September events at the Pierce County Gig Harbor Library

Programs at the Pierce County Gig Harbor Library continue through September with workshops and activities for all ages.
September’s library programs include:
▪ Quick Start 3-D Printing: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 — A hands-on class to gain certification to use the library’s 3-D Printers. Ages 12 and older. Registration required online at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.
▪ Friends of the Gig Harbor Library: 1 p.m. Sept. 12 — Looking for ways to help support the library? Look no further! The Friends of the Library meet monthly. All Friends of the Library are welcome to attend, stop by the library to join today.
▪ Excel intro: 2 to 4 p.m. Sept 13 — Get started in Excel and learn how to create a workbook and apply formulas to cells.
▪ Financial Literacy: Fall Seminar Series Social Security Seminar: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Learn more about your Social Security benefits and how Social Security plus self security equals retirement readiness. Don’t miss the other seminars in the series on Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Seminars presented by representative from Edward Jones Investments.
▪ Adult Fiction Book Discussion Group: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 — “The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane” by Katherine Howe. Written with astonishing conviction and grace, “The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane” travels seamlessly between the witch trials of the 1690s and a modern woman’s story of mystery, intrigue and revelation.
▪ Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20 and 27.
▪ Fall Poetry Series: 7 p.m. Sept. 21 — Christianne Balk is the award-winning author of the three poetry collections: “Bindweed,” “Desiring Flight” and, most recently, “The Holding Hours.” Her poems have appeared in many journals and anthologies including Atlantic Monthly, Cirque, The New Yorker and the New Republic. Balk lives in Seattle, where she teaches creative writing and travels frequently into the Cascade Mountains with her family. Sponsored by The Friends of the Gig Harbor Library
▪ Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 — For infants through children age 24 months. Join your child and enjoy books, actions rhymes, knee bounces, songs and more.
▪ Toddler Story Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 — For children ages 2 to 3 years old. Enjoy simple picture books, songs, fingerplays and movement games.
▪ Preschool Story Time: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 — For children ages 3 to 6 years. Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays are followed by a learning-filled play time for caregivers and children.
▪ Family Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 — Families with young children can enjoy stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays.
▪ Chess Club: 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday — For Kindergarten through eighth grade. Join us for 20 minutes of chess instruction and 40 minutes of play.
▪ El Grupo Spanish Talk Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m. every Friday — You are invited to join in Spanish conversation with El Grupo.
