200 in commuting costs, which is a heavy financial burden to many families, including mine. Aside from the frustration and financial strain, the lack of alternative transportation options is detrimental to our environment and middle-class families.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? With all of the education, economic, healthcare, infrastructure and environmental issues facing Washington, the underlying problem is inadequate representation: common sense policies that will serve the district are being pushed aside for partisan politics. I want to put the values and priorities of our district first because I care about this community.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? During the financial crash of 2008, my family and I made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy. It was something I had never imagined would happen – I believe in challenging obstacles head-on and never taking the easy way out. But after my husband and I lost our jobs, we had to first think of our children, one of whom was a toddler. It was not something that we took lightly, and we have valued the opportunity to get back on our feet everyday since.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? While it is not specifically political experience, my career in both the healthcare and education fields has prepared me for this position. Prior to becoming a substitute teacher in the Peninsula School District, I worked for 14 years as a healthcare professional. I worked with traditionally under-served populations as they gained and retained access to medicare and medicaid in Washington. I have a unique feel for the priorities and needs of the parents, veterans and community members in my district. From my background, I have authentic connections that I will draw upon to inform my stances on policy.
What is your current career? I am a substitute teacher in the Peninsula School District.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? My history with the community will allow me to communicate and connect in a way that my opponents can’t. In addition to my professional experience in education and healthcare, I am the only person in this race who will put the people of the 26th district first. I will keep an open door, and actively seek input on the issues that matter most.
▪ Marco Padilla, prefers People Over Party
(360) 339-4489, VoteMarco@WeAreDistrict26.org
The candidate did not respond by press time.
▪ Randy Boss
(253) 279-8877, randyboss@comcast.net
The candidate did not respond by press time.
Pierce County Council No. 7
4-year term
▪ Derek M. Young, (Prefers Democratic Party)
(253) 225-5878, derek@derekmyoung.com
Age: 41
Why you are choosing to run? I ran four years ago to ensure the peninsulas had a strong advocate on the county council. In the last few years, we’ve added dozens of new positions to the sheriff’s department (in corrections and operations), made the first investments in behavioral health in a decade, protected rural habitat and working lands, and ensured our side of the bridge gets its fair share of county spending. We can’t allow that progress to slow down which is why I’m asking for your support for four more years.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? Public safety, behavioral health and land use.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? Despite the progress we’ve made over the last few years, we still fall short of what the (Pierce County) Sheriff’s Department needs to protect our community. We should expand on the recent additions of service hours and staffing, with the goal of improving response time, especially in outlying areas. We must respond to the housing crisis caused by our region’s rapid growth, while also protecting our way of life and natural environment. Our pilot investments in mobile outreach and response for those experiencing mental health crisis should be made permanent and expanded countywide. In response to the opioid epidemic we filed suit against the pharmaceutical companies to change their business practices and pay for the damage they’ve caused in our communities. We also passed a measure requiring them to implement a drug take back program that you’ll see at pharmacies across the county. Last year I convened a countywide Opioid Task Force and we’re hard at work implementing its recommendations. On transportation we need to complete the planning work for the Fox Island and Purdy bridges and move into construction. I’m proud of the work we did with our legislative delegation to cap Narrows Bridge tolls; the next step is seeking direct appropriation from the transportation fund for further relief.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? As your county councilmember, I serve on all four council committees and as vice chair of the Public Safety, Human Services and Budget Committee. I’ve also represented our community and county on numerous external boards and commissions, including as chair of the National Association of Counties Behavioral Health Committee and co-chair of the Washington State Association of Counties Legislative Steering Committee.
What is your current career? I serve as your full-time county councilmember.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? It’s been my honor to serve our community since my first election to the Gig Harbor City Council in 1997. Since that time I’ve gained valuable experience that I can put to work for you for one more term. Rather than facing a steep learning curve, I’m in a position to lead on issues critical to the Peninsulas at the local, state and federal level.
David Olson, prefers Republican Party
(253) 678-4904, david@electdavidolson.com
Age: 58
Why you are choosing to run? Career politicians are increasingly out of touch with Pierce County residents. I am running to represent everyday working families within Pierce County. The citizens deserve someone who knows what it’s like to work hard, raise a family and serve our great country. I commit to be that person.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle?
1. Fix our cumbersome permitting process to encourage private sector business growth and promote job creation.
2. Free taxpayers from onerous taxes, such as Sound Transit 3, that hurt Pierce County families.
3. Fight for public safety, good roads and government accountability.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? Pierce County Council members must be accessible to their constituents. I will be a county councilmember that makes our citizens feel listened to, respected and has their best interests represented on the council.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? I had to think about this one because it was so long ago, but over 20 years ago, as a single dad of two young kids, I got into a financial situation and bankruptcy was the best solution for my children and family and helped us get back on our feet.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? Elected experience on both sides of the Narrows Bridge as; Peninsula School District School Board (2013-present), Pierce County Charter Review Commissioner District 7 (2016), Precinct Committee Officer (2016-present).
What is your current career? I work in finance as a business banking officer.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? My 28-year military service, dedicated family man and current career in business finance all give me the kind of first-hand knowledge and experience you just cannot get as a career politician. I have been fortunate to travel all over the world – Italy, Korea, Guam, Puerto Rico, Djibouti – to get different cultural perspectives on our most important issues. I know that it is not only enough to fight for the future of my children- we must also fight for the future everyone’s children. That is why, as a member of the Pierce County Council, I will be ready to go to work for Pierce County families on day one.
Additionally, I currently serve on Peninsula School Board, the board of the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation; vice president of the Hilltop Business Association; president-elect of the City Club of Tacoma; board of the World Trade Center Tacoma; Gig Harbor Rotary. I have also been endorsed by Secretary of State Kim Wyman, state House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, state Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, state Sens. Steve O’Ban and Jan Angel, state Reps. Dick Muri and Joyce McDonald and former county councilmember Stan Flemming.
District Court No. 3
(4-year term)
▪ Tim Lewis
(253) 220-5058, TimLewisforJudge@gmail.com
Age: 43
Why you are choosing to run? Pierce County is my home. For the past 15 years, it has been my great honor to serve the people of Pierce County as a deputy prosecuting attorney. Over the course of the past eight years, I have also been afforded the privilege of serving as a pro tem judge in courts in Pierce and Kitsap County. I have found the role of judge both challenging and rewarding; endeavoring to apply the law fairly and impartially to the facts before me. As a Pierce County District Court judge, I will continue to serve the people of Pierce County, embodying the values of hard work, fairness, integrity and transparency, while treating everyone who comes before me with respect and goodwill.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? As a district court judge, I would like to work with other members of the justice system, as well as stakeholders in our community, in addressing the issues of mental health, drug addiction and homelessness; all of which are often intertwined. Our district court bench has already begun making strides in addressing these issues affecting our Pierce County community, and I look forward to joining in this effort as a district court judge.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? I would like to improve the ease with which district court resources may be accessed by members of our community. Through continued innovation and technology, I believe we can make our district court even more available and responsive to the people the court serves.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? Through my experience as a leader in the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, I have had the good fortune to meet and work with a number of our elected and appointed officials. I have also been very involved in the Pierce County community for the past 15 years. This experience and familiarity will allow me to collaborate with stakeholders throughout Pierce County as we work together to address issue facing our legal system and community as a whole.
What is your current career? Deputy prosecuting attorney, former felony trial unit team chief; district court division chief; and currently, felony division chief.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? I have spent my entire career practicing in Pierce County, including years of practice in Pierce County District Court. Pierce County is not only my home personally, having lived in Tacoma, University Place and Gig Harbor, but professionally, having been an active participant in the Pierce County legal community. My commitment to Pierce County and our community runs deep and will only continue to grow.
▪ Lizanne Padula
(253) 677-3393, lizanne@padulaforjudge.com
Age: 51
Why you are choosing to run? After almost 25 years of serving individuals as a litigator and an advocate, I now want to serve in a different capacity as a district court judge. I want to affect positive change as a judicial officer because I believe my legal and community experience will afford me the opportunity to help ensure that access to justice is a reality at the District Court level. I believe my hard-earned reputation for integrity, fairness and effectiveness will serve the citizens of Pierce County in expert fashion.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? The Pierce County District Court has earned a strong reputation for being one of the most innovative courts in the state . I want to use my experiences to make the District Court even stronger. Perspective and diversity are key elements of a successful court. As a pro-tem judge, former prosecutor and as a private attorney, I have gained important and extensive experience in virtually every area of the law that is presented at the district court level. As an elected judge, I will bring a fresh, diverse perspective to the bench and work diligently to improve effectiveness and decrease recidivism and probation violations. The totality and wealth of my experiences will help me a great deal if I am fortunate enough to be elected to the district court bench.
As a judge, I believe in holding offenders accountable by ensuring they understand the consequences of their actions. Accountability is an essential component in a person’s efforts to change their life for their own good and for the collective benefit of the community at large. The District Court is commonly referred to as the “people’s court” for good reason as it is often a person’s first experience with the legal system. Being held accountable for one’s actions can be a very difficult experience for many offenders. My goal as a pro-tem judge is to treat each person on an individual basis with respect while ensuring we use the many tools at our disposal to prevent people from reoffending. Our courts must work diligently to make offenders understand that there are serious ramifications when a person breaks the law.
Equality; Diversity and equality are not just about race. While race is sadly still an issue that demands consideration when talking about diversity and equality, we must also consider education, economic status and culture. I want to help foster and utilize a system that tracks case results so that we can better serve the community and ensure that public safety is the most critical responsibility of a district court judge. I take that responsibility seriously as a pro-tem judge and look forward to doing so as an elected district court judge.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? Punishment should be swiftly and fully dispensed when a guilty verdict is rendered and we must employ all the applicable and effective mechanisms available to deter future criminal behavior. We must always ask, “what are we trying to achieve and is this the best way to achieve it?” Many courts are robotically imposing punitive sanctions without asking that critical question. Additionally, applying punitive sanctions without access to work release programs, can leave offenders jobless and without a means of paying for treatment and court fines. This is counter productive to what we want to achieve – an offender that serves their punishment and then becomes a law-abiding and tax-paying productive citizen, free from the issues that led to their conviction in the first place.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? This is the first time I have run for office; however, I have worked on many campaigns. I have always been an attorney who is in court almost every working day. I have presided over cases as a pro-tem judge. This experience gives me the skills to successfully campaign for this position and the skills to be successful in this position.
What is your current career? Attorney with Padula and Associates handling criminal and civil matters.
What gives you an edge over your opponent? My experience and reputation as an exceptionally well prepared pro-tem judge, former prosecutor and as an attorney in private practice, are the qualities that I believe set me apart from my opponent who is a career public employee. The diversity of my career and expertise in many different legal disciplines are clear distinctions between myself and my opponent. My law practice has taken me into communities throughout the state of Washington. I have lived in rural areas with the smell and sounds of livestock and I have lived in the heart of a city with the sounds of sirens and people. I have represented people from all walks of life in nearly every single District Court in our Evergreen State. I have seen, first hand, how many different courts are handling civil and criminal cases. The diversity of my experience gives me a well-rounded perspective that is vastly different from that of my opponent.
District Court No. 6
(4-year term)
▪ John Sheeran
(253) 468-9794, john.sheeran327@gmail.com
The candidate did not respond by press time.
▪ Karl Williams
(253) 460-2973, karlwilliamsforjudge@gmail.com
Age: 57
Why you are choosing to run? As a district court judge your first obligation is to keep the community safe, and that may mean simply putting people in jail. In my experience as a pro tem, I find most often the lasting solution is to help the individual realize that a change is needed and provide the incentive to make that change. When you can help someone make a change for the better you have improved the life of the individual and made the community safer not just for the period of time that individual is in jail, but for a lifetime. A district court judge has the opportunity to help people turn their lives around. I have seen this happen first hand. Pierce County needs judges that care about public safety and people, these are the best judges. That is the type of judge I aspire to be and Pierce County deserves the best. I have been rated “exceptionally well qualified” by the Tacoma Pierce County Bar Association, the Washington Women’s Lawyers Association and the Pierce County Minority Bar Association. I am passionate about serving Pierce County as a district court judge.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? Mental health, addiction and economic disparity. The Pierce County district has been proactive in these areas in trying to response to the needs of the citizens. They have recently created a mental health court, a veterans’ court and have a program called DART for assistance for first time offenders with opiate addiction. They have opened a resource center which has a clothing bank to assist those who may need clothing for job interviews. As chair of the District/Municipal Court Liaison Committee, I will continue to foster a dialogue among community stakeholders in addressing these issues.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? A current issue involving economic disparity is electronic home monitoring (EHM). EHM is a confinement (jail) alternative. In its present state it is only available to those you can afford it financially. One of the advantages of EHM is that it allows to serve their sentence without interrupting their employment. If the individuals cannot afford EHM, they must serve their sentence in custody and risk losing their job, and their economic situation is made worse. This valuable jail alternative needs to be made available to all who qualify regardless of their economic status.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? Pierce County district court judge is a non-partisan position. Justice, fairness and equality are rights that belong to everyone. These rights are the basic tenements and should be the foundation of every political party.
What is your current career? Attorney and pro tem judge
What gives you an edge over your opponent? My 22 years of experience on the bench and my 30-plus years experience as a practicing attorney. I have also served as a mediator and arbitrator in both Pierce and King County. I am the most experienced candidate. I have good name recognition. I haven’t any negative history regarding my behavior in court. I am the only candidate in this race to be rated “exceptionally well qualified.”
▪ Matthew F. Wareham
(253) 330-1006, warehamlaw@gmail.com
Age: 37
Why am I choosing to run? I believe strongly in the accessibility of the courts and the rule of law for all. I have worked hard in order to pursue social justice within my community, and I will bring this passion to the bench. I have litigated complex cases in King, Pierce and Kitsap Counties. I have seen court procedures and approaches that work and are effective as well as those that are not. With this knowledge in hand, I seek to put into practice effective methods; while being able to reform the ineffective and costly methods used within our courts. I bring an even tempered and impartial presence to the court.
What are the top three issues that I would like to tackle? Specialized courts; We should seek to help those most vulnerable in our community to give them access to the mental health, drug treatment and other types of treatment that they need in the supportive environment of the court. District Court is where we can make a difference in the lives of all parties involved in litigation. The court system has the ability to monitor the progress of those convicted of a crime. The court can also oversee their progress with meaningful consequences as well as benefits.
Drug diversion; We need to work with the courts and (Pierce County) Prosecutor’s Office in order to develop a system where first time drug offenders (not dealers) are given the opportunity to litigate their cases in cistrict court rather than Superior Court. This would allow closer supervision of the person involved as well as meaningful consequences. Currently a person convicted of a first time felony drug possession charge will face only zero to six months in jail. While a person convicted of a gross-misdemeanor will face 364 days in jail. This would allow the offender to get treatment and the support needed without getting lost in the system.
Court backlog; I intend to improve the system set up in the district courts that would reduce the backlog that it is currently experiencing. There is a better way to handle the court’s time. I would propose a system based much on the Superior Court model. Under this model, court dates are more carefully scheduled. I believe this action would also help to reduce the burden on our already overworked court staff.
What would I like to see changed if elected? I would like to see the courts function in a smooth and efficient manner while providing equal access to the legal system.
Have I ever been convicted of a felony? No
Have I ever filed for bankruptcy? No
What political experience do I have that would benefit this position? Since this is a non-partisan office, I bring my own personal experience representing all people before the courts. I strive to help those in need of legal services even if they could not afford it.
I have fought vigorously to make the court system accessible to those most in need of its services.
What is my current career? I am a lawyer who is in private practice. I currently am practicing a limited amount of complex local tax law.
What gives me an edge over the other opponents? My edge comes from my even-temper even-handed ability to look at both sides of the issues without showing favoritism nor prejudice to any party before me.
District Court No. 8
(4-year term)
▪ Jeanette A. Lineberry
(253) 318-8915, Jeanette@jeanettelineberry.org
The candidate did not respond by press time.
CHANGE IN PRECINCTS
The Pierce County Council voted to change a few voting precinct boundaries on April 3.
In Gig Harbor, Precinct 26-302 between Borgen Boulevard and Harborview Drive were adjusted to create the new Precinct 26-308 with boundaries of Borgen Boulevard, 44th Street and Harbor Hill Drive and 37th Street.
The ordinance also changed the boundaries of Precinct 29-642 between Interstate 5 and 112th Street to create the new Precinct 29-644 between Interstate 5 and 11th Street.
According to the Pierce County Elections office, registered voters in the new or changed precincts should have received a notice in the mail. Registered voters can view which precinct they are in and ballot drop-off locations on the elections office’s website, co.pierce.wa.us/2883/Voter-Resources, or by using the MyVote tool at weiapplets.sos.wa.gov/MyVote/#/login.
