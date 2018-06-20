Two Gig Harbor students' art will be displayed on new library cards

Two Peninsula School District students will have their artwork memorialized on new library cards after being voted the winners in a contest held by the Pierce County Library System.

Jasmyn Uribe of Harbor Heights Elementary and Denae Folen of Goodman Middle School came out on top after the public cast nearly 18,000 votes to select the winning designs, according to a Pierce County Library press release. People may view the winning artwork online at cardcontest.pcls.us.

“Designing a library card that will be used by thousands of people is a pretty big deal — and talented students from across the county were up for the challenge,” Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax stated in the release.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Denae Folen of Goodman Middle School drew this picture which will be used as one of two new designs for the Pierce County Library System's new library card.

Nearly 900 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest. Professional artists reviewed entries and selected eight finalists for two age groups: elementary and secondary school.

Nearly 323,000 people have active Pierce County library cards, meaning Uribe and Folen’s art has the chance to be seen by a wide variety of people. Active cards means that the card holder or someone in their family has used the card in the past two years. Last year the Library issued 57,000 new cards, according to the press release.

Starting this fall, people may choose from these two new student-designed cards. With a free Pierce County Library card people have access to 1.5 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials, use of library computers, and reserving public meeting rooms.