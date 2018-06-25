After almost being grounded, Wings and Wheels finds enough sponsors to come back this year

After almost shutting down due to lack of money, the Wings and Wheels Event is ready to impress crowds with aerial stunts, live music and good beer once again this weekend.

The Wings and Wheels event is in its eighth year at the Tacoma Narrows Airport after Harmon Brewing stepped in and help fund the show.

“There was a conversation about not doing the show, and I stuck my foot out and started to discuss how we could make this happen,” Harmon Brewing partner Pat Nagle said. “There was a lot of moving parts, but it took us working with Tacoma Event Commission and the county to make this happen.”

Douglas Fratoni, the director of the Wings and Wheels event, said the show was born from the annual Fourth of July Freedom Fair held annually on the Tacoma waterfront. Fratoni said he and others wanted to give the community a chance to meet the pilots and see the planes up close, something not possible at Freedom Fair.

“No one was able to meet the pilots or see the planes up close,” Fratoni said. “So we came together and decided to create this event that we could also tie in cars and food.”

Last year, Fratoni said, sponsorship of the event was down and the group at the airport didn’t see the show coming back for another year.

“It wasn’t financially viable,” Fratoni said. “But Tacoma Narrows Aviation and Harmon Brewing wanted to see the event continue. We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Fratoni says the cost of putting on the event is just north of $60,000.

“There is some risk putting on a show like this, it’s dependent on weather,” Nagle said. “And of course we need sponsors. But it’s an important event. I was afraid if we stopped it would be hard to bring it back.”

For the first time this year, event goers will have two chances to attend. The event will be hosted on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, at the Tacoma Narrows Airport. This year features multiple pilots and stunt shows on both days and special guest Col. Maurice Erikson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who will turn 100 years old later this year.

“We are going to present him to the crowd and give him a presentation on Saturday,” Fratoni said. “It’s a way to honor our WWII veterans.”

Vicky Benzing is one of many pilots who will perform at the 8th Annual Wings and Wheels air show on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, at the Tacoma Narrows Airport. Wings and Wheels Courtesy

The show starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday night for Bike Night, with motorcycle riders invited to park on the tarmac for a front row seating of the show. There will be one air show from 4-5 p.m. and live music along with food and drinks.

Sunday is the big day of the event, starting at 11 a.m., and will include the classic car show, multiple musical acts and two air shows. Fratoni said there also will be activities for children, including face painting and a bouncy house.

Harmon Brewing in partnership with Heritage Distilling Company will have a beer lounge serving beer flights, brats and drinks. Nagle said there also is the opportunity for families to enjoy helicopter rides during the event for an additional cost.

A crowd waits for the airshow on the tarmac at the Tacoma Narrows Airport for the 7th Annual Wings and Wheels event in 2017. This year the event will be held for two days, Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1. Wings and Wheels Courtesy

Fratoni said this event is not only a way to celebrate the Fourth of July but helps bring the community out to the Tacoma Narrows Airport.

“Little airports struggle,” he said. “Right now our country is facing a pilot shortage, and aviation is becoming more expensive. Events like this get people to the local, small airport. We want people to be inspired and to be involved.”

Last year about 3,500 people attended the event, and Fratoni hopes to average 4,500 for each day of the event this year.

“It’s just a great event for the community,” Nagle said. “Just seeing kids on the tarmac, hearing the planes and having fun is great. It’s going to be a big weekend.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers for the Wings and Wheels event on Saturday and Sunday are still needed. Anyone who volunteers to work the event will be provided a free lunch, water and a free Wings and Wheels shirt. Organizers looking for volunteers to help with parking, security, ticketing, set-up, tear-down and shuttle check-in.

Shifts include;

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2-8 p.m.





Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.





Anyone interested in volunteering should call Carole Lail 253-968-2964 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

PRICING AND SCHEDULE

Tickets for the 8th Annual Wings and Wheels are available at a discounted price online at www.freedomfair.com/wings-and-wheels/. General admission tickets are $15 online and $20 at the gate. Children and senior tickets are $10. Tickets are for one day only.

Saturday’s schedule

4 p.m. — Gates open. Live music provided by The Spud Mashers, a local classic rock band.





5 p.m. — The National Anthem will be sung followed by a flag ceremony.





5:10 p.m. — A live air show and jet car race





7 p.m. — The Jim Valley Project will perform classic hits.





Sunday’s schedule

11 a.m. — Gates open. The U.S. Army’s official rock band Courage will perform.





12 p.m. — Live air show





1:15 p.m. — Kim Archer Music performs





2:30 p.m. — Second live air show





3:30 p.m. — Kim Archer Music performs until the event closing





Pilots and planes included in the airshows are;