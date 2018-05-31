Gig Harbor police reports for the week of May 31

Copper wire thefts increasing in c

May 18 - A Gig Harbor police officer was contacted by a city employee saying copper wire had been stolen from a city work project. The employee said two unknown suspects entered the work site of Ceccanti Incorporated road project, on Harbor Hill Drive and Sentinel Way, between 6 p.m. the day before and 5:30 a.m. that day.

The suspects stripped about 10 light poles of 50-75 feet of copper wire from the new roadway lamps being installed. The wire's estimated value? $5,000 to $10,000, the police report said.

On May 25, Gig Harbor police posted a statement on its Facebook page about the copper wire thefts in the city.

“Some of our new construction sites, isolated roadways with street lights and athletic fields are experiencing wire thefts that leave the property owners with significant costs to repair and replace the wire,” the statement reads.

Officers are asking residents who see anything suspicious, such as unmarked trucks or people in construction areas after dark to call 911 and report it.

Search for free food ends in wrestling match

May 18 - A man suspected of stealing from a local gas station wrestled with police on the side of state Route 16 while trying to evade arrest.

A Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched at 10:55 p.m. to the Chevron Gas station on Stinson Avenue for a shoplifting incident where a man had stolen a pair of headphones from the gas station and fled on foot towards Pioneer Way, according to a police report. Officers patrolled the area, and dispatch received a few 911 calls about the suspect walking westbound on state Route 16 towards Rosedale Street.

The officer found the suspect walking on the shoulder of the highway, according to the police report. After ordering the suspect to lay on the ground, he was placed in handcuffs and walked to the patrol car where he started pushing and kicking the officer.

A second Gig Harbor police officer arrived on scene to help the other officer hold the suspect down. The man continued to kick, punch and push until both officers were able to subdue him and place him in the back of the reporting officer’s car. The officers then searched the suspect and found the pair of stolen headphones.

The reporting officer took the suspect back to Chevron to question the gas station employee who called 911. The employee said the suspect came into the store asking for free food.

“We don’t serve free food,” the employee told the suspect.

The suspect then decided to take a few items off the rack, go to the back of the store and try to remove the items from their packaging. The employee confronted the suspect who decided to run for it, according to the police report. The only stolen items found on the suspect was the headphones, worth $20.

The officer tried to get the suspect’s identification but the suspect only cursed and yelled. The officer transported the suspect to Pierce County jail where he was identified by jail staff during booking. The suspect was charged with theft in the third degree and resisting arrest.

Teen on LSD saved by police before running into heavy traffic

May 19 - A Gig Harbor teen was sent to the local hospital to be treated for LSD intoxication after flashing restaurant customers and almost running into traffic while fleeing police.

A teen girl was seen acting strange about 5:56 p.m. before she vomited on the floor at Blue Agave restaurant in the Gig Harbor Uptown Shopping Center. While the officer was driving to the scene, dispatch told him the girl had left Blue Agave and flashing customers in front of Blazing Onion in the same plaza, the report said.

The girl, who had no shoes on, spotted the officer on arrival and began to run toward Marshall’s retail store. The officer followed, yelling “stop!” She ran to Point Fosdick Drive Northwest — and almost into busy traffic — before the officer caught her and placed her in handcuffs, the report said.

The teen girl seemed highly intoxicated but the officer could not smell alcohol. A second officer arrived, placing the teen into the back of a police car. The first officer went back to Blue Agave where he found the girl’s backpack, shoes, socks and a cell phone.

The second officer said the girl admitted to taking “two tabs of LSD.” The local fire department was called to perform a medical exam at the scene. The teen was so intoxicated she seemed sleepy and unable to answer basic questions about her identity, her address or who her parents were, according to the report.

Police could not reach the girl’s parents and left voicemail messages for each. Inside of the girl’s backpack the officers found a dispensary jar filled with marijuana, “Critical Plus.” The officers decided to take the girl to St. Anthony’s hospital since she was still highly intoxicated and unable to care for herself and was placed as an involuntary committal.

Trespasser cools down after dunk in harbor

May 20 - A verbal argument at Westshore Marina ended with one man in the harbor and police call, according to Gig Harbor police reports.

The marina manager and a resident of the marina were waiting for officer's arrival, according to the police report, after a verbal argument with a trespassing man warranted a police call. The manager said another man had been asked to leave the marina but had refused, after the manager , said the man had no business there.

The trespassing man started yelling, and the marina resident yelled back. During the verbal fight, the man said he was afraid he was going to be hit and flinched, according to the police report. The marina resident reacted, flailing his hands to clear space. The trespassing man backed up and fell into the harbor. The manager and resident helped the man out of the water onto the dock. Nearby neighbors heard the commotion and called the police.

The trespassing man told police the resident of the marina had attacked him “for no reason.” He said he was arguing with the resident before falling into the water and his cell phone was now damaged. The man said he pulled a muscle in his back while being taken out of the water and he thought he was injured, according to the report.

An ambulance transported the man from the scene to St. Anthony’s hospital and police trespassed him from the marina.

Officer suffers minor injuries, insults during arrest

May 21 - A Gig Harbor officer received threats and sustained minor injuries during a domestic dispute arrest.

A 12:21 a.m. call regarding verbal domestic violence at a private residence on Bering Street led two officers to hear yelling while in their patrol car in front of the residence. The officers knocked, and found the woman who called 911 upstairs.

The woman said her boyfriend, the father of her child, would not leave her bathroom. She wanted him out of the house and didn’t understand how he found his way back into the house after kicking him out prior to the incident, according to the police report.

The officers told the man to exit the bathroom, since he was still sitting and yelling at the woman. The man refused and began yelling at the officers. The officers then told the man a second time to stand up so they could separate him and the woman.

“This is my f--king house,” the man yelled, according to the police report.

The reporting officer then told the man he was under arrest since he was not complying with their commands. The man became aggressive so the officers grabbed his arms in an attempt to place him in handcuffs. The man started yelling louder, trying to pull away from the officers. They forced the man to the ground, made a call regarding the altercation before placing the man in handcuffs.

As the reporting officer escorted the man to his patrol vehicle, the man became verbally abusive again and refused to walk. The officer attempted to transition to a “shoulder escort” position, where they keep the suspect’s head down and attempt to make him walk. The man was taller than the reporting officer, so the second officer helped subdue the man and walk him to the police car, according to the police report.

The reporting officer began to walk down the stairs first, which he described as “filthy and cluttered with objects.” The officer then tripped over an item and fell down the last few steps of the stairs and through a stair gate. The suspect also fell and landed on top of the officer, according to the police report.

The officer was able to regain his stance, even though he sustained “minor injuries.” He then continued to escort the man with the second officer to his car. At the patrol car, the officers began searching the man’s person for weapons or evidence.

“I bet you f----ts suck each others' d---s,” the man yelled at the officers.

The officers found no weapons or evidence on the man’s person and the man kept insulting the officers while being placed in a patrol car when he began to kick. The officers pinned the man’s head so they could secure him in a seat belt. The reporting officer read the man his rights and his reason for arrest.

“That’s bulls---,” the man said, according to the police report. “I didn’t fight you like you guys as hard as you fought me.”

The officers transported the man to Kitsap County jail and the man continued arguing and insulting the officers, saying they had no right to enter his home and threatened the officers’ children.

The man was booked in jail for resisting and interfering with police, for obstructing evidence and for harassment.