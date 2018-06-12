Legal resources and materials now available at Gig Harbor library

Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula residents can brush up on their legal research thanks to a new partnership between the Pierce County Library system and the Pierce County Law Library.

A law library kiosk located inside Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. N.W., opens to the public Thursday, June 14, with a kickoff event at noon, according to a Pierce County press release.

“Partnering with the Pierce County Law Library will help Pierce County Library provide Gig Harbor, Purdy, Fox Island and Key Peninsula residents with legal resources without the burden of travel,” Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax stated in the release. “Together, we’re increasing the legal literacy for Pierce County residents.”

A Pierce County Library card is not required to access the law library collection, which includes:

Free access to electronic and printed resources.





Access to Westlaw, the world’s preferred online legal research service.





The Revised Code of Washington (RCW).

Self-help guides designed for Washington state.





Legal forms for the state.





Residents also may book appoints for research assistance with a law librarian.

“This new collaboration with the Gig Harbor Library extends these services across the bay so that distance will not interfere with access to justice services,” Laurie Miller, director of the Law Library, stated in the release.

The Pierce County Law Library at Gig Harbor Library is the first law library west of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge since the Gig Harbor Municipal Court satellite location closed in 2006, the press release stated. Since then, Key Peninsula residents have had to travel to downtown Tacoma to access legal materials.

The Gig Harbor Library is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. People may access the law library kiosk during the same hours the full library is open.

For more information about the Pierce County Law Library at Gig Harbor Library, email gigref@piercecountylibrary.org or call 253-548-3305. For legal research assistance or to book an appointment with a law librarian, call 253-798-2691.