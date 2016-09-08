Peninsula Unitarian Universalist Fellowship moves to new location

For the past five years, the Peninsula Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) has met Sunday afternoons at the Burley Community Hall for fellowship and spiritual enrichment.
Starting Sunday (Sept 11), the fellowship will move to Agnus Dei Lutheran Church on Peacock Hill Road in Gig Harbor.
PUUF welcomes Gig Harbor-area families and individuals to join them, said board president Judy Arbogast. All ages are welcome, and the Fellowship is especially interested in attracting families with children.
“We’re really looking forward to being in Gig Harbor,” said Olalla resident Hobie Denny, one of the founders of the Fellowship. “We’re definitely growing and we’re looking forward to meeting and welcoming more and more people to our group.”
Denny describes the Fellowship as “a liberal, inclusive community. We welcome all ages and belief systems. Our mission statement is to nourish our spirits, act with compassion and seek social justice for all.”
Historically, many well known individuals have been Unitarian Universalists, including actor Paul Newman, Thomas Jefferson, John Quincy Adams, Clara Barton, Walt Whitman and Beatrix Potter, to name a few.
Randy Spitzer, past president and board member of Agnus Dei, said the Lutheran congregation looks forward to sharing its church space with PUUF.
“At Agnus Dei Lutheran Church, part of our faith tradition is the value that all are welcome,” Spitzer said. “In that spirit, our congregation is delighted to provide the Peninsula Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with space to meet, share fellowship and celebrate. We consider PUUF a fellow faith community, workers with us in building a vibrant and healthy community in Gig Harbor.”
Peninsula Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meets the second and fourth Sundays at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit peninsulauuf.org or Facebook or email hobied@gmail.com.
Comments