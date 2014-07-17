Contact Us
- General inquiries
- 253-358-4141
- Physical address
- 3226 Rosedale St.
Gig Harbor, WA 98355
- Mailing address
- P.O. Box 407
Gig Harbor, WA 98355
- Circulation
- 1-800-289-8711
- Classifieds
- 253-428-8000
- News tips
- gatewayeditor@gateline.com
- Legals and notices
- legals@gateline.com
- Photo reprints
- 253-358-4156
lee.giles@gateline.com
Letters, Cheers and Your View
The Peninsula Gateway welcomes your comments. You may write a letter to the editor, send us an item for Cheers & Jeers or respond to a Your View question of the week.
- Letters
- gatewayeditor@gateline.com
Letters must be 250 words or fewer, signed with your full first and last name and include your hometown for print. A phone number is required for verification purposes only. Deadline is 5 p.m. each Friday. The Peninsula Gateway reserves the right to edit letters for length, content or potentially libelous material. One letter per month will be accepted per individual.
- Cheers & Jeers
- cheersandjeers@gateline.com
Got something you want to tell everyone? Want to take note of a random act of kindness? "Cheers & Jeers" is your chance to comment in print. Names will not be printed, nor will inappropriate statements, such as jeers that could potentially identify an individual or businesses.
Comments