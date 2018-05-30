Celebrate Gig Harbor's fishing history with the Maritime Gig Festival this weekend

Prep work for the Maritime Gig Festival, an annual event celebrating the city’s culture and history, is underway and is looking to be a sunny weekend with some old and new faces.

“It’s a thank you for keeping downtown vibrant and alive,” Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce president Warren Zimmerman said. “It’s about things that relate to the harbor and water.”

The festival will be held this weekend, June 2 and 3, and includes multiple vendors, activities, tours, lessons and plenty of fanfare. The festival is held by the chamber but has been a part of the town’s summer traditions for decades.

“This is the 20th year for the chamber,” Zimmerman said. “Harbor holidays started in the ‘70s, which is what preceded the Maritime Gig Fest. It was stopped in the late '70s and was resurrected by local residents who wanted to thank people in the community who came downtown and did business with them. So they decided to put on this annual event that would be free to the public and would have a lot of things for families to do. We picked it up in the late ‘90s because the downtown businesses who were doing this were doing it all out of pocket and it became cost prohibitive for them to continue.”

One of the business owners was on the chamber’s board and suggested the board take it over to spread the burden of cost evenly while preserving the celebration. This year's theme is pirates and ship sailing, a homage to the fishing history of the city. Past events included historic tall ships, sailing ship tours and more.

The streets of Gig Harbor were full of car enthusiast before the annual "Blessing of the Fleet" ceremony in 2014. In addition to the blessing that marks the official opening of the fishing season for Harbor fishermen the city celebrated with the annual Maritime Gig Festival complete with food, music and the classic car show on the historic waterfront. Dean J. Koepfler Staff file

The festival attracts hundreds of people from the south Puget Sound to the small downtown for the events. One of the most stoic events for the festival is the Blessing of the Fleet.

“The Blessing of the Fleet had been a separate activity,” Warren said. “Different churches participated in that since probably the 1940s. It’s a religious event that blesses the boats before the fisherman would leave to Alaska and Canada for their summer fishing.”

The Knights of Columbus approached the chamber once it took over the Maritime Gig Fest asking if they would like to also include the blessing as an annual tradition within the festival. All current fishing fleets will lineup in the harbor for the blessing by the local churches and a large group prayer is spoken before the official summer fishing season begins.

“We want more people to understands its meaning and its importance to our community and our fishing families,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said unfortunately this year, the additional floating docks will not be utilized in the harbor, unlike at past events, because the docks have deteriorated and are too costly for the chamber to replace for the once-a-year event.

“So this is the first year in 10 years we won’t have to docks," he said. ”

Zimmerman said the cost is about $40,000 to replace or rebuild the docks. With or without the docks, some fishing vessels will be open for tours so residents can learn about how fishing fleets are run. One ship is over 75 years old and preserved to show how fishing fleets were traditionally run, along with a more modern fishing boat available for a tour as a contrast from then and now.

The events includes a parade, live music, vendors, tours, shopping, food, a family fun run and more. Zimmerman said he hopes anyone who hasn’t already visited the Maritime Gig Fest will come out for the first time and see what Gig Harbor has to offer.

“If you want to meet your neighbors and meet all of the businesses in Gig Harbor, there is no better place to do it,” Zimmerman said.

Maritime Gig Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 2

8 a.m.: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast; serving until 10 a.m. in front of 7 Seas Brewing.

8:30 a.m.: Kids Dash





8:45 a.m.: U.S. Bank Family Fun Run





10 a.m.: Yo' Ho' Harbor Grand Parade





10 a.m.: Skansie Netshed Foundation activities





10 a.m.: Harbor History Museum opens





Noon: Business booths, food vendors and the children’s fair.





Saturday, June 2, open entertainment and concerts

12:15 p.m.: Megs McLean





1:15 p.m.: Ainsley Costello and Kian Russell





1:45 p.m.: Candy Shoppe





3:15 p.m.: Bill Robison





4 p.m.: The Night Gig Swing Band





4:45 p.m.: Cannibal Hamster





5:15 p.m.: Landon Davis





5:25 p.m.: Gig Harbor High School Vocal Motion





6 p.m.: The Islanders Steel Drum Band





7 p.m.: Sounds Like Dolores





Sunday, June 3

10 a.m.: Skansie Netshed Foundation activities





11 a.m.: Wheels on the Water car show





11 a.m.: Animal adoption event





1 p.m.: Harbor History Museum opens





1 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet





2:45 p.m.: Car show awards ceremony





Sunday, June 3, entertainment and concerts