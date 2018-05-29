Moving Aisle of Honor for Memorial Day remembers fallen soldiers from the Key Peninsula

For the 25th annual Key Peninsula Veterans' Memorial Day presentation of its Aisle of Honor Sunday at the Vaughn Cemetery, the weather couldn’t have been better. A very tender breeze kept the flags of fallen veterans in respectful motion under clear blue sun-bathed skies.
Assisting the Veterans early Sunday, Key Peninsula Lions Club-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 220 and Cub Scout Pack 222 and their parents made sure the 347 flags of fallen veterans were precisely erected in their places of honor. Seating, provided by the civic center, filled and families spread blankets and erected lawn chairs to view the ceremonies. At 1 p.m., the attention grasping strains of a bagpipe in the hands of kilt-wearing Scott Lumsden led an honor guard from the 109th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, followed by the vets and Boy Scouts to open the day’s program with a presentation of the colors.
Michael Platisa, a non-commissioned officer in charge for the color guard, thanked everyone, "for allowing us to honor the Key Peninsula veterans and of course, all veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.” He added, "Our unit provides full-spectrum signals intelligence, geospatial intelligence, human intelligence, counterintelligence and intelligence analysis production for America’s I Corps, which provides real-world mission support to the Pacific command’s combatant commanders."
The national anthem was proudly performed by fourth- and fifth-grade students of Vaughn Elementary School under the direction of Lisa Mills. Joe Barrow, Rev. Dick Brandt, Joseph Dervaes, Christine Copeland and Jean Christoffersen read the names and services of each of the veterans whose flags graced the scene, following the opening address by Veterans' president Russell Schnittker. Vergil Iverson laid a memorial wreath and state Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Port Orchard, served as guest speaker.
Schnittker said in addition to the flags of fallen veterans, there were seven service flags at the center of the event. He thanked scouts and their families for all the help setting up and tearing down, everyone who showed up to the event, and guest speaker Caldier.
Remembering the POW and MIA comrades, Harry Tachell presented a table for one, its empty chair and empty upturned glass. Chuck West and KP Veterans members presented a moving memorial service. The honor guard fired salutes honoring the fallen veterans.
Completing the program, Vaughn elementary singers movingly sang “This Land Is My Land” followed by Lumsden’s "Amazing Grace” on the pipes leading the honor guard retiring the colors.
The final glowing touch came from a U.S. Navy bugler playing taps from atop the hill overlooking the site of the ceremony.
