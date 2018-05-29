Tutor with Tails program creates fun space for early readers

Launched by Communities in Schools of Peninsula and the Peninsula School District in April, the program aims to improve kids’ concentration in reading while accompanied by a canine companion.
'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in

Restoring an old dance hall in Vaughn

Restoring an old dance hall in Vaughn

The Key Peninsula Historical Society now owns the Vaughn Library Hall and is restoring the structure, since it was placed on the Pierce County register of historic buildings. The community center was built in 1893.