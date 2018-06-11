Woman allegedly heated her drugs with a blow torch outside Home Depot. It went badly.

Gig Harbor police and local fire crews dealt with a large car fire after the driver left on the blow torch she'd allegedly used to smoke drugs, authorities said.

On Friday, a Gig Harbor police officer was called to the Home Depot parking lot on Borgen Boulevard for a vehicle on fire. When the officer arrived, the Gig Harbor Fire Department was extinguishing the flames. The vehicle was a total loss. No one was in the car at the time of the fire, according to police.

The officer took the information from the car’s license plates and was able to contact the driver. The woman said she was using a small blow torch attached to a camping propane tank to “light her cigarette.” Afterward the woman left her car and went to Home Depot, the police reported. After she went into the store the blow torch made contact with the camping propane tank and ignited a fire near the driver-side of the car.

While speaking with the driver, the reporting officer noticed the woman had “pinpoint” pupils.

“Through my training and experience, this can be a clue to illegal drug usage, to include heroin,” the officer stated in his report.

The officer asked the driver if she would be willing to talk about potential drug use. The woman agreed and admitted to being a heroin user for the last six years. She said she had a small amount of heroin and crystal meth in her purse, which was left in the back seat of the car, according to the police report.

The woman allowed the officer to search her car where he found a trace amount of black-tar heroin, a trace amount of crystal meth, a pipe with residue, tin foil, a metal scrapper, a trace amount of marijuana and three smaller pipes. The drugs all tested positive with a portable test kit.

The officer released the woman at the scene, and arrangements were made to tow the car from the Home Depot parking lot.