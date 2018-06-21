She posted online about a suicide pact. Now Gig Harbor authorities are trying to dispel the rumor

Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula first responders woke up to a frenzy of calls Thursday after a Facebook post on public community groups claimed local high school students were planning a suicide pact.
It's not true.
“It is just a rumor," said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey, who took a break from his scheduled vacation to help his team respond to the claim. "We cannot substantiate the claims made by someone on Facebook. We don’t know the origin of any pact or any pattern that supports. I wish people would not get their facts off of Facebook.”
Police did respond Wednesday to an attempted suicide involving a minor, he said, but the incident was not tied with any of the claims made on Facebook.
On Thursday morning, spokeswoman Anne Nesbit posted on the Key Peninsula Fire Station’s Facebook that the earlier post was just a rumor.
Nesbit said she'd contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Gig Harbor police and fire, the Peninsula School District, the Red Barn, CHI Franciscan Health and noted she could speak for Key Peninsula fire.
"None of these entities have been on any calls that would suggest a suicide pact,” her post stated.
The Peninsula School District also responded to the public on Twitter and Facebook, stating it was looking into the issue and talking with students.
The initial post was on the Gig Harbor's Most Wanted — Town Talk! private Facebook group on Wednesday night and on Key Peninsula, Washington, another private Facebook group with almost 7,000 members.
"CHILDREN are COMMITTING suicide in Gig Harbor and surrounding areas," the post states "... Today 12 young people attempted to take their lives — some succeeded and some did not!"
Hundreds of members reacted and commented on the post, and many more alerted local first responders on both peninsulas.
Busey said local authorities have attempted to speak with the original poster, but she has not responded. The posting has since been removed from Facebook. The woman will not face charges for a false claim, he said, because she did not call the police on the matter.
When police first received calls about the “suicide pact,” they contacted the school district and the originator of the first post, Busey said.
“I will take seriously anything that might jeopardize our community, especially youth,” he said.
The posts are still circulating on both Facebook groups, but Busey says in these types of situations the best thing worried parents can do is talk to their children.
“Talk to your own children, both about the rumors and to just check in to see how they are doing,” he said.
Comments