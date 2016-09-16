Charity golf tournament to benefit Red Barn Youth Center

A scramble-style golf tournament to raise funds for the Red Barn Youth Center will be held Sept. 23 at Horseshoe Lake Golf Course, located at 1250 SW Club House Court, Port Orchard.
Registration and the driving range will open at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
A $95 entry fee per player includes a banquet lunch, gift bags, Master’s paraphernalia and cash prices for first-, second- and third-place teams.
Mulligans will be for sale at $5 each or at three for $10, with a maximum of three per player.
The Red Barn Youth Center is the only after-hours program for teens on the Key Peninsula, serving grades six to 12 and providing a safe space for teens to connect and participate in activities.
Each teen participant receives mentoring, life examples, homework support, guidance, cultural arts, games outdoor sports and exercise in a safe and supervised environment.
More information on the Red Barn Youth Center can be found online at redbarnkp.org or by calling 253-884-1594.
For more information on the golf tournament fundraiser, contact Scott Ludlow at 253-222-4243 or sludlow@geiger.com.
