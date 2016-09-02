Gig Harbor falls against Squalicum 28-40

Gig Harbor’s Rowan Havens is tackled by Squalicum’s Triston Smith, left, and Damek Mitchell, right, in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Gig Harbor’s Martin Brazier scores on a one-yard run in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor players run out to the field for the game against Squalicum. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor players warm up before the game. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Shawn Kimble is tackled for a safety in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Nick Yockey throws an interception under heavy pressure by Squalicum’s Jase Barrett in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kellen Gregory pulls down a touchdown pass on a 4th and 22-yard play in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s defense swarms Squalicum’s Triston Smith during a run in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Players reach for a pass in the end zone which was ultimately intercepted by Squalicum’s Damek Mitchell, bottom right, in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Squalicum’s Damek Mitchell makes a one-handed interception in the third quarter.Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Shawn Kimble can’t pull in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Ryan Baerg fumbles the ball in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Rowan Havens takes off for a big gain in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Kellen Gregory takes off for a touchdown in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor players take a quiet moment to themselves before heading out to the field for the game against Squalicum. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor players run out to the field for the game against Squalicum. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher returns a kick off in the first quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Players watch from the sidelines during the game. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Ryan Baerg passes in the second quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Rowan Havens and Squalicum’s Damek Mitchell collide after an incomplete catch in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor students cheer for a video camera during the game. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Nick Yockey passes in the third quarter. Gig Harbor High School played Squalicum High School in a non-league game in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 2, 2016.
