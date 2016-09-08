Peninsula Art League opens 14th annual Open Juried Show on Friday

The Peninsula Art League’s 14th annual Open Juried Show opens Friday (Sept. 9) at the Harbor History Museum.
The show is scheduled to run through Oct. 30 and features 102 paintings and sculptures by 52 artists, some from as far away as Illinois and New York.
Serving as juror for the show is Seattle painter Teresa Saia, who is also teaching a workshop in Gig Harbor Sept. 23 to 25. The workshop will focus on creating dramatic and timeless landscapes and is open to pastel, oil and acrylic painters.
Access to the Open Juried Show is included in admission to the museum during regular business hours and all artworks in the show are for sale.
Admission will be free on Oct. 1, with refreshments and free guided tours of the exhibit from 1 to 5 p.m. by Peninsula Art League docents.
“We know that people like to meet artists and to talk about art,” Myrna Binion, Peninsula Art League member, said in a release. “Our docents will talk about what goes into making a good painting or other artwork and we will have information about why certain artworks were selected by our juror to receive awards.”
Visitors to the show are will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artwork to receive the People’s Choice Award. Voting will continue through noon Oct. 30, with the winner announced at 4:30 that afternoon.
For information on the Open Juried Show, contact Carlene Salazar at carlene.salazar@gmail.com and for information on Teresa Saia’s workshop, contact Myrna Binion at myrnalb@comcast.net.
The Harbor History Museum is located at 4121 Harborview Drive in Gig Harbor.
