Lakebay woman threatens to shoot boyfriend after he hits her with a wine bottle

Pierce County officers were faced with a difficult situation May 20 when they responded to a woman who was threatening her boyfriend with a gun.
At 7:30 p.m., a woman called 911 to request that deputies check on her mother's residence on 80th Street Northwest in Lakebay, according to a sheriff’s report. The caller said her mother had been having domestic-violence issues with her boyfriend, and she had been unable to reach her mother by phone.
Eight minutes later, a man called 911 and reported hearing shots fired at his neighbor's house on 80th Street Northwest.
The caller said he heard several shots and later heard a woman screaming for help. The caller said the woman had blood on her and was threatening to shoot someone. As the first two deputies arrived on scene, a third 911 came in, this one from a woman at the residence, the report stated. The woman was "hysterical" and said someone was shot, then hung up the phone.
The deputies were walking up the driveway to the residence when they heard multiple gunshots. The deputies took cover behind a neighbor's house and then heard more gunshots. The deputies observed a woman walking around the driveway and a man standing on the back porch of the house.
One of the deputies saw a red laser dot on the man's chest, and the other deputy saw the woman was holding a handgun, the report stated.
The deputies yelled at the woman to put the gun down, and she yelled back at them to shoot her. After the deputies ordered her to drop the gun a second time, the woman placed a revolver on the hood of a car. She then was ordered to walk toward the deputies with her hands in the air. The woman refused to do so, saying that she didn't have shoes on, and she didn't want to hurt her feet, according to reports. The man on the porch also was ordered to walk toward the deputy with his hands up, and he also refused.
A Gig Harbor police officer and a third Pierce County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene with a ballistic shield, at which point they approached the man and woman and placed both in handcuffs. The woman's head and neck were covered in blood from a cut on her head, the report stated. The man did not appear to be injured.
As medics treated her wounds, the woman told the deputies that she and her boyfriend were arguing because her boyfriend kicked her dog. During the argument, her boyfriend hit her over the head with an empty wine bottle multiple times and threw her into a piece of furniture. The man reportedly threatened to kill the victim and threw several glasses at her as she tried to escape.
The victim told the deputies that she was able to run out of the house and retrieved a firearm from her garage, then fired multiple rounds into the air to "keep him away from her" and to get someone's attention so they would call 911, the report stated.
The man told the deputies that his girlfriend shot at him while he was seated in his chair, that she'd "hit herself over the head with the wine bottle" and that he didn't want her to get in trouble for what happened. The man said he and his girlfriend were arguing over a missing wallet and that she became angry and threatened to shoot him. He told the deputies that his girlfriend fired three rounds at him inside the house and three more rounds in his direction once they were outside, according to the sheriff’s report.
Inside the home the deputies found broken glasses, an empty wine bottle and an empty holster. They also recovered the revolver, which was equipped with a laser sight and contained five spent shell casings.
The woman was transported to an area hospital for further medical care. The 55-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
