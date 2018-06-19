Gig Harbor to host a kick off party for Pierce County Libraries' summer reading program

The Pierce County Library’s summer reading program will begin Saturday with a kick-off event at the Gig Harbor branch.

Students who participate in this year’s summer reading program can earn prizes. The program goes until Sept. 2.

Prizes will be given for five, 10 and 15 hours of reading and include books as well as tickets to local events such as Point Defiance Zoo, Northwest Trek and the Tacoma Rainiers, according to a Pierce County Library System press release. Also, just for signing up, participants can receive two complimentary tickets to a Seattle Storm home game, while supplies last.

“Reading is a fun way to spend the summer, and it is very important for learning. I’m ready with a stack of books waiting by my deck chair,” Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax stated in the press release.

The Gig Harbor Kick Off event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW, with Charlie the Noise Guy performing. Local authors will do selected readings at 1 p.m., E.C. Murray will hold a writing class at 2 p.m. and local authors will be signing books at 3 p.m.

Other events and activities held this summer by the program include;

Idea Hatch: Fiddler in the Forest — This shadow puppet show about a fiddler and curious animals in a magic forest begins with live fiddling. After the show children will make their own shadow puppets and participate in a simple show. All ages. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Gig Harbor branch.

Dig In! Mini Burke Museum — Examine real fossils, rocks and minerals as well as cast replicas of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals and plants. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Lakewood branch, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Instrument Petting Zoo, Rain City Rock Camp — Ever wondered what it would feel like to rock? Come find out at this hands-on collaboration with Rain City Rock Camp. Try out an electric guitar, a bass guitar or the drums. Event is 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lakewood branch; and from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at University Place branch, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100.

Become a YouTuber — Find an audience, create a personal style, make videos and incorporate film-making techniques into a YouTube channel. Registration is required. Every Wednesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m., June 20 to July 25 (no class July 4), at Lakewood branch; Monday, July 9, 4-5:30 p.m. at University Place branch.

Sound FX: Foley — Learn about the creation of sound effects for movies, TV, video games, theater and radio. Go behind the scenes and create sound effects for a movie. Ages 12 to 18. Event is 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at Lakewood branch.

Teen Late Night Library Takeover — Give summer a proper send-off by taking over the library after hours. Hang out and rock out with music, games, food and more activities. Event is 6:30- 0 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Lakewood branch.

Downsizing and Right-Sizing — The idea of having to downsize the contents of a larger home into a smaller home can be overwhelming. As difficult as this process may be, the end result can be wonderful if done in a systematic and purposeful way. Get tips to downsize and right-size with greater ease. Event is 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, at Bonney Lake branch, 18501 90th St. E.